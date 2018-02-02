Community Events Calendar February 1, 2018 through February 15, 2018

Friday, February 2

• Friends of the Library is having their winter 2018 sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 6250 Lynne Conde Way in Rohnert Park.

• Pliny the Younger releases the 14th annual return of the triple IPA 11 a.m. to midnight at the Russian River Brewing Company, Santa Rosa. Call 707-545-2337 for more information.

• Nikolaj Znaider & Robert Kulek, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center.

• Church of the Oaks 12th Annual crab feed all you can eat cracked crab. 6-9 p.m. $60 per person. Children under 13, $30. Corner of W. Sierra & Page St. Cotati.

• Bless their Little Hearts will be shown at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots. SFI is supported in part by Instructionally Related Activity Funds.

• Celebrating World Wetlands Day: Laguna Kayaking Adventure with Laguna Foundation staff & guides 9 a.m.-noon. $50 and pre-registration is required. Event takes place at Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org.

Saturday, February 3

• Friends of the Library is having their 2018 book sale all day in the meeting room. Bag of books $5 or half price on individual books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please limit donations from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3. 6250 Lynne Conde Way in Rohnert Park.

• Renee Fleming Grammy award-winning soprano, classical musical 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall in the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. $50-$125. Call 866-955-6040 for more information.

• Petaluma Bounty Service Day, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. We will be working harvesting, weeding, planting and learning about the food system in Sonoma County. Sign up: https://orgsync.com/145112/forms/297183.

• Art from The Heart 2018, 6 -9 p.m., University Art Gallery, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Come enjoy a silent art auction and party, and explore a wide variety of paintings and sculptures created by SSU students, as well as refreshments. All proceeds go to the SSU art programs.

• Church of the Oaks 12th Annual crab feed all you can eat cracked crab. 6-9 p.m. $60 per person. Children under 13, $30. Corner of W. Sierra & Page St. Cotati.

Sunday, February 4

• Bless their Little Hearts will be shown at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots. SFI is supported in part by Instructionally Related Activity Funds.

• Honky Tonk Angels closing performance of the foot-stomping musical. 2 p.m. at the 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. $22-$38. Call 707-523-4185 for more information.

• A fundraiser benefitting for the Council on Aging + Meals on Wheels while watching the big game at Ellington Hall, 3535 Industrial Dr. in Santa Rosa. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. and game starts at 3:30 p.m. All must be 21 or older. $25 donation. Call 707-525-0143 ext. 146 space will be limited. Local micro brews, football pool boards and gaming tables.

• Embroidery Workshop, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Fiber Circle Studio, 8099 La Plaza Ste H, Cotati. Embroider on provided denim patches as well as bring your own items to embellish. $15. For more information, visit www.fibercirclestudio.com.

Monday, February 5

• The Opioid Crisis & Related Health Issues in rural Northern California, 8 p.m.-5 p.m., Flamingo Conference Resort & Spa, 2777 4th St., SR. Admission is free without a hotel room, but you must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-opioid-crisis-related-public-health-issues-in-the-rural-northern-counties-a-summit-to-discuss-tickets-39299463754?aff=efbeventtix.

Tuesday, February 6

• The Opioid Crisis & Related Health Issues in rural Northern California, 8 p.m.-5 p.m., Flamingo Conference Resort & Spa, 2777 4th St., SR. Admission is free without a hotel room, but you must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-opioid-crisis-related-public-health-issues-in-the-rural-northern-counties-a-summit-to-discuss-tickets-39299463754?aff=efbeventtix.

Wednesday, February 7

• From gutters to gardens: maximizing rainwater in your garden. Meet at 7:30 p.m. at 216 E, School St., Cotati in the Cotati room. Free.

• Noon Times luncheon $25 early bird discount. Register by Feb. 2 to take advantage of the early bird discount. H & R block sponsoring. Darrin Jenkins and David Bouquillon as speakers. Call 707-584-1415.

