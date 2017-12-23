Community Events Calendar December 22, 2017 through January 12, 2018

Friday, December 22

• Oliver’s Market Cotati Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oliver’s Market, 546 E Cotati Ave., Cotati. To register an appointment, visit https://bloodheroes.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=759812&zc=94931.

• Annual Holiday Group Caroling party 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Bring candles, jingle bells and be prepared to sing some Christmas carols and other holiday songs. Dress warm. Meet at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Petaluma and be prepared to carol at various locations in Petaluma. The party continues at Aqus Café for more merriment until 9:30 p.m. No charge, all ages welcome.

• Friendly City Bike giveaway, from Innovative Screen Printing & mail to Chamber Office, 101 Golf Course Dr., RP. We’ll be giving away over 400 bikes to Santa Rosa children who lost them in the fires. For more information, contact (707) 584-1415.

• Petaluma City of Lights Driving tour, Petaluma Visitors Center, 210 Lakeville St., Petaluma, 6 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of beautifully decorated homes and businessesthroughout Petaluma. Maps available at the Petaluma Visitors Center or online. For more information call 707-769-0429.

• Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge, 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th StreetSanta Rosa, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Cost $18-$28. For more information, call 707-523-4185.

Saturday, December 23

• Miller Christmas Lights Charity event, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., The Miller Christmas Lights, 2235 Vallejo St., SR. benefiting Sonoma County fire victims! While you’re here visit Santa, and have some hot chocolate and cookies while you enjoy an amazing Christmas Lights show all synchronized to music and snow!

• St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln., is holding its Vigil mass at 5 p.m. For more information, call 707-585-3708.

Sunday, December 24

• Happy holidays!!

• St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln., is having masses at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and a children’s mass at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. For more information, contact (707) 584-1415.

Monday, December 25

Merry Christmas!

• St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln. is having a 9:30 a.m. morning mass on Christmas Day. For more information, call 707-585-3708.

Tuesday, December 26

Wednesday, December 27

• Stop Hurting & Start Healing, Spinal Care Class, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., 443 Rohnert Park Exp., W, RP.

• Dunham School PTO 11th annual crab feed and auction at 5:30 p.m. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Avenue, Petaluma. $55.00 per person/cash or check, credit/debit card (via SquareUp) There will be a silent auction, as well as live auction. Tickets may be purchased by check or cash in the school office, located at 4111 Roblar Rd., Petaluma. You may also purchase by credit or debit card by going to the school website (www.dunhamsd.org) and following the link to the PTO SquareUp Store. For questions, please contact the school office at 795-5050. All proceeds directly benefit all of the students at Dunham School and Dunham Charter School. The Dunham School PTO provides enrichment programs, including Drama, Gardening, Music, and Art to all of their students, TK/Kindergarten through 6thgrade.

• Washington Square Plaza, Petaluma Blood Drive, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., 373 S McDowell Blvd, Petaluma. Schedule an appointment at bloodheroes.com.

Thursday, December 28

Friday, December 29

• Vet-to-Vet groups, facilitated by Veterans meets every Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln. is holding a 5 p.m. Vigil mass. For more information, call 707-585-3708.

• Friday night bingo at RP Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. buy-ins are $35 & $45 which include all supplies. Food is available for purchase. All proceeds go directly to the RP Senior Center.

Saturday, December 30

• A free community celebration featuring the SoCo Trio, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Church of the Oaks, 185 Page St., Cotati. Admission is free and open to the public.

St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln., is celebrating the Feast of the Holy Family with masses at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 707-585-3708.

Sunday, December 31

• New Year’s Eve on the Square, 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Old Courthouse Sq., SR. This is a free community event with live entertainment, activities for all ages, a designated area for kids, along with plenty of vendors serving delicious food and alcohol.

• New Year’s Eve Psychic intention setting party from 7-10 p.m. at the Songbird Community Center, Cotati. Suggested donations $10 or $20. Contact daphneshapiro@yahoo.com.

• New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, 9 p.m., Tradewinds Bar, Cotati.

Monday, January 1

• Happy New Year!

• St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln., is celebrating the Solemnity of the Mary, Mother of God with a mass at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 707-585-3708.

Tuesday, January 2

• Winter classes or kids at the Schulz Museum starting at 9 a.m. Fee is $25-$32. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or email inquiries@schulzmuseum.org.

Wednesday, January 3

• Whether you are a beginner or familiar with computers, the helpful lab volunteers can assist you in whatever tasks. Donations are always appreciated for copies and print-outs. 9 a.m. to noon. RP Senior Center, Suite C.

Thursday, January 4

• The Knit & Crochet group enjoy each other’s company while working on their own personal project. Noon to 4 p.m. Please bring your own supplies. Drop in at the RP Senior Center.

Friday, January 5

• Chinese New Year. Year of the dog from 6 - 07:30 p.m. Free. Sebastopol Center for the Arts 282 S. High Street, Sebastopol. For more information, call Catherine Devriese at 707-829-4797

Or Email: catherined@sebarts.org

Saturday, January 6

• Bucket Brigade Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 5200 Country Club Dr. RP. The recent wildfires that devastated multiple North Bat counties serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping adequate blood supply. Schedule an appointment through www.bloodheroes.com (Click “Donate Blood” and enter sponsor code: RPDP.)

Sunday, January 7

• Waterfowl of the Laguna de Santa Rosa and Pacific Flyaway Sunrise History Walk. 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. “Duck man” Dave Barry will lead the tours. call Anita Smith at 707-527-9277.

Monday, January 8

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones are designed for children ages 1–5 and their caregivers and revolve around a new theme each Monday. Museum Mondays are held EVERY Monday from October – February. The Schulz Museum is extending free admission to Museum Mondays every Monday through February 26, 2018 to anyone displaced by the wild fires.

Cost: $5 per child. Up to 2 adults per child are free before 11 a.m. After 11 a.m., regular Museum admission applies. Free for members.

• Curbside holiday tree recycling (Jan. 8-Jan. 12. Trees may be cut to fit inside green waste carts. Flocked trees will not be collected. Whole trees may be taken to the Cotati Fire Station, 1 E. Cotati Ave. Please remove all tinsel, lights, ornaments and stands before recycling. Call 707-585-0291 for details.

Tuesday, January 9

• Every Tuesday come and play with clay. This class will focus on the potter’s wheel. Great for beginning and seasoned potters trying to bring it to the next level. Sign up early. (Jan. 9-through Feb. 13). 6:30-9 p.m. $150 residents. $157 non-residents. Plus $30 materials and firing fee. Held at the Community Center Clay Studio.

Wednesday, January 10

• Beginning readers can come and read to an appreciative dog. Sponsored by 4PAWS.

3:30pm - 4:30pm Rohnert Park Library - Children's Room.

Thursday, January 11

• In Reiki, you will learn how to give to yourself and others. Reiki is universal life force energy to help ease pain and stress. For ages 18 and over. 7-9 p.m. at the Community Center Garden Room. (Jan. 11-Feb. 8). $72 for residents or $79 for non-residents

• Movie Night: Boston the Documentary, 7:30 p.m., Airport Stadium 12, 409 Aviation Blvd, SR. Narrated by Matt Damon. Get tickets at https://gatr.us/screening/21925.

Friday, January 12

• Master Coaches Academy by Blood & Ethos Institute for Heroic Living, 816 4th St. Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-847-5345 or mastercoachacademy.com.