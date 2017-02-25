Community Events Calendar February 24, 2017 through March 9, 2017

Friday, February 24

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Children’s day book sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. For more information, call 763-9801, ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.

• Friday Night Bingo at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open at 4 p.m. and first game is at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is available for purchase. Bring this ad for a free dinner.

Saturday, February 25

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Children’s day book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (half price all day). For more information, call 763-9801, ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.

Sunday, February 26

• Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati presents Oscar Night, at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park, 4-9 p.m. Live stream viewing of the Oscars. Dinner and drinks (no host bar), raffle, trivia and more. Tickets $65 per person, $120 per couple. Table sponsorship $150, table sponsorship and eight tickets $620.

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 2 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP..

Tuesday, February 28

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Sonoma County produce, fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets – Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

Wednesday, March 1

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, Noon Times Luncheon, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, held at the Fairview Sonoma County at Foxtail (formerly Wedgewood Banquet Center). Cost is $25 for chamber members, $40 for non-chamber members. For further information or to reserve a spot call (707) 548-1415.

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 10 a.m. (piano only), music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Thursday, March 2

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Book sale, 4-8 p.m., Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (half price all day). Call (707) 763-980 ext. 5 or go to www.sonomalibrary.org for more information.

Friday, March 3

• Spring Cleanse: Nourish Your Body, Mind & Sprit with Terry Trapp. Songbird Friday Flock Night: Friday, March 3, 7:30pm-9:30pm, suggested donation $10-$20. Reconnect with your spiritual self and raise your vibration. www.wholespectrumnutrition.com

Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 707-795-2398, www.songbirdcenter.org

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Book sale, 4-8 p.m., Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (half price all day). For more information, call 763-980 ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.

Saturday, March 4

• 71st annual Miss Sonoma County and Outstanding Teen Competition, 7–9:30 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Free informational meeting to learn more about MA in Psychology, 2-4 p.m., Sonoma State University, Stevenson Hall 3042, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Book sale, 10 a.m.-1:50 p.m. (half price), 2-4 p.m. bag sale ($2 per bag), Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (half price all day). For more information, call 763-9801, ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.

Sunday, March 5

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 2 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Tuesday, March 7

• Sonoma State University offers an upper-division program at Napa Valley College leading to a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies. The program offers a wide variety of courses from the social sciences, humanities, and natural sciences, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Napa Valley College, Transfer Center 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa.

Wednesday, March 8

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce after hours mixer, Terra Firma Global Partners and Bay Equity Home Loans, 470 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park., 5:30-7 p.m. Free to attend and open to all.

Thursday, March 9

• 6-8pm community is invited to join us for our 8TH Annual Disability Services & Legal Center Film Festival at the Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa. Information: Call DSLC 707-636-3063 or Lake@MyDSLC.org