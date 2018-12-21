Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019

Friday, December 21

• Friends of the RP Senior Center host Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185. Saturday, December 22 • 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185.

Sunday, December 23

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185.

Monday, December 24

• Christmas Eve

Tuesday, December 25

• Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 26

• Pub Run at 2 Tread Brewing Co. from 6-10 p.m. 3 to 5 miles of fun, all paces welcome. 1018 Santa Rosa Plaza. www.strava.com/routes/12438193.

Thursday, December 27

• Sonoma County farm trails. Call 707-837-8896 or farmtrails@farmstrails.org for daily locations.

Friday, December 28

• Friends of the RP Senior Center host Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

Saturday, December 29

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185.

Sunday, December 30

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185

Monday, December 31

• New Year’s Eve Psychic Intention setting party. Come and enjoy a relaxed, casual and fun evening of informal readings, finger foods and non-alcoholic refreshments. Bring your cards, divination tools, finer foods and anything else to share. 7-10 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

Tuesday, January 1

• New Year’s Day

Wednesday, January 2

• Named best jazz band in the North Bay. 7:30-11 p.m. Join the Acrosonics at Sonoma Speakeasy, 452 First St. E. Suite G., Sonoma. Free. 707-996-1364.

Thursday, January 3

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

• Watch a TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. Members free and non-members $5. Contact Katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org.