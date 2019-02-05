Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019

Community
February 5, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Burton Recreation Center gets a new look 2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians Volunteer’s Corner Collaborating Together for Peace Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019 Volunteer’s Corner Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Hub Cyclery celebrates another year Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 Let’s talk Turkey Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Welcome to a new year of reading and writing Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities LIME Foundation partners with local organization Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Volunteer's Corner RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Haute Flash takes the stage Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau A day at Thomas Page Academy Elves clowning around Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Pastis visits the Ranch A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Enrollment event at SC airport Would you make a great foster parent? Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Volunteer's Corner Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Seniors are targets for telescammers

Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019

February 1, 2019

Friday, February 1 

• First Friday film series: “Smokey and the Bandit” returns with more of Charles Schulz’s favorite films. Free for member or $5 for general and includes popcorn and candy.

• Free Thurs. night trivia at Sally Tomatoes, 1100, Valley House Dr. RP. Free to play for all ages. 707-665-9472.

 

Saturday, February 2 

• Cotati annual awards dinner from 6-9 p.m. in the Cotati room behind the chamber office. It will be a fun evening of food, drinks and games. Tickets are $30 each. For more information, call Liz at 707-795-5508.

• Super bowl Sunday Tamale Benefit. A benefit for Ca. Homemakers Assoc. Winter Survival campaign.  Call 707-591-9573 to order tamales and pick up at 1460 E. Cotati Ave., #B, Rohnert Park.  CHA is independent of any government funding and is run 100 percent by volunteers dedicated to strengthening organization of the working poor to alleviate the most important problem-poverty. 

• The Sonoma County Bookmobile will be in the Oliver’s, Cotati, parking lot from 2-3:30 p.m. Check out free books.

 

Sunday, February 3 

• Fresh pressed flowers workshop with Jan Lochner from 1-4 p.m. at 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. $35 pre-registration is required. For more information, call 707-527-9277, ext. 100. 

 

Monday, February 4 

• Investigate, design, implement and endings. A seminar series Tess Lorraine on how you can develop a values-centered approach to the end of life. The transformative nature of loss and grief and the purpose in aging, illness, dying and receive support in our relationships. Members/class $8 and non-members $10/class. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Monday through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-284-1268.

• A reading starting at 6:15 p.m. at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma featuring Judy Bebelaar and Clare Morris. Free.

 

Tuesday, February 5 

• Basic gymnastics for ages 3-11 from 4:15-5 p.m. $40 residents/$47 non-residents. In the Community Center Garden Room. Call 707-588-3456 for more information.  

• All you can eat cracked crab at the Annual Church of the Oaks, corner of W. Sierra and Page St. at 6-9 p.m. $60 per person 

 

Wednesday, February 6 

• Cross-training class will jump-start your metabolism and fat burning abilities. Sign-up must be done in person through the community center for ages 18 + from 6-7 p.m. All activities will be done at the Gold Ridge Recreation Center. $50 per month.

• Healthy living for your brain and body. 2:30-4 p.m. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Free. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. RSVP at 800-272-3900.

 

Thursday, February 7 

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Watch a TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. Members free and non-members $5. Contact Katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org.

• Art journaling workshop from 1-3 p.m. Practice mindfulness and being in the moment. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.

 

Friday, February 8

• Women in Business networking mixer 5:30-7 p.m. at Inform Fitness, 600 Martin Ave., Suite 120. For more information, call 707-584-1415.

• All you can eat cracked crab at the Annual Church of the Oaks, corner of W. Sierra and Page St. at 6-9 p.m. $60 per person. For more information, call 707-217-8344.

• Let’s talk Cannabis: Biodynamic & regenerative Cannabis from 2:30-4 p.m. Members by donation, non-members $5-day use. Call 707-829-2440 to register. All proceeds benefit the Sebastopol Area Senior Center.

• Fri. flock night with Award winning book “Healing Happens” where health and healing experts cured themselves and others. www.AvitalMiller.com. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

 

Saturday, February 9 

• Meet, watch and talk to editorial cartoonist Nomi Kane from 1-3 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. For more information, call 707-579-4452 ext. 268.

• All you can eat cracked crab at the Annual Church of the Oaks, corner of W. Sierra and Page St. at 6-9 p.m. $60 per person. For more information, call 707-217-8344.

 

Sunday, February 10 

• Celebrate I Heart Rohnert Park from 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Live entertainment with activities, food and more. For more information, visit rpcity.org/secondsunday. RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln. 707-588-3456.

• Next Level Music Industry Conference speakers announced. For details, go to www.CreativeSonoma.org/NextLevel or call 707-565-6120. 

 

Monday, February 11 

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Monday through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-284-1268.

• Orientation for learning Laguna docent training from 6-8 p.m. Free. For RSVP and information, call 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• Educate yourself on all aspects at the end of life in this series with Tess Lorraine. Open to anyone and everyone. Members $8 a class or $10 for non-members. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

 

Tuesday, February 12

• Tai Chi with Karen Faire Scott at 11a.m.-12 p.m. $8 for members, $10 for non-members. People who engage in Tai Chi see improvements in pain, fatigue and stiffness. Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

 

Wednesday, February 13

• From lawn-to-landscape: A water-wise-presentation on lawn alternatives. 6-7:30 p.m. in the Cotati room behind Cotati City Hall. Free.

 

Thursday, February 14 

• Little or not so little calling all red-haired girls and boys for free admission to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Charlie Brown’s affection for a certain Little Red-Haired Girl. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. For more information, call 707-579-4452 ext. 268.

• Tai Chi with Karen Faire Scott at 3:15-4:15 p.m. $8 for members, $10 for non-members. People who engage in Tai Chi see improvements in pain, fatigue and stiffness. Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

• Art journaling workshop from 1-3 p.m. Practice mindfulness and being in the moment. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.