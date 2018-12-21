Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019

Community
December 21, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Volunteer's Corner RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind American Sign Language and police departments SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. Decker waves the baton at a concert Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Volunteer's Corner Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 Volunteer's Corner Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Be a resource for fire survivors Let’s talk Turkey Fun-filled Cotati stroll Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Saving on energy and giving youth jobs Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Home Instead partners with local businesses JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Volunteer's Corner Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Be a resource for fire survivors Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Volunteers needed to ring a bell CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” Seniors are targets for telescammers Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run

Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019

December 21, 2018

Friday, December 21

• Friends of the RP Senior Center host Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185. Saturday, December 22 • 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185.

Sunday, December 23

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185.

Monday, December 24

• Christmas Eve

Tuesday, December 25

• Christmas Day

Office closed

Wednesday, December 26

• Pub Run at 2 Tread Brewing Co. from 6-10 p.m. 3 to 5 miles of fun, all paces welcome. 1018 Santa Rosa Plaza. www.strava.com/routes/12438193.

Thursday, December 27

• Sonoma County farm trails. Call 707-837-8896 or farmtrails@farmstrails.org for daily locations.

Friday, December 28

• Friends of the RP Senior Center host Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

Saturday, December 29

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185.

Sunday, December 30

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30, $22. 707-523-4185

Monday, December 31

• New Year’s Eve Psychic Intention setting party. Come and enjoy a relaxed, casual and fun evening of informal readings, finger foods and non-alcoholic refreshments. Bring your cards, divination tools, finer foods and anything else to share. 7-10 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

Tuesday, January 1

• New Year’s Day

Office closed

Wednesday, January 2

• Named best jazz band in the North Bay. 7:30-11 p.m. Join the Acrosonics at Sonoma Speakeasy, 452 First St. E. Suite G., Sonoma. Free. 707-996-1364.

Thursday, January 3

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

• Watch a TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. Members free and non-members $5. Contact Katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org.