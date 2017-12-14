Community Events Calendar December 15, 2017 through December 28, 2017

Friday, December 15

• 30th Anniversary of Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. William Ackerman, Barbara Higbie, Alex De Grassi, and Todd Boston will be providing the music for this event. Admission is $25.

• The Nutcracker full-length holiday ballet. An event for the entire family, Evert B. Person Theater on the SSU campus. Tickets available at www.petalumaschoolofballet.com or call 707-762-3972.

• The Rohnert Park Senior Center will be hosting their annual holiday luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1p.m. The pasta feed will be catered by Sally Tomatoes and includes Penne Pomodoro, Penne Pesto, Caesar Salad and their famous garlic bread! Tickets are $5 for senior center members, $6 for non-members and may be purchased at the senior center front desk between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Rohnert Park Senior Center 6800 Hunter Dr. Ste. A Rohnert Park. 707-585-6780

• Train Wreck Junction, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Washoe House, 2801 Stony Point Road, Petaluma. $10 for a ticket, and bring a toy for the toy drive. All proceeds and toys will go to fire victims.

Join the Rohnert Park Public Safety for Coffee with a cop at Panera Bread, 6305 Commerce Blvd., from 8-10 a.m. Ask questions and voice your concerns. Contact information: Brandon Davidge at bdavidge@rpcity.org.

• Holiday Showcase at Bastet, 8 p.m., Bastet Dance Fitness, 239 Southwest Blvd., RP. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in the studio (cash only). Come watch our first showcase, featuring our amazing students, our troupes Dancers of Bastet and The Bastet Chair Teasers, and a few of our instructors.

• RP Santa Sleigh S, J & R Sections, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Services, 5401 Snyder Ln., RP. Come join us at our stops. We will be collecting new unwrapped toys for our annual toy drive. Free pictures with Santa.

Saturday, December 16

• Cherish the Ladies – Celtic Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25.

• The Nutcracker full-length holiday ballet. An event for the entire family, Evert B. Person Theater on the SSU campus. Tickets available at www.petalumaschoolofballet.com or call 707-762-3972.

• Examining Cultural Appropriation and Its Impacts, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., California Indian Museum and Cultural Center, 5250 Aero Dr., SR.

• Winter solstice gratitude celebration events at Songbird with Sue Wilhite and Jesse Stark from 6-9 p.m. Suggested donations $10-$20. Go to www.clearingptsdsymptoms.com.

• 2018 Vision Board Class, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., The Clubhouse, 600 Rohnert Park Exp., RP. Admission is $5 and will cover cost of materials. Open to public, but space is limited so you must RSVP by calling/texting Michelle at 707-217-9994.

• Experience life on the farm with Along the Farm Trails 11 a.m. Saturday & Sunday at select locations. Repeats weekly through Dec. 31. Farmtrails.org.

• Santa and Mrs. Claus fly in by helicopter around 11 a.m. at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, One Air Museum Way. Free. Contact pacificcoastairmuseum.org.

Sunday, December 17

• The Nutcracker full-length holiday ballet. An event for the entire family, Evert B. Person Theater on the SSU campus. Tickets available at www.petalumaschoolofballet.com or call 707-762-3972.

• Chanukah Festival, 4 p.m., Montgomery Village, 915 Village Court, SR. Admission is free. Come enjoy live music, grand menorah lighting, hot latkes, gelt, dreidels, and more.

• Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights 6 p.m. The parade begins in Penngrove Park and moves up through Main St. You will see glammed-up tractors and farm vehicles covered in lights.

• Laguna mushroom foray and identification workshop with Darvin DeShazer. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (rain or shine). $95. Pre-registration required. Contact anita@lagunafundation.org.

• Young Marrieds’ Holiday Party, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Calvary Chapel Rohnert Park, 1250 Eleanor Ave., RP. The theme is flannel. Dinner, fun activities and a hot chocolate bar will be available. For more information, contact (707) 228-7440.

•. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati, is holding the Advent Concert, presented by Dana Couey-Harman, and Doug and James Harman. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. For further information, call 707-795-3004.

• Chanukah at the River! From 4:30-6 p.m. at Water St. Promenade, 100 Petaluma Blvd. N. Free with RSVP.jewishpetaluma.com.

Monday, December 18

• Painting Sonoma County Strong, 7 p.m., Washoe House, 2840 Stony Point Rd., Petaluma. All proceeds will go to the victims of the Napa and Sonoma County fires. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.paintnite.com/events/sonoma-county-strong-at-washoe-house-1220316.

Tuesday, December 19

• Vet-to-Vet support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd. Suite 145, Rohnert Park. Contact Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Working Professionals Support Group meets monthly every third Tuesday of the month, except holidays, 6-7:30 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. Contact Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Wednesday, December 20

• Karah Estate Vineyards: Annual Holiday mixer, 5:30-7 p.m., 1010 W. Railroad Ave., Cotati. Complimentary refreshments, a chance to advertise your business, and a raffle (bring a prize). Open to everyone.

Thursday, December 21

• Thursday Night Painting Party, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Gryphon’s Nest-Gaming & Comics, 100 Browne St., Suite 110, Sebastopol. We have paints and brushes available for newcomers so don’t worry if you don’t have materials. And receive a 10% discount on painting supplies!

Friday, December 22

• Oliver’s Market Cotati blood drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oliver’s Market, 546 E Cotati Ave., Cotati. To register an appointment, visit https://bloodheroes.com.

• Annual Holiday Group Caroling party 5:30-7 p.m. Bring candles, jingle bells and be prepared to sing some Christmas carols and other holiday songs. Dress warm. Meet at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Petaluma and be prepared to carol at various locations in Petaluma. The party continues at Aqus Café for more merriment until 9:30 p.m. No charge, all ages welcome.

• Friendly City Bike giveaway, Innovative Screen Printing is donating bikes and if you want to donate anything, please mail to Chamber Office, 101 Golf Course Dr., RP. We’ll be giving away over 400 bikes to Santa Rosa children who lost them in the fires. For more information, contact (707) 584-1415.

Saturday, December 23

• Miller Christmas Lights Charity event, 6 -9 p.m., The Miller Christmas Lights, 2235 Vallejo St., SR. benefiting Sonoma County Fire Victims! While you’re here visit Santa, and have some hot chocolate and cookies while you enjoy an amazing Christmas Lights show all synchronized to music and snow!

Sunday, December 24

• No events scheduled

Monday, December 25

• Happy holidays!!

Tuesday, December 26

• Join us for our weekly trivia night every Tuesday at 7- 9 p.m. Free to compete for prizes. Kitchen will be open. Meet at the Fogbelt Brewing Co.,1305 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-978-3400.

Wednesday, December 27

• Stop Hurting & Start Healing, Spinal Care Class, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., 443 Rohnert Park Exp., W, RP.

• Washington Square Plaza, Petaluma Blood Drive, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., 373 S McDowell Blvd, Petaluma. Schedule an appointment at bloodheroes.com.

Thursday, December 28

• The Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati, will feature funk, soulful blues with a touch of rock & roll with the quartet that will keep you moving on the dance floor.

• NAMI Family Support group meets weekly every Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m. at the NAMI Sonoma County Office, 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. Contact Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group meets weekly ever Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. Contact Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.