Community Events Calendar December 30, 2016 through January 12, 2017

Friday, December 30

• Sonoma Valley Winery Gingerbread Contest, various Sonoma Valley Wineries, Highway 12, free; this holiday season, head on over to the wineries of Sonoma Valley and vote for your favorite gingerbread creation. For this annual holiday tradition, now in its 10th year, participating wineries come up with imaginative, edible creations. For more information, call (707) 935-0803.

Saturday, December 31

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: Museum Entrance. At the Schulz Museum's new exhibition, "Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets," visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• New Year's Eve Bash with Foreverland, Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 9:30 p.m. Call the box office at (707) 765-2121 for ticket information.

•Psychic Intention Setting New Year’s Eve Party, Songbird Community Healing Center, 7-10 p.m., suggested donation $10-$20, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati, go to www.songbirdcenter.org, email info@songbirdcenter.org or call (707) 795-2398 for more information.

Sunday, January 1

• The Magic Circle Cycle, at the Imaginists Theatre Collective, 461 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m. Cost: Online reservations sliding scale $5-$25. PWYC at door.

For more information, call (707) 528-7554. The Imaginists present early showings of their new work, The Magic Circle Cycle, a collaboration in development with musician/composer Kalei Yamanoha (Odd job Ensemble, Crux) and inspired by Brecht’s Caucasian Chalk Circle.

Monday, January 2

• Winter Workshops at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Lauren Hodge at (707) 546-4069. Whether you register for one workshop or all 10, each workshop is full of hands-on activities and winter experiments. From building forts, creating snow-slime, crafting gingerbread houses, and making a New Year’s Eve popper, your child will have a blast.

Tuesday, January 3

• Winter Workshops at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Lauren Hodge at (707) 546-4069. Whether you register for one workshop or all 10, each workshop is full of hands-on activities and winter experiments. From building forts, creating snow-slime, crafting gingerbread houses, and making a New Year’s Eve popper, your child will have a blast.

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Visitors to the Petaluma Farmers’ Markets will enjoy the bounty of Sonoma County produce and find a wealth of fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods, and hot food to enjoy. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets – Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

Wednesday, January 4

• Winter Workshops at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Lauren Hodge at (707) 546-4069. Whether you register for one workshop or all 10, each workshop is full of hands-on activities and winter experiments. From building forts, creating snow-slime, crafting gingerbread houses, and making a New Year’s Eve popper, your child will have a blast.

Thursday, January 5

• Winter Workshops at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Lauren Hodge at (707) 546-4069. Whether you register for one workshop or all 10, each workshop is full of hands-on activities and winter experiments. From building forts, creating snow-slime, crafting gingerbread houses, and making a New Year’s Eve popper, your child will have a blast.

Friday, January 6

• Winter Workshops at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Lauren Hodge at (707) 546-4069. Whether you register for one workshop or all 10, each workshop is full of hands-on activities and winter experiments. From building forts, creating snow-slime, crafting gingerbread houses, and making a New Year’s Eve popper, your child will have a blast.

Saturday, January 7

• Blood Centers of the Pacific and the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety’s 11th annual Bucket Brigade. The bucket brigade is the fire department’s blood drive which will take place at 5200 Country Club Dr., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. All donors will receive a bucket brigade t-shirt. For more information, contact Ian Kanewski, Mobile Account Representative, Blood Centers of the Pacific, 2324 Bethards Drive, Santa Rosa, (707) 239-6424.

Sunday, January 8

• Redwood Writers’ Agents’ Day and Pitch-fest, 2:30-4:30 p.m., a panel discussion and Q & A about the publishing industry, at the Flamingo Hotel, 2777 4th St., Santa Rosa. The general public is invited $10. For more details, go to www.redwoodwriters.org.

Monday, January 9

• Heavenly Harp - Santa Rosa Symphony, 8-10 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. For more information, contact Santa Rosa Symphony Patron Services Office at (707) 546-8742.

Tuesday, January 10

• Come laugh with local and Bay Area comics every second Tuesday of the month in the lounge at Double Decker Lanes from 8:30-10:30 p.m., free, 300 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food to enjoy. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets, Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

•SSU Craft Beer Appreciation Certificate information meeting, 6-8 p.m., Lagunitas Brewery, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.

Wednesday, January 11

• Sonoma County Living the Best of Healdsburg Tour, 14 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Three leading businesses have banded together to offer the Sonoma County Living Tour, an interactive day of hands-on learning experiences. For more information, call Donna del Rey at (707) 431-9999.

Thursday, January 12

• Live Music Thursdays, Barber Cellars Tasting Room, 6:30–8 p.m., 112 Washington Street, Petaluma. For more information, call (707) 981-7034.

Barber Cellars Tasting Room showcases live music, focusing on classic/acoustic genres of jazz, bluegrass, and classical.