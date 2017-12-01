Community Events Calendar December 1, 2017 through December 14, 2017

Friday, December 1

• Holiday Tree Lighting, 4-8 p.m., La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy and W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Celebrate the season and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and kids can visit with a special guest. Admission is free.

• Petaluma Hospice Tree Lighting in Walnut Park 6 p.m. Contact Petaluma Hospice at HospiceLightUpaLife.org.

• Late Night with Leonard Bernstein, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, RP. For more information, contact 1-866-955-6040 or tickets@sonoma.edu.

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Silence”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• 8th Annual Mega Hot Play fest, Studio 76, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Ticket $6, free with student ID. 7:30 p.m.

• Album release party at Redwood Café w/Special guests Low Flying Birds, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Redwood 8240 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati.

• FOSNA Conference: Palestine, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 320 10th St., SR. This session will feature a panel on “solidarity and hope across identities and borders” and discuss resources for doing justice work in your community. Admission is free.

Saturday, December 2

• Holiday Lights celebration, City Center Plaza (by the library) 5-7 p.m. Event takes place rain or shine.

• Festival of Trees from 3-9 p.m. with the Fabulous Women of Sonoma County at the Hotel of Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. For more information visit Thefabulouswomen.com.

• Every Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. you may drop off for free household toxics at the Central Disposal Site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Facility will be closed from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1, 2018. No appointments required. Bring your ID to prove residency.

• Girls on The Run 5K Fun Run, 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m., SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, RP. This event is open to the community and fun for the whole family. Music and activity tables provided. For more information, contact Michi Termo at 707-779-2716 or at michi.termo@gotrsonomacounty.org.

• Cotati “Shop and Stroll” 2017, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. This will be a farmer’s market, and live music and carriage rides will be available. Santa will also come to downtown Cotati.

• Grandparent Club Snow Globe workshop, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 Steele Ln., SR. Free daytime admission for all families, caregivers and children displaced by the fires and to the museum in general to the end of 2017. To register, visit https://crm.fundly.com/5006/Pages/Events/#/Details/6836/.

• Jingle Bell Run at Shollenberger Park at 8 a.m. The Arthritis Foundation is the sponsor. Get your costume on and be ready to run at the 5K. All money goes to the Arthritis Foundation. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Register ahead and learn how to raise money and lock in sponsors by calling Pamela Cook at 415-356-1246 or pcook@arthritis.org.

Sunday, December 3

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Silence”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Get your pet’s photo taken with Santa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Western Farm Center, 21 W. 7th St., Santa Rosa. 707-545-0721. Proceeds benefit Canine Companions for Independence.

• After the Fires…Hope Emerges, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Rd., SR. Our grand re-opening will be a celebration of community and a benefit for the Safari West Wildlife Foundation. Get tickets at www.safariwest.com.

Monday, December 4

• Overture to King Lear with music director candidate Andrew Grams at the Green Music Center, 8 p.m. at the corner of Petaluma Hill Rd. and RP Expressway. 8 p.m. Ticket price range from $29-$85, visit santarosasymphony.org

• Rivertown Poets reading, 6:15p.m.-8:30 p.m., Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. Presented by William O’Daly and Molly Fisk.

Tuesday, December 5

• Wine Country Fires Recovery Support, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. We will meet with you, hear your concerns, answer as many questions as possible and follow up with lists and connections that fit your needs. We will work with you to get actions started immediately to preserve your rights and well- being. Then follow up with an action plan to help you begin your recovery.

• District 5130 Interact Jump for Polio, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Rebounderz Rohnert Park, 555 Rohnert Park Exp. W, RP. Admission is $15 for unlimited jump time. 15% of proceeds go to District 5130 Interacts Polio Fund.

Wednesday, December 6

• Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz combos concert 7:30 p.m. $5. Guest artist is Erik Jekabson in the Newman Auditorium-Emeritus Bldg. at 1501 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa.

Thursday, December 7

• Holiday Cheer Pub crawl, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., various Cotati bars. Call 707-795-5508 for more information. Enjoy a festive evening. Sample appetizers with singing and merriment. Sponsored by Cotati Chamber of Commerce. 21 and over please!

• Fall Dance: Shared Spaces, 7:30 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $17, free for students.

• Wine Country Fires Recovery Support, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. We will meet with you, hear your concerns, answer as many questions as possible and follow up with lists and connections that fit your needs. We will work with you to get actions started immediately to preserve your rights and well- being. Then follow up with an action plan to help you begin your recovery.

• Finding Clarity and Well-Being in Times of Challenge, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., 1 Double Tree Drive, RP. Phillip Moffitt presents ways to find stress relief and faith in hard times. Admission is free, but you must take a survey at https://feedback.sutterhealth.org.

