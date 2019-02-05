Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019

Friday, February 1

• First Friday film series: “Smokey and the Bandit” returns with more of Charles Schulz’s favorite films. Free for member or $5 for general and includes popcorn and candy.

• Free Thurs. night trivia at Sally Tomatoes, 1100, Valley House Dr. RP. Free to play for all ages. 707-665-9472.

Saturday, February 2

• Cotati annual awards dinner from 6-9 p.m. in the Cotati room behind the chamber office. It will be a fun evening of food, drinks and games. Tickets are $30 each. For more information, call Liz at 707-795-5508.

• Super bowl Sunday Tamale Benefit. A benefit for Ca. Homemakers Assoc. Winter Survival campaign. Call 707-591-9573 to order tamales and pick up at 1460 E. Cotati Ave., #B, Rohnert Park. CHA is independent of any government funding and is run 100 percent by volunteers dedicated to strengthening organization of the working poor to alleviate the most important problem-poverty.

• The Sonoma County Bookmobile will be in the Oliver’s, Cotati, parking lot from 2-3:30 p.m. Check out free books.

Sunday, February 3

• Fresh pressed flowers workshop with Jan Lochner from 1-4 p.m. at 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. $35 pre-registration is required. For more information, call 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Monday, February 4

• Investigate, design, implement and endings. A seminar series Tess Lorraine on how you can develop a values-centered approach to the end of life. The transformative nature of loss and grief and the purpose in aging, illness, dying and receive support in our relationships. Members/class $8 and non-members $10/class. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Monday through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-284-1268.

• A reading starting at 6:15 p.m. at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma featuring Judy Bebelaar and Clare Morris. Free.

Tuesday, February 5

• Basic gymnastics for ages 3-11 from 4:15-5 p.m. $40 residents/$47 non-residents. In the Community Center Garden Room. Call 707-588-3456 for more information.

• All you can eat cracked crab at the Annual Church of the Oaks, corner of W. Sierra and Page St. at 6-9 p.m. $60 per person

Wednesday, February 6

• Cross-training class will jump-start your metabolism and fat burning abilities. Sign-up must be done in person through the community center for ages 18 + from 6-7 p.m. All activities will be done at the Gold Ridge Recreation Center. $50 per month.

• Healthy living for your brain and body. 2:30-4 p.m. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Free. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. RSVP at 800-272-3900.

Thursday, February 7

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Watch a TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. Members free and non-members $5. Contact Katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org.

• Art journaling workshop from 1-3 p.m. Practice mindfulness and being in the moment. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.

Friday, February 8

• Women in Business networking mixer 5:30-7 p.m. at Inform Fitness, 600 Martin Ave., Suite 120. For more information, call 707-584-1415.

• Let’s talk Cannabis: Biodynamic & regenerative Cannabis from 2:30-4 p.m. Members by donation, non-members $5-day use. Call 707-829-2440 to register. All proceeds benefit the Sebastopol Area Senior Center.

• Fri. flock night with Award winning book “Healing Happens” where health and healing experts cured themselves and others. www.AvitalMiller.com. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

Saturday, February 9

• Meet, watch and talk to editorial cartoonist Nomi Kane from 1-3 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. For more information, call 707-579-4452 ext. 268.

Sunday, February 10

• Celebrate I Heart Rohnert Park from 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Live entertainment with activities, food and more. For more information, visit rpcity.org/secondsunday. RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln. 707-588-3456.

• Next Level Music Industry Conference speakers announced. For details, go to www.CreativeSonoma.org/NextLevel or call 707-565-6120.

Monday, February 11

• Orientation for learning Laguna docent training from 6-8 p.m. Free. For RSVP and information, call 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• Educate yourself on all aspects at the end of life in this series with Tess Lorraine. Open to anyone and everyone. Members $8 a class or $10 for non-members. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

Tuesday, February 12

• Tai Chi with Karen Faire Scott at 11a.m.-12 p.m. $8 for members, $10 for non-members. People who engage in Tai Chi see improvements in pain, fatigue and stiffness. Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

Wednesday, February 13

• From lawn-to-landscape: A water-wise-presentation on lawn alternatives. 6-7:30 p.m. in the Cotati room behind Cotati City Hall. Free.

Thursday, February 14

• Little or not so little calling all red-haired girls and boys for free admission to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Charlie Brown’s affection for a certain Little Red-Haired Girl. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. For more information, call 707-579-4452 ext. 268.

• Art journaling workshop from 1-3 p.m. Practice mindfulness and being in the moment. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.