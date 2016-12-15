Community Events Calendar December 16 through December 29, 2016

Friday, December 16

• Open Studios at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Rd., Fulton, 5-8 p.m., free, call (707) 331-4348 for more information.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Saturday, December 17

• Holiday gift making for kindergartners through sixth-graders, 9 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum Education Annex, 2301 Hardees Lane, Santa Rosa, $25 for members, $32 for non-members, advance reservations required. Make a variety of unique, fun, and creative gifts to give for the holidays, make and bake cupcakes in a jar, design your own photo frames, winter luminary, and more. Call (707) 284-1272 for more information.

• Santa Fly-In, Pacific Coast Air Museum, One Air Museum Way, Santa Rosa; the jolly old man in red will be visiting PCAM and will fly into the air museum in a shiny turbo-powered "sleigh," a helicopter from Helico Sonoma, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be treats for the kids, a chance to sit on Santa's lap and fun for the entire family.

• Holiday Lighted Boat Parade, The Petaluma River Turning Basin, 10 C Street, Petaluma, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. Watch a magical parade of beautifully decorated boats stream into the Petaluma River Turning Basin in the heart of historic downtown. For more information, call (707) 762-9348.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m., and 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Sunday, December 18

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

Monday, December 19

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, 10 a.m., Charles Shultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Museum Mondays are held every Monday from now through October and on the last Monday of each month from March to September. Cost $5 per child. Up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m., after 11 a.m., regular admission applies.

Tuesday, December 20

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, free, call Marne Duprere at (707) 900-8040 for more information.

Wednesday, December 21

• Holiday luncheon, sponsored by the Council on Aging and the Rohnert Park Senior Center, $5, tickets can be purchased at the Senior Center front desk. Purchase ticket no later than Friday, Dec. 16, space is limited. RP Senior Center is located at 6800 Hunter Dr., # A, Rohnert Park.

Thursday, December 22

• Petaluma City of Lights Driving Tour, Petaluma Visitors Center, 210 Lakeville St., Petaluma, 6 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of beautifully decorated homes and businesses throughout Petaluma. Maps available at the Petaluma Visitors Center or online. For more information, call (707) 769-0429. Free.

Friday, December 23

• Sonoma Valley Winery Gingerbread Contest, Various Sonoma Valley Wineries,

Highway 12. This holiday season, head on over to the wineries of Sonoma Valley and vote for your favorite gingerbread creation! For this fun annual holiday tradition, now in its 10th year, participating wineries come up with imaginative, edible creations. For more information call Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers (707) 935-0803. Free event.

Saturday, December 24

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: Museum Entrance. At the Schulz Museum's new exhibition, "Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets," visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

Sunday, December 25

• MERRY CHRISTMAS



Monday, December 26



•The Community Voice office is closed.

• Sonoma Valley Winery Gingerbread Contest, Various Sonoma Valley Wineries,

• Winter Workshops at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-noon. For more information call Lauren Hodge at (707) 546-4069. Join the Children's Museum of Sonoma County for fun winter activities this Winter Break! Whether you register for one workshop or all ten, each workshop is full of hands-on activities and winter experiments. From building forts, creating snow-slime, crafting gingerbread houses, and making a New Year’s Eve popper - your child will have a blast.

Tuesday, December 27

• Sonoma Valley Winery Gingerbread Contest, Various Sonoma Valley Wineries,

Wednesday, December 28

• Sonoma Valley Winery Gingerbread Contest, Various Sonoma Valley Wineries,

Thursday, December 29

• Sonoma Valley Winery Gingerbread Contest, Various Sonoma Valley Wineries,

