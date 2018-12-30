Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019

Friday, December 28

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

Saturday, December 29

Sunday, December 30

Monday, December 31

• New Year’s Eve Psychic Intention setting party. Come and enjoy a relaxed, casual and fun evening of informal readings, finger foods and non-alcoholic refreshments. Bring your cards, divination tools, finer foods and anything else to share. 7-10 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

Tuesday, January 1

• New Year’s Day

Wednesday, January 2

• Named best jazz band in the North Bay. 7:30-11 p.m. Join the Acrosonics at Sonoma Speakeasy, 452 First St. E. Suite G., Sonoma. Free. 707-996-1364.

Thursday, January 3

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

• Watch a TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. Members free and non-members $5. Contact Katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org.

Friday, January 4

• Friends of the RP Senior Center host BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• Gem Faire at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Admission $7 weekend pass. Fri. 12-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free hourly door prizes. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or email info@gemfaire.com.

Saturday, January 5

Sunday, January 6

Monday, January 7

• Investigate, design, implement and endings. A seminar series Tess Lorraine on how you can develop a values-centered approach to the end of life. Members/class $8 and non-members $10/class. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Museum Mondays for little ones from 10 a.m. to noon. Crafts, games, story time and other fun activities for ages one to five and their caregivers. $5 per child or free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. schulzmuseum.org for updates.

Tuesday, January 8

• Year round farm-fresh food at the Petaluma East Side Farmers’ Market. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Pet.communityfarmrsmarkets.com. 415-999-5635. info@communityfarmersmarkets.com.

Wednesday, January 9

• Soccer stars for the winter session. Space is limited. Boys and girls of all levels are welcome. Join Coach Riccardo for an afternoon of soccer delight at the Burton Ave. Recreation Center. The fee is $30 for residents and $37 for non-residents.

Thursday, January 10

