Community Events Calendar February 23, 2018 through March 8, 2018

Friday, February 23

• Day on the Green in Montgomery Village. Annual event showcases California artists displaying and selling creations, 8:30 a.m. Montgomery Village, 911 Village Ct., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to artrep@sonic.net,mvshops.com.

• Mud Pies and Jelly Beans, $5-$12, weekdays 11-5 p.m. weekends 1-5 p.m. Closed Tuesdays. Charles Schulz Museum, Downstairs Changing Gallery, 2301 Hardies Ln. Santa Rosa. For more information call 707-579-4452.

• Bear in Mind: The Story of the California Grizzly. The story of the grizzly, now extinct in California. Free-$10. Museums of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., History Museum Main Gallery, Santa Rosa. 707-579-1500 or museumsc.org.

• The students of Music to My Ears will perform “Grease” the musical at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Admission is $22-$24. Go to thephoenixthater.com for more information.

• Rebuild Green Expo, a one day event for the North Bay Fire communities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Bldg. at 1351 Maple Ave. Santa Rosa. Go to rebuildgreenexpo.com for more information.

• In a Lonely Place-Nicholas Ray, (1950) starring Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. 7 p.m. at SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., in Warren Audit., Ives Hall, Rohnert Park. Call 707-664-2606 or nicholse@sonona.edu, $5 parking fee on SSU parking lots.

• Kids Yoga (ages 6-12) Introduces yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Free. 4-5 p.m. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert park. 707-584-9121 or sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Saturday, February 24

• Sonoma County Roller Derby season’s opener with a double header. Hosted by Sonoma County Roller Derby at 4-9 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com.

• Crab Feed 2018 – Jack London Elementary & YMCA, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m., Friedman Events Center, 4676 Mayette Ave, Santa Rosa. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to fundraising the school’s programs. $60 per person which includes 2 drink tickets, all you can eat crab, pasta and salad. There will also be a silent and live auction and dancing. Tickets available through online or JLE Front Office.

• Alpha Gamma Delta presents Lip Jam 2018! 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, RP.

• The students of Music to My Ears will perform “Grease” the musical at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Admission is $22-$24. Go to thephoenixthater.com for more information.

• Analy High School Music program, Pasta and Music Night in Sebastopol from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 317 N. Main St. all of the proceeds support the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Jazz Band and full orchestra. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 children (6-12) $15 adult and $8 at the door. For more information, call 707-824-2337.

• The Dusty Green Bones Band, a 5-piece electric group from the Bay Area will perform two sets at 8:30 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. Free. Call 707-795-5118 for more information.

• Penngrove Community Church is holding its Aebleskiver breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Adults and children welcome. Traditional Danish pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Donations accepted. 9970 Oak St., Penngrove. One block east of downtown Penngrove.

Sunday, February 25

• Luxury Wedding Show Napa/Sonoma 2018, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Doubletree Hotel, 1 Doubletree Dr., RP. For more information and to get tickets, visit www.luxuryweddingshows.com.

• Luau, 1 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. Come join a terrific afternoon of a fiesta buffet, dancing, and a raffle! $15 per person, but you must buy your food ticket pre-sale.

• In a Lonely Place-Nicholas Ray, (1950) starring Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. 4:30 p.m. at SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., in Warren Audit., Ives Hall, Rohnert Park. Call 707-664-2606 or nicholse@sonona.edu or web.sonoma.edu. $5 parking fee on SSU parking lots.

Monday, February 26

• Historic Conversation of Chicanos & Education: 50 Years After the East LA Walkouts, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., SSU Student Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, RP. Presented by Bobby Verdugo and Yoli Rios, the leaders of the historic 1968 high school walkouts of East Lost Angeles. Free to public.

• Free income tax help for families earning $54,000 or less is available at the Rohnert Park Health Center. Call 211 for information or an appointment.

Tuesday, February 27

• Join Grangers and friends for an excellent pot luck meal, music and interesting discussion on community topics. Everyone is invited. Meet some of the most interesting people in Sonoma County. Sebastopol Grange hall, 6000 Sebastopol Ave/Hwy. 12. For more information, call 707-573-6049.

Wednesday, February 28

• Sonoma State University Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Get tickets at bloodheroes.com.

• Rebounderz Spirit Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Rebounderz Rohnert Park, 555 Rohnert Park Exp. West, RP. All proceeds will go to the PTA for Spring Creek Matanzas Charter School. $15 per person for unlimited fun and all access (does not include required Rebounderz Grip Socks, which are $3.25). Fill out a waiver at www.rebounderzrohnertpark.com/.

Thursday, March 1

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• Legal Aid for Seniors the first and third Thursdays of the month. Pre-registration is required. Free-$5. First Thursday, 12:30 -1:30 p.m. Third Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Bennett Valley Senior Center, 704 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-545-608 or srcity.org.

Friday, March 2

• In celebration of Women’s History Month Filmmaker Connie Field in person. The Life and Times of Rosie the Riveter at 7 p.m. Connie Field will be present to introduce the film and answer questions after the screening at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• In honor of Women’s History month, a play by Jane Martin and directed by Don Gibble will be shown at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Petaluma Campus, 680 Sonoma Mt. Parkway. All proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the SRJC Petaluma Students Services. $20 general admission and $5 for students with school ID. For more information, call 707-778-2427.

• First Friday film series at the Charles M. Schulz Museum “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.” Free for museum members, $5 for the public. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Saturday, March 3

• Cotatitarod 2018, a shopping cart race. A 5 K foot race, pub crawl, food drive, costume contest and art cart parade.10 a.m. to 6 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, Ca. $50 registration fee. Donate 60 lbs. of food to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Register now-

www.cotatitarod.org

• The Hub Cyclery is giving away free of charge refurbished bikes to families affected by the fires. The Hub cyclery, 7880 Cotati. Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Call 707-795-6670 for more information.

• In honor of Women’s History month, a play by Jane Martin and directed by Don Gibble will be sown at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Petaluma Campus, 680 Sonoma Mt. Parkway. All proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the SRJC Petaluma Students Services. $20 general admission and $5 for students with school ID. For more information, call 707-778-2427.

Sunday, March 4

• 4th Annual Rotary Oscar viewing party, 4:45 p.m., Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 6314 Commerce Blvd, RP. $25 per person. Enjoy a no host bar, pizza, salad, appetizers, and good company and watch the Oscars! There will also be a raffle.

Monday, March 5

• The opening night Artists Reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the local library. See the 10 outstanding Sonoma County artists in the Armando Flores meeting room. Free. For information, call 707-584-9121.

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net

Tuesday, March 6

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call707-525-0143.

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

Wednesday, March 7

• Orchestra & Symphonic Band Tour, 7 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, RP.

• Cotati Bike Drive-Refurbished bikes free of charge to families affected by the fires. The Hub cyclery, 7880 Old redwood Hwy, Cotati. 707-795-6670 or thehubcyclery.com or bikedonations@thehubcyclery.com.

Thursday, March 8

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• Economic Empowerment for Women at the Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. 6-9 p.m. $25 per person. Call Debra Shine at 415-497-3163 or go to Eventbrite.com/international-womens-day-tickets-42241511498.