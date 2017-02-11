Community Events Calendar February 10, 2017 through February 23, 2017

Friday, February 10

• Forever in a Second, new and renewed dance, 7:30 p.m., Ives Hall 119, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. The concert will consist of four dances created by Kristen Daley, Professor of Dance at SSU, along with a dance by internationally renowned choreographer Mark Haim, performed by Daley. Original musical scores were created for four dances by Sonoma County composer/musician Jesse Olsen Bay. The evening will consist of kinetic, visceral and rigorous dancing, live music and a performance by three Sonoma County singers. The cast includes SSU students, alums and Bay Area professional dancers.

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

• Inner HeARTist Playdate w/Susie Stonefield Miller Friday Flock Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati.

Saturday, February 11

• Forever in a Second, new and renewed dance, 7:30 p.m., Ives Hall 119, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. The concert will consist of four dances created by Kristen Daley, Professor of Dance at SSU, along with a dance by internationally renowned choreographer Mark Haim, performed by Daley. Original musical scores were created for four dances by Sonoma County composer/musician Jesse Olsen Bay.

• Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Milt Brandt Visitors Center at Lake Sonoma, 3288 Skaggs Springs Road, Geyserville, free admission. California's largest celebration of the migration of steelhead trout. Arts and crafts projects for the kids, archery, live music, and fishing for the kids. For more information, call (707) 431-4533.

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

• Introduction to Archery, 11 a.m.- noon, 5195 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park. Learn the essentials, from finding draw length and the proper way to draw a bow, to finding the right bow that fits. After the discussion concludes, jump over to Archery Lane test fire bows, call 707-585-1500 for more information.

Sunday, February 12

• Forever in a Second, new and renewed dance, noon, Ives Hall 119, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. The concert will consist of four dances created by Kristen Daley, Professor of Dance at SSU, along with a dance by internationally renowned choreographer Mark Haim, performed by Daley. Original musical scores were created for four dances by Sonoma County composer/musician Jesse Olsen Bay. The evening will consist of kinetic, visceral and rigorous dancing, live music and a performance by three Sonoma County singers. The cast includes SSU students, alums and Bay Area professional dancers.

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

Monday, February 13

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, Charles Schultz Museum, 10 a.m.-noon, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, $5 per child, up to two adults per child admitted free before 11 a.m. and regular admission applies after 11 a.m.

Tuesday, February 14

• The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business lunch, Mary's Pizza Shack, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Speaker is Catherina Rando, “Be a Hero Speaker and Super-Charge Your Business.” Call (707) 584-1415 to reserve your space.

• Come laugh with local and Bay Area comics every second Tuesday of the month in the lounge at Double Decker Lanes, 8:30-10:30 p.m., free.

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Sonoma County produce, fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets – Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

Wednesday, February 15

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information Meeting.

Make your living making a difference! Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. This two-year M.A. program emphasizes mentoring and hands-on learning through actual consulting projects. Classes meet two nights per week and one Saturday a month. Location: Sonoma State University - Int. Hall 100. For more information, call 707-664-2682.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer, sponsored by Ronnie’s Taproom & Deli, 1460 E. Cotati Ave., 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Free to attend and open to all.

Thursday, February 16

• Sonoma State University Computer Science Colloquium lecture series, Marie Roch, from San Diego State University on “Learning About Animals from Unlabeled Acoustic Data,” Salazar 2016 on SSU Campus, noon, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, free, parking on campus is $5-$8. This presentation shows the results of a biologically inspired system on a phoneme segmentation task and anecdotal evidence that plausible boundaries are detected for non-human primates.

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, all day (11 a.m.-5 p.m.), cost is museum entrance. At the Schulz Museum’s exhibition, visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

Friday, February 17

• Dr. Venus Maher, Doctors with a Heart will provide free service today. For more information, call (707) 792-0202 or go to www.maherchiro.com

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

Saturday, February 18.

• Mountain lions Nicole and Oliver in one enclosure, Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, 403 Mecham Road, Petaluma, event limited to 25 people, $300 a couple or $175 for singles, RSVP to (707) 992-0274.

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

• Year of the Rooster Celebration, Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, doors open to the public at 5 p.m. for social hour, a buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m., $25, per adult, $10 for a child 3-10 years old. For more information, call Nancy Wang at (707) 576-0533.

• Introduction to basic firearm safety and home defense, 11 a.m.- noon, 5195 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park. Learn the basics of proper firearm safety, including different types of ammunition, as well as state, local and federal laws, call 707- 585-1500 for more information.

Sunday, February 19

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

Tuesday, February 21

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Sonoma County produce, fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets – Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

Thursday, February 23

• Rohnert Park Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m., 4855 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. If interested in attending call Gail at 585-2362 or Rosie at 795-1845.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, After Hours Mixer, Sonoma County Distilling Co., 5625 State Farm Dr., Unit 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Free to attend and open to all.