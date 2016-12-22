Community Events Calendar December 23, 2016 through January 5, 2017

Friday, December 23

• Sonoma Valley Winery Gingerbread Contest, various Sonoma Valley Wineries, Highway 12, free; this holiday season, head on over to the wineries of Sonoma Valley and vote for your favorite gingerbread creation. For this annual holiday tradition, now in its 10th year, participating wineries come up with imaginative, edible creations. For more information, call (707) 935-0803.

Saturday, December 24

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: Museum Entrance. At the Schulz Museum's new exhibition, "Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets," visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

Sunday, December 25

Monday, December 26

• Winter Workshops at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Lauren Hodge at (707) 546-4069. Whether you register for one workshop or all 10, each workshop is full of hands-on activities and winter experiments. From building forts, creating snow-slime, crafting gingerbread houses, and making a New Year’s Eve popper, your child will have a blast.

Tuesday, December 27

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Visitors to the Petaluma Farmers’ Markets will enjoy the bounty of Sonoma County produce and find a wealth of fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods, and hot food to enjoy. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets – Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

Wednesday, December 28

Thursday, December 29

Friday, December 30

Saturday, December 31

• New Year's Eve Bash with Foreverland, Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 9:30 p.m. Call the box office at (707) 765-2121 for ticket information.

Sunday, January 1

• Rohnert Park Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., 500 City Center Plaza, Rohnert Park. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets: Kelly Smith (415) 999-5635.

• The Magic Circle Cycle, at the Imaginists Theatre Collective, 461 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m. Cost: Online reservations sliding scale $5-$25. PWYC at door.

For more information, call (707) 528-7554. The Imaginists present early showings of their new work, The Magic Circle Cycle, a collaboration in development with musician/composer Kalei Yamanoha (Odd job Ensemble, Crux) and inspired by Brecht’s Caucasian Chalk Circle.

Monday, January 2

Tuesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 4

Thursday, January 5

