Community Events Calendar February 22, 2019 through March 7, 2019

Friday, February 22

• The Rebuild Green Expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Hall. This event for homeowners and builders will focus on resilient and affordable Green building options. For more information, visit rebuildgreenexpo.com.

• Fri. flock night 7-9 p.m. Addressing the root causes of symptoms and diseases. Suggested donations $10-$20. Songbird Community Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. There will be a complimentary reception following the performance where patrons can meet the cast and enjoy sparkling wine. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

Saturday, February 23

• Kids night at the museum from 5-9 p.m. Drop kids off for after-hours fun including a pizza dinner, games, crafts and cartooning. Recommended for ages 5-10. $25 for members or $32 for general with $5 off for siblings. Advance registration required. Call 707-284-1272 for more information.

• Cross & Crown Lutheran Church celebrates 50 years with a brief service at 1 p.m. and an open house through to 4 p.m. at 5475 Snyder Ln., RP. For more information, call 707-292-1770.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

Sunday, February 24

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 2 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

Monday, February 25

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Monday through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-284-1268.

• Educate yourself on all aspects at the end of life in this series with Tess Lorraine. Open to anyone and everyone. Members $8 a class or $10 for non-members. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

Tuesday, February 26

• New Orleans R & B & Zydeco with Bruce, Tim and Lou. Bring your dancing shoes. 7:30-11 p.m. Free. Sonoma Speakeasy, 452 First St., E. Suite G., Sonoma. 707-996-1364.

Wednesday, February 27

• Jazz night with the Acrosonics. Free. 7:30-11 p.m. 452 First St., E. Suite G., Sonoma. 707-996-1364

Thursday, February 28

• Art journaling workshop from 1-3 p.m. Practice mindfulness and being in the moment. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.

Friday, March 1

• “The Nether.” A drama by Jennifer Haley and directed by Argo Thompson. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• First Friday film series: “The Dirty Dozen.” Free for members/$5 general and includes popcorn and candy. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

• Every first Fri. share your passion for pollinators by helping the native plant garden thrive. Activities include planting, weeding, spreading wood chips and general site cleanup. No experience necessary. Training and tools provided. Wear clothes and shoes that can get dirty. Only heavy rain cancels. 9-12 p.m. 707-527-9277.

• The 2019 Petaluma Arts Association Spring Show at the Library is on display at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. For more information, go to PetalumaArtAssociation@gmail.com.

Saturday, March 2

• Fawn rescue benefit lunch-celebrating 30 years of rescuing and returning fawns to the wild. Italian buffet and raffle with silent auction. Oakmont Golf Club, 7035 Oakmont Dr., Santa Rosa. $30 per person. For more information, call 707-529-5370.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

• Analy High School pasta and music night. Enjoy dinner while being serenaded by student ensembles. $20 per adult. $5 for children 6-12. 5:30-9 p.m. 707-824-2337.

Sunday, March 3

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 2 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

Monday, March 4

• Educate yourself on all aspects at the end of life in this series with Tess Lorraine. Open to anyone and everyone. Members $8 a class or $10 for non-members. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

• Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue Garden Club Community Supported Agriculture program. $20 per month, you are entitled to come weekly and pick a bag of freshest vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. The funding from this CSA goes directly to the Predator Prevention and Educational Barnyard Program. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• Reading and open mic at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. 6:15 p.m. Featured poets are John Rowe and Jan Dederick.

• Artists reception from 6-7:30 p.m. at the local library in the Armando Room.

Tuesday, March 5

• Free sensory-friendly family day at 3-5 p.m. The museum will be open for families who need to explore at a quieter place with special sensory activities. Sensory kits, noise-cancelling headphone and a designated quiet area will be available. For more information, call 707-579-4452. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, March 6

• Spend a two-hour shift in the REFB warehouse or the REFB Kitchen Collective. Provide support at an REFB benefit event or at one of our many food distribution sites. Children between the ages of 12 and 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. 14 and older can volunteer independently. Kitchen Collective must be at least 15. First-time volunteers can drop-in to the REFB for a 30-minutes new volunteer orientation Mon.-Fr. at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa. 707-523-7900.

• Plant sales for a good cause at the Luther Burbank Experiment Farm-9-12 p.m. 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-481-3488.

• Let’s talk: new tax laws. Join them in a discussion on the new tax laws. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. RSVP at 707-829-2440.

Thursday, March 7

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

• Help the needy seniors receive their meals by delivering them to their door. Make a huge difference in their lives. Shifts are usually three hours Mon.-Fri. Mornings or afternoons. Shifts can be weekly, monthly or register as a relief driver. Volunteer, Council on Aging, 30 Kawana Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-525-0143.