Thursday, February 8

• Spreckels Theatre Company invites you to a free night of theater with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific. If you are a resident of RP, Spreckels has a special gift for you: A free preview performance. For more information or reservations, contact the Spreckels Box Office at 707-588-3400.

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

Friday, February 9

• Wise-ing up to the Joys of growing older with Jan Ogren. Self- affirming view of growing older at the Friday Flock Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation at the Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• Faces and Places, the most recent film by French New Wave icon Agnes Varda will be presented at the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 with a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, February 10

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce crab feed, 5 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln, RP. All you can eat crab, pasta, salad and bread by Mary’s Pizza Shack. Tickets are $70 at the door. For more information contact 707-584-1415.

• 15th Annual Crab Feed for Kids, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Friedman Events Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., SR. All proceeds will directly benefit children in Sonoma County, and help provide them their needs, as well as scholarships. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crab-feed-for-kids-2018-tickets-39819673716.

Sunday, February 11

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln., RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Faces and Places, the most recent film by French New Wave icon Agnes Varda will be presented at the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 with a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, 1 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For tickets, visit web.sonoma.edu/theatreanddance/productions/charlie_brown_2018.html.

Monday, February 12

• Everything You Didn’t Know, You Don’t Know About State Board, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fairview Event Center, 100 Golf Course Dr., RP.

Tuesday, February 13

• Tour through the museum exhibitions with a docent and learn first-hand information about the exhibitions at the Art & History museum of Sonoma County-Santa Rosa. 9:30 a.m. $20 for friends of the Senior Center members. $25/non-members (lunch included). Feb. 6 deadline for registration, Register at the Senior Center front desk during regular business hours. Transportation will be provided by the RP Senior Center van.

Wednesday, February 14

• Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. $40/person. For more information visit sallytomatoes.com.

Thursday, February 15

• New Labor Laws for 2018, 12-1 p.m., Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 101 Golf Course Dr., C-7, RP. Bi-monthly third Thursday Labor Law Series with Jay Putnam. This session will educate upon the new laws for business established in 2018. Seminar is free. RSVP at info@rohnertparkchamber.org or call 707-584-1415.

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• Rocks, minerals and folks with geologist, Dr. Jane Nielson.7-8:30 p.m.at 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. Call 707-92277 ext. 100 for more information. Pre-registration required. $10 non-refundable.

Friday, February 16

• Retired men meet at the Hwy. 12 Scottish Rite building on Fridays. Enjoy a camaraderie and recreational activities. For more information call 707-280-4120 or contact sirsbrn17@gmail.com.

• The Other Side of Hope (7 p.m.) will be shown at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

Saturday, February 17

• Call of the Wild Cat fanciers show in the Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Hours are 9 to 5. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for age 5 and under. Proceeds from the show and raffle benefit North Bay animal charities, including FAIRE.-

Sunday, February 18

• The Other Side of Hope (4:30 p.m.) will be shown at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Taylor Mountain Regional Park Walk with Laguna Foundation and Regional Parks staff 9a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Start out at the Laguna Environmental Center’s Heron Hall with hot drinks and snacks and then carpool to Taylor Mountain for the hike. Pre-registration required. $10, non-refundable. For more information call 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

Tuesday, February 20

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Thursday, February 22

• State of The City Luncheon, 12-1:30 p.m., Cotati Room, 201 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati. Join us as we welcome Mayor Mark Landman and discuss our plans for the city going forth. $15 per person.

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• Dragonflies-Eagles of the Insect World with Kevin Munroe from 7-8:30 p.m. Kevin will show the strange and colorful world of dragonflies. Pre-registration is required. $12 non-refundable. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Friday, February 23

• In a Lonely Place will be shown (7 p.m.) at Warren Auditorium Hall, SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Mind, money and freedom with Tessa Manning. Friday Flock Night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Extra for CEUs. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Call 707-795-2398 for more information.

• Rotary Club of Petaluma crab feed & super raffle at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club’s community and international project fund. $65 per person. Petaluma Veterans Hall, 1094 D. Petaluma Blvd. or go to Petalumarotary.org.