Community Events Calendar December 29, 2017 through January 18, 2018

Friday, December 29

• Vet-to-Vet groups, facilitated by veterans meets every Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln. is holding a 5 p.m. Vigil mass.

For more information, call 707-585-3708.

Saturday, December 30

• A free community celebration featuring the SoCo Trio, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Church of the Oaks, 185 Page St., Cotati. Admission is free and open to the public.

St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln., is celebrating the Feast of the Holy Family with masses at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 707-585-3708.

• Sock Drive Distribution, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Catholic Charities, 465 A St., SR. This is where we collect and distribute socks for Sonoma County’s homeless. Check out more information at crazysockssaturday.com.

Sunday, December 31

• New Year’s Eve on the Square, 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Old Courthouse Sq., SR. This is a free community event with live entertainment, activities for all ages, a designated area for kids, along with plenty of vendors serving delicious food and alcohol.

• New Year’s Eve Psychic intention setting party from 7-10 p.m. at the Songbird Community Center, Cotati. Suggested donations $10 or $20. Contact daphneshapiro@yahoo.com.

• New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, 9 p.m., Tradewinds Bar, Cotati. For more information, contact (707) 795-7878.

• New Year’s Eve Skating Party, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Cal Skate of Rohnert Park, 6100 Commerce Blvd., RP. Admission for $25 includes skate rental, pizza, and a 16 oz. soft drink at the snack bar.

• Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln, SR.

Monday, January 1

• St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln., is celebrating the Solemnity of the Mary, Mother of God with a mass at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 707-585-3708.

Tuesday, January 2

• Winter classes for kids at the Schulz Museum starting at 9 a.m. Fee is $25-$32. Go to 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or email inquiries@schulzmuseum.org.

Wednesday, January 3

• Whether you are a beginner or familiar with computers, the helpful lab volunteers can assist you in whatever tasks. Donations are always appreciated for copies and print-outs. 9 a.m. to noon. RP Senior Center, Suite C.

Thursday, January 4

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support group (meets weekly) at First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• The Knit & Crochet group enjoy each other’s company while working on their own personal project. Noon to 4 p.m. Please bring your own supplies. Drop in at the RP Senior Center.

• NAMI Family Support Group meets weekly every Thursday at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. From 2-3:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Friday, January 5

• Chinese New Year. Year of the dog from 6 - 07:30 p.m. Free. Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High Street,

Sebastopol. For more information, call Catherine Devriese at 707-829-4797, Or email: catherined@sebarts.org.

• Rancho Cotate High School Athletic Booster Annual Pasta & Crab Feed Fundraiser. 5 p.m. No host cocktails and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Student cake auction, silent auction & 50/50 raffle at the Rohnert Park Community Center. All proceeds support 24 sports programs at Rancho Cotate High School. Age 21 and older only! $60 per person. Tickets available @ Eventbrite.com.

• Harry Potter Skate Night, 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m., Cal Skate of Rohnert Park, 6100 Commerce Blvd RP. $7 admission for costumed wizards and witches, $9 for muggles/non- costumed folk.

Saturday, January 6

• Bucket Brigade Blood drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 5200 Country Club Dr. RP. The recent wildfires that devastated multiple North Bat counties serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping adequate blood supply. Schedule an appointment through www.bloodheroes.com (Click “Donate Blood” and enter sponsor code: RPDP.)

Sunday, January 7

• Waterfowl of the Laguna de Santa Rosa and Pacific Flyaway Sunrise History Walk. 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. “Duck man” Dave Barry will lead the tours. Call Anita Smith at 707-527-9277.

Monday, January 8

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones are designed for children ages 1–5 and their caregivers and revolve around a new theme each Monday. Museum Mondays are held every Monday from now through February. The Schulz Museum is extending free admission to Museum Mondays every Monday through February 26, to anyone displaced by the wild fires. Cost: $5 per child. Up to 2 adults per child are free before 11 a.m. After 1 a.m. regular museum admission applies. Free for members.

• Curbside holiday tree recycling (Jan. 8-Jan. 12). Trees may be cut to fit inside green waste carts. Flocked trees will not be collected. Whole trees may be taken to the Cotati Fire Station, 1 E. Cotati Ave. Please remove all tinsel, lights, ornaments and stands before recycling. Call 707-585-0291 for details.

Tuesday, January 9

• Every Tuesday come and play with clay. This class will focus on the potter’s wheel. Great for beginning and seasoned potters trying to bring it to the next level. Sign up early. (Jan. 9-through Feb. 13). 6:30-9 p.m. $150 residents. $157 non-residents. Plus $30 materials and firing fee. Held at the Community Center Clay Studio.

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Wednesday, January 10

• Santa Rosa Girls’ Softball registration at 10 a.m. at the Round Table Pizza, 550 Montecito Center, Santa Rosa. Sign up on-line santarosagirlssoftball.com

Thursday, January 11

• In Reiki, you will learn how to give to yourself and others. Reiki is universal life force energy to help ease pain and stress. For ages 18 and over. 7-9 p.m. at the Community Center Garden Room. (Jan. 11-Feb. 8). $72 for residents or $79 for non-residents.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support group (meets weekly) at First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Movie night: Boston the Documentary, 7:30 p.m., Airport Stadium 12, 409 Aviation Blvd, SR. Narrated by Matt Damon. Get tickets at https://gatr.us/screening/21925.

• NAMI Family Support Group meets weekly every Thursday at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. From 2-3:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Friday, January 12

• Master Coaches Academy by Blood & Ethos Institute for Heroic Living, 816 4th St. Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-847-5345 or mastercoachacademy.com.

Saturday, January 13

• The Sebastopol Masonic Center, 373 N. Main St. Sebastopol, will be hosting their annual crab feed with seating at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets adults: $48 and children 6 to 12 years old $24 and under 6 free. Tickets may be purchased on Brown Paper Tickets www.brownpapertickets.com or call Dennis Cianfichi at 707-321-9479 or Ron Larman at 707-823-6981.

• Subaru Loves Pets: Free adoption day. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sonoma Humane Society, 5345 Hwy. 12 W. Santa Rosa. All pets qualify for free adoption.

• Natural Vision Improvement Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Learn the long- term techniques of overcoming vision pathologies. Cost is $185.

• Artist reception for new Heron Hall art exhibit prints & paintings by Rik Olson. 3-5 p.m. at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

Sunday, January 14

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series: New Year, New You, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

Monday, January 15

• MLK Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Flying Frog Academy, 215 Classic Ct., RP. For ticket information, visit flyingfrogacademy.com.

•. MLK Day of Service, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 1208 Hendley St., SR. Recreation & Parks is hosting a clean-up at MLK Park, where volunteers can help beautify the neighborhood park through tasks such as litter pick-up, spreading mulch, weeding and more. Tools and light refreshments will be provided. Sign up at https://srcity.volunteerhub.com/event/index/5239716.

Tuesday, January 16

• Advance Care Planning Presentation/Workshop, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Redwood Credit Union, Community Room, 3033 Cleveland Avenue, SR.

Wednesday, January 17

• Education Foundation of Cotati-Rohnert Park Annual Chamber Mixer, 5:30-7 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, RP. Complimentary appetizers and no host bar. Bring a raffle prize and advertise your business. Open to everyone so bring a friend.

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Thursday, January 18

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support group (meets weekly) at First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Seminars at The Chamber – Digital Marketing for Your Business, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 101 Golf Course Dr., C-7, RP. The courses are just $10 each.

• NAMI Family Support Group meets weekly every Thursday at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. From 2-3:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.