Community Events Calendar February 15, 2019 through February 28, 2019

Friday, February 15

• The Redwood Empire Coin Club will have their 52st annual coin show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, in the E.L. Finley Hall.10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Professional dealers, door prizes and silver drawings every hour. For more information, call 707-585-3711.

Saturday, February 16

• The Redwood Empire Coin Club will have their 52st annual coin show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, in the E.L. Finley Hall.10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Professional dealers, door prizes and silver drawings every hour. For more information, call 707-585-3711.

Sunday, February 17

• Seed to table: how to process and eat acorns of the Laguna Watershed workshop with Zoe Minervini-Zick and Dylan Gearheart from 1-4 p.m. Learn to integrate oaks into your everyday life and participate in local food sovereignty efforts. $40. Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Monday, February 18

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Monday through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-284-1268.

Tuesday, February 19

• Get quizzed on a variety of categories, Great for all ages. DJ trivia at the Nutty Bar, 995 Piner Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-544-1447.

• Teachers and students from California Connections Academy North Bay, a tuition-free online public school serving students across the northern part of the state, will celebrate being mid-way through the school year at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park. Students will have a chance to socialize and bowl with their fellow classmates from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while enjoying a free pizza lunch. For more information, call 619-342-9385.

Wednesday, February 20

• The Wine Spectator Learning Center at SSU will have an information session on “Let your passion become your profession.” 6-7 p.m. Visit www.sonoma.edu/mba to learn more.

Thursday, February 21

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Orientation for Laguna greeter training from 6-7:30 p.m. Greeters help support the events, as well as have the opportunity to attend the events for free. Free. RSVP at 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• Art journaling workshop from 1-3 p.m. Practice mindfulness and being in the moment. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.

Friday, February 22

• The Rebuild Green Expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veteran’s Hall. This event for homeowners and builders will focus on resilient and affordable Green building options. For more information, visit rebuildgreenexpo.com.

• Fri. flock night 7-9 p.m. Addressing the root causes of symptoms and diseases. Suggested donations $10-$20. Songbird Community Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. There will be a complimentary reception following the performance where patrons can meet the cast and enjoy sparkling wine. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30’s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

Saturday, February 23

• Kids night at the museum from 5-9 p.m. Drop kids off for after-hours fun including a pizza dinner, games, crafts and cartooning. Recommended for ages 5-10. $25 for members or $32 for general with $5 off for siblings. Advance registration required. Call 707-284-1272 for more information.

• Cross & Crown Lutheran Church celebrates 50 years with a brief service at 1 p.m. and an open house at 4 p.m. 5475 Snyder Ln., RP. For more information, call 707-584-7319.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

Sunday, February 24

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 2 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

Monday, February 25

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Monday through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-284-1268.

• Educate yourself on all aspects at the end of life in this series with Tess Lorraine. Open to anyone and everyone. Members $8 a class or $10 for non-members. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

Tuesday, February 26

• New Orleans R & B & Zydeco with Bruce, Tim and Lou. Bring your dancing shoes. 7:30-11 p.m. Free. Sonoma Speakeasy, 452 First St., E. Suite G., Sonoma. 707-996-1364.

Wednesday, February 27

• Jazz night with the Acrosonics. Free. 7:30-11 p.m. 452 First St., E. Suite G., Sonoma. 707-996-1364.

Thursday, February 28

• Art journaling workshop from 1-3 p.m. Practice mindfulness and being in the moment. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.