Friday, December 8

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “The Clock”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• 7th Annual Sebastopol Holiday Home & Artisan Boutique, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol. Proceeds go to Jacob’s Fund, a scholarship fund at Pleasant Hill. For more information, visit http:///sebastopolholidayhometour.com, or contact Dennis Bolt at (707) 829-3722 or at dbolt@phcs.org. Artisan boutique open Friday-Sunday, free to the public.

• Fall Dance: Shared Spaces, 7:30 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $17, free for students with ID.

• 2017 Spirit of Sonoma luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Doubletree, 1 Doubletree Dr., RP. For more info and to register visit: sonomaedb.org.

• Access consciousness for stress and trauma relief with Sunnie Skillman for Friday Flock night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $10-$20.

• If you have already taken the 8-hour AARP Smart Driver Course, come to the 4-hour review course to help refresh your driving skills. 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. #A, Rohnert Park. $15 AARP member and $20 non-AARP member.

• Movie night, 5:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m., New Vintage Church, 3300 Sonoma Ave., SR.

Saturday, December 9

• Breakfast with Santa in Cotati. Call 707-795-5508 for more information.

• 7th Annual Sebastopol Holiday Home & Artisan Boutique, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol. Proceeds go to Jacob’s Fund, a scholarship fund at Pleasant Hill. For more information, visit http:///sebastopolholidayhometour.com, or contact Dennis Bolt at (707) 829-3722 or at dbolt@phcs.org. Artisan boutique open Friday-Sunday, free to the public.

• Fall Dance: Shared Spaces, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $17, free for students with ID.

• Santa Visits Fundemonium, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 579 Rohnert Park Exp. W, RP. Santa will be visiting, and guests will get to meet him as well as enjoy free treats, crafts, and activities. Admission is free.

• The Santa Rosa Holistic Chamber of Commerce is presenting a free Sonoma Strong Healing Fair to assist the community in recovery from the recent fires. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Steele Lane Community Center located at 415 Steele Lane in Santa Rosa. Sonoma Strong Healing Fair is free for all to receive an unlimited number of healing treatments and to enjoy live music. Community members are welcome to explore and experience multiple treatments and healing modalities, such as massage, acupuncture, chiropractic, naturopathic, Reconnective Healing, Reiki, tuning forks, EFT tapping, sound healing, yoga and more. While receiving treatments, parents will be able to leave children attended in the Sonoma Strong Healing Fair’s Kid Area. Snacks and drinks will be provided for all. More information about the free Sonoma Strong Healing Fair Santa Rosa Holistic Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/338111636599291/. Visit: http://www.holisticchamberofcommerce.com/santarosa or https://www.facebook.com/SantaRosaHolisticChamberofCommerce/.

• Be smarter than your camera! Attend Beyond Beginners Digital photography workshop with Dave Strauss from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. $75. Pre-registration required, contact Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Rd. Santa Rosa.

Sunday, December 10

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “The Clock”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Holiday bingo at Graton Casino, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Dr., RP.

• Holiday Bunco & Ugly Sweater event, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Rincon Valley Grange #710, 5055 Rincon Ave., RV Grange Hall, SR. Proceeds will go to Dogwood Animal Rescue.

• Fall Dance: Shared Spaces, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $17, free for students with ID.

• Tule Twined baskets workshop with Charlie Kennard. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Every student will make a basket using different weaves. All-basket-making materials are included in the registration fee. $95. Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-529277 ext. 110.

• Cruisin’ North Toys for Tots Toy Drive, 12 p.m.-3 p.m., Straw Hat Pizza. 919 Golf Course Dr., RP. Bring an unwrapped gift for donation.

• Christmas Toy run, 9 a.m.-11:45 p.m., Sonoma County Harley Davidson, 7601 Redwood Dr., Cotati. $25 donation and bring a toy (do not wrap). Also welcome to attend the block party at clubhouse.

Monday, December 11

• NorCal native Olivia O’Brien plays the North Bay Fire Relief Benefit concert presented by Gundlach, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. 7 p.m. tickets $15. 100% of proceeds from tickets, fees and wine sales will go to Napa ValleyCommunity Foundation & Sonoma County Resilience fund. All ages welcome.

Tuesday, December 12

• Night of 1000 coats, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. We welcome families that have been affected by the fires to come enjoy an evening of fun. Fun for kids and adults, arts and crafts, massages, facial waxing, hair styling, puppet shows, karaoke and more. Food and drinks will be served and Santa will be handing out presents to little ones. Please register at LimeCoatsSonoma.eventbrite.com.

• Art Reception, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati.

• Bucket Brigade Blood Drive, 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Cavanagh Gym, 426 8th St., Petaluma, CA. Schedule an appointment online at bloodheroes.com, with sponsor code “SanAntonioVFC”.

• SSU Project Management & Agile Project Management Info Session, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Stevenson 3044, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free, and all organizations are welcome.

Wednesday, December 13

• Magnificent Beethoven, 7:30 p.m. Santa Rosa Junior College series. General admissions $10, students and seniors $5 at 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa.

Thursday, December 14

• Opening Night Fan event – Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16, RP.