Community Events Calendar February 17, 2017 through March 2, 2017

Friday, February 17

• Dr. Venus Maher, Doctors with a Heart will provide free service today. For more information, call (707) 792-0202 or go to www.maherchiro.com

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

• Friday Night Bingo, Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open at 4 p.m. and first game is at 6:30 p.m., buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything, payouts upon attendance, food is available for purchase, bring this ad for a free dinner.

Saturday, February 18

• Mountain lions Nicole and Oliver in one enclosure, Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, 403 Mecham Road, Petaluma, event limited to 25 people, $300 a couple or $175 for singles, RSVP to (707) 992-0274.

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

• Year of the Rooster Celebration, Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, doors open to the public at 5 p.m. for social hour, a buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m., $25, per adult, $10 for a child 3-10 years old. For more information, call Nancy Wang at (707) 576-0533.

• Introduction to basic firearm safety and home defense, 11 a.m.- noon, 5195 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park. Learn the basics of proper firearm safety, including different types of ammunition, as well as state, local and federal laws, call 707- 585-1500 for more information.

Sunday, February 19

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

Monday, February 20

• Presidents Day

Tuesday, February 21

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Sonoma County produce, fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets – Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

Thursday, February 23

• Rohnert Park Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m., 4855 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. If interested in attending call Gail at 585-2362 or Rosie at 795-1845.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, After Hours Mixer, Sonoma County Distilling Co., 5625 State Farm Dr., Unit 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Free to attend and open to all.

• Gathering of the Healers: Building Bridges and Discovering New Paths, 6:30-8 p.m., $1-$5 donation This is a networking opportunity for healing centers and practitioners to explore how we can better serve the community through sharing and integrating our classes and services. It's also an opportunity for potential clients and students to share their needs and discover new paths for their healing journey. Songbird Community Healing Center 8297 Old Redwood Hwy Cotati, CA.

Friday, February 24

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Children’s day book sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. For more information, call 763-9801, ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.

• Friday Night Bingo at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open at 4 p.m. and first game is at 6:30 p.m. Buy in are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is available for purchase. Bring this ad for a free dinner.

Saturday, February 25

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Children’s day book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (half price all day). For more information, call 763-9801, ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.

Sunday, February 26

• Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati presents Oscar Night, at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park, 4-9 p.m. Live stream viewing of the Oscars. Dinner and drinks (no host bar), raffle, trivia and more. Tickets $65 per person, $120 per couple. Table sponsorship $150, table sponsorship and eight tickets $620.

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 2 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP..

Tuesday, February 28

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Sonoma County produce, fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets – Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

Wednesday, March 1

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, Noon Times Luncheon, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, held at the Fairview Sonoma County at Foxtail (formerly Wedgewood Banquet Center). Cost is $25 for chamber members, $40 for non-chamber members. For further information or to reserve a spot call (707) 548-1415.

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 10 a.m. (piano only), music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Thursday, March 2

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Book sale, 4-8 p.m., Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (half price all day). Call (707) 763-980 ext. 5 or go to www.sonomalibrary.org for more information.