Community Events Calendar December 2 through December 15, 2016

Friday, December 2

• Cotati Holiday Tree lighting and family fun at La Plaza Park, Cotati, 5-8 p.m.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information. \

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

• Cotati-Rohnert Park Project Graduation’s Drive Thru Dinner Fundraiser, tickets sold through Dec. 4, order meals via website at http://crpprojectgrad.org/drive_thru_dinner. Pick up dinners between 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at Rancho Cotate High School turnabout, contact Tracy at THL@crpprojectgrad.org for more information.

• Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association Santa Sleigh Toy Drive 2016

F & H Sections. 6:30 p.m. Hahn Elementary Parking Lot

Saturday, December 3

• The first annual Downtown Cotati “Shop and Stroll,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., rain or shine, food and professional services will be available throughout Cotati as the business and shopping community come together.

• Music for the Holidays, presented by the Rohnert Park Community Chorale, at the Church of the Oaks, W. Sierra & Page St., Cotati, 3 p.m. There will be complimentary finger foods at intermission and a raffle of wrapped Christmas gifts at the conclusion. For more information, contact Wayne Thush at (707) 586-8321.

• The 34th annual Holiday Lights Celebration, sponsored by the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 5-7 p.m. Contact the chamber at (707) 584-1415 for more information if you wish to be a host sponsor, associate sponsor or booth sponsor.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information. “The Bluebird” takes audiences on a journey through the eyes of a young boy struggling through tough times.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

• Crab feed, sponsored by the Petaluma Holy Ghost Society, $50, call (707) 762-4995 for more information.

• Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association Santa Sleigh Toy Drive 2016

Holiday Lights Celebration 5-7 p.m. City Center Plaza

Sunday, December 4

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “The Bluebird,” 2 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information. “The Bluebird” takes audiences on a journey through the eyes of young boy struggling through tough times.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Tuesday, December 6

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, free, call Marne Duprere at (707) 900-8040 for more information.

Wednesday, December 7

• “The Bluebird,” 10 a.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information. “The Bluebird” takes audiences on a journey through the eyes of a young boy struggling through tough times.

• Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association Santa Sleigh Toy Drive 2016

G Section 6 p.m. G Park

Thursday, December 8

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m. $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Friday, December 9

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• Binkley Boosters Parents Club’s 2016 Holiday Shoppe Boutique., 5-8 p.m., Binkley Elementary School, 4965 Canyon Road, Santa Rosa, free, percentage of proceeds benefit Binkley Elementary School.

• Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour & Artisan Boutique, Night VIP Tour, 6-9 p.m., $45, Friday tickets include admission on Saturday, free artisan boutique open all weekend, Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol.

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

• Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association Santa Sleigh Toy Drive 2016

D & E Sections 7 p.m. Fire Station on Country Club Dr.

Saturday, December 10

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: Museum Entrance. At the Schulz Museum's new exhibition, "Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets," visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

• Breakfast with Santa, presented by the City of Cotati, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., $12 per person, children under 2 free, pre-registration required, call (707) 665-4222 for more information.

• Binkley Boosters Parents Club’s 2016 Holiday Shoppe Boutique., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Binkley Elementary School, 4965 Canyon Road, Santa Rosa, free, percentage of proceeds benefit Binkley Elementary School.

• Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour & Artisan Boutique, Night VIP Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., p.m., $45, Friday tickets include admission on Saturday, free artisan boutique open all weekend, Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol.

• Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association Santa Sleigh Toy Drive 2016

M Section 7 p.m. M Park

Sunday, December 11

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• The Kinsey Sicks in “Chicks with Shticks,” Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati, call (707) 664-8622 for more information.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

• Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour & Artisan Boutique, Night VIP Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., p.m., $45, free artisan boutique, Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol.

Monday, December 12

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, 10 a.m., Charles Shultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Museum Mondays are held every Monday from now through October and on the last Monday of each month from March to September. Cost $5 per child. Up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m., after 11 a.m., regular admission applies.

• Cotati-Rohnert Park Project Graduation’s Drive Thru Dinner Fundraiser dinner pickup, 5-7 p.m., Rancho Cotate High School turnabout, contact Tracy at THL@crpprojectgrad.org for more information.

Tuesday, December 13

• Women in Business annual Holiday Networking Social, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Mary’s Pizza Shack, 101 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park, $25 in advance, $30 at the door, bring unwrapped toy for a chance to win a holiday gift basket.

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, free, call Marne Duprere at (707) 900-8040 for more information.

• The Rohnert Park Community Chorale presents Music for the Holidays, Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 5475 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 7 p.m., a raffle of wrapped Christmas gifts follows performance, call Wayne Thush at (707) 586-8321 for more information.

• Cinnabar Theatre crab feed, $55, at Lagunitas Brewing Co., 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, beer garden opens at 5:30 p.m., followed by crab feed at 6 p.m., proceeds benefit theater.

Wednesday, December 14

• Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association Santa Sleigh Toy Drive 2016

A & B Sections 7 p.m. 49er Parking Lot