Community Events Calendar February 16, 2018 through March 1, 2018

Friday, February 16

• Retired men meet at the Hwy. 12 Scottish Rite building on Fridays. Enjoy camaraderie and recreational activities. For more information call 707-280-4120 or contact sirsbrn17@gmail.com.

• Redwood Empire Coin Club presents the 50th Annual Coin Show. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. $1 admission. Kids 12 and under free. Sonoma County Fairgrounds. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-585-3711.

• “The Other Side of Hope” will be shown in Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at 7 p.m. at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

Saturday, February 17

• Call of the Wild Cat fanciers show in the Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Hours are 9 to 5. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for age 5 and under. Proceeds from the show and raffle benefit North Bay Animal Charities, including FAIRE.

• Live music with the Fabulous Biotones performing 2 sets at 8:30 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. Free.707-795-5118.

• Organ recital: All Roads Lead to Rome in Schroeder Hall in the Green Music Center with Anne Laver on the organ. Tickets $25 for general and $5 for students. Purchase in advance or at the door. For more information: www.sonomabach.org or 707-347-9491.

• Tech classes in Microsoft Excel from 10:30 to noon. Learn the spreadsheet program. Register on-line or in person at the local library.

• Roast marshmallows and listen to a short talk and join in a sing-along 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks courtyard on the Sonoma Plaza. Free. 707-938-9547.

• An evening with Wonder Bread 5 at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. $25-$27. Call 707-775-6048 for more information.

Sunday, February 18

• Taylor Mountain Regional Park Walk with Laguna Foundation and Regional Parks staff 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Start out at the Laguna Environmental Center’s Heron Hall with hot drinks and snacks and then carpool to Taylor Mountain for the hike. Pre-registration required. $10, non-refundable. For more information call 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

Monday, February 19

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call707-525-0143.

• All branches of the library will be closed in honor of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Tuesday, February 20

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Give Peace a Chance: Self-Care in the Midst of Chaos, presented at the Rancho Cotate High School Library, 5450 Snyder Lane, RP, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The PTA will provide refreshments. For more information contact Flash Welch at 707-520-4569.

Wednesday, February 21

• Santa Rosa Junior College offers free, noncredit course designed for older adults. No minimum age requirements; courses are tailored for older adults. Sign up and drop in. https://older-adults.santa rosa.edu/older-adults-program.

• Library advisory board’s bi-monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Public is welcome.

• 4H in the library at 4-5 p.m. Seasonal crafts presented by learning together 4 H volunteers.

Thursday, February 22

• State of The City Luncheon, 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Cotati Room, 201 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati. Join us as we welcome Mayor-Elect Mark Landman into office and discuss our plans for the city going forth. $15 per person will include lunch. Chamber membership not required. Call 707-795-5508 or chamber@cotati.org to make your reservations.

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• Dragonflies-Eagles of the Insect World with Kevin Munroe from 7-8:30 p.m. Kevin will show the strange and colorful world of dragonflies. Pre-registration is required. $12 non-refundable. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

• New comic drawing class offered for ages 7-16. Every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. $20 per class in the Stony Point room behind city hall. Register online at https://cotati.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programld=74.

Friday, February 23

• Day on the Green in Montgomery Village. Annual event showcases California artists displaying and selling creation, 8:30 a.m. Montgomery Village, 911 Village Ct., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to artrep@sonic.net,mvshops.com.

• Mud Pies and Jelly Beans, $5-$12, weekdays 11-5 p.m. weekends 1-5 p.m. Closed Tuesdays. Charles Schulz Museum, Downstairs Changing Gallery, 2301 Hardies Ln. Santa Rosa. For more information call 707-579-4452.

• Bear in Mind: The Story of the California Grizzly. The story of the grizzly, now extinct in California. Free-$10. Museums of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., History Museum Main Gallery, Santa Rosa. 707-579-1500 or museumsc.org.

• Rebuild Green Expo, a one day event for the North Bay Fire communities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Bldg. at 1351 Maple Ave. Santa Rosa. Go to rebuildgreenexpo.com for more information.

• In a Lonely Place-Nicholas Ray, (1950) starring Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. 7 p.m. at SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., in Warren Audit., Ives Hall, Rohnert Park. Call 707-664-2606 or nicholse@sonona.edu, $5 parking fee on SSU parking lots.

• Kids Yoga (ages 6-12) Introduces yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Free 4-5 p.m. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert park. 707-584-9121 or sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Saturday, February 24

• Sonoma County Roller Derby season’s opener with a double header. Hosted by Sonoma County Roller Derby at 4-9 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com.

• Crab Feed 2018 – Jack London Elementary & YMCA, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m., Friedman Events Center, 4676 Mayette Ave, Santa Rosa. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to fundraising the school’s programs. $60 per person which includes 2 drink tickets, all you can eat crab, pasta and salad. There will also be a silent and live auction and dancing. Tickets available through online or JLE Front Office.

• Alpha Gamma Delta presents Lip Jam 2018! 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, RP.

• Analy High School Music program, Pasta and Music Night in Sebastopol from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 317 N. Main St. all of the proceeds support the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Jazz Band and full orchestra. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 children (6-12) $15 adult and $8 at the door. For more information, call 707-824-2337.

• Penngrove Community Church is holding its Aebleskiver breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Adults and children welcome. Traditional Danish pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Donations accepted. 9970 Oak St., Penngrove. One block east of downtown Penngrove.

Sunday, February 25

• Luxury Wedding Show NAPA/Sonoma 2018, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Doubletree Hotel, 1 Doubletree Dr., RP. For more information and to get tickets, visit www.luxuryweddingshows.com.

• Luau, 1 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. Come join a terrific afternoon of a fiesta buffet, dancing, and a raffle! $15 per person, but you must buy your food ticket pre-sale.

Monday, February 26

• Historic Conversation of Chicanos & Education: 50 Years After the East LA Walkouts, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., SSU Student Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, RP. Presented by Bobby Verdugo and Yoli Rios, the leaders of the historic 1968 high school walkouts of East Lost Angeles. Free to public.

• Free income tax help for families earning $54,000 or less is available at the Rohnert Park Health Center. Call 211 for information or an appointment.

Tuesday, February 27

• Join Grangers and friends for an excellent pot luck meal, music and interesting discussion on community topics. Everyone is invited. Meet some of the most interesting people in Sonoma County. Sebastopol Grange hall, 6000 Sebastopol Ave/Hwy. 12. For more information, call 707-573-6049.

Wednesday, February 28

• Sonoma State University Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Get tickets at bloodheroes.com.

• Rebounderz Spirit Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Rebounderz Rohnert Park, 555 Rohnert Park Exp. West, RP. All proceeds will go to the PTA for Spring Creek Matanzas Charter School. $15 per person for unlimited fun and all access (does not include required Rebounderz Grip Socks, which are $3.25). Fill out a waiver at www.rebounderzrohnertpark.com/.

Thursday, March 1

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• Legal Aid for Seniors the first and third Thursdays of the month. Pre-registration is required. Free-$5. First Thursday, 12:30 -1:30 p.m. Third Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Bennett Valley Senior Center, 704 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-545-608 or srcity.org.