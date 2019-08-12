Community Events Calendar August 9, 2019 through August 22, 2019

Friday, August 9

• Party on the Plaza, 5-8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Levi Lloyd & Friends (Rockin’ Blues).

• Technology High School 20th anniversary.

Saturday, August 10

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

• Destruction derby (requires additional event ticket) at the Sonoma County Fair. Tickets at sonomacountyfair.com.

Monday, August 12

• Computer lab daily 9 a.m.-noon. Free. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

Tuesday, August 13

• Free tutoring program 3-6 p.m. Grades 5-12. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. Adult supervision. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, August 14

• Art reception 1-2 p.m. An exhibit that features local artists using fabric to create the art. Exhibit on display July 18-Sept. 19 at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St.

Thursday, August 15

• Mississippi Moon playing at the Cotati Farmers’ Market along with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• Lee Brice at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

707-546-3600.

• Writers Forum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Copperfield’s in downtown Petaluma.

Friday, August 16

• Party on the Plaza, 5–8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Igniters (Classic Rock).

• Veronda-Falletti Ranch open house for a farm Friday date. Hands on activities at 3 p.m.

• “Hold These Truths” a-free stage reading at Spreckels Theatre, Rohnert Park, starring David L. Yen. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Conjuring the Laguna through abstraction acrylic painting techniques workshop with Angela Z. Sturr. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $68. Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• 29th Annual Cotati Accordion Festival. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. La Plaza Park in Cotati. Kids 15 and under free with an adult. 707-664-0444.

• Lions Club of Cotati Accordion Festival breakfast. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. $15. Children 5 and under free. 86 La Plaza, Cotati. Behind the fire station. Go to http://cotatilionsbreakfast.bpt.me. to purchase tickets.

Sunday, August 18

• 29th Annual Cotati Accordion Festival. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. La Plaza Park in Cotati. Kids 15 and under free with an adult. 707-664-0444.

Monday, August 19

• Beginning wrestling 6-8 p.m. Community Center, RP. Meeting room #2.

Tuesday, August 20

• Cotati Aikido (ongoing) 6-7 p.m. Drop in fee $10 a class. 216 E. School St., Cotati.

• Strength and conditioning 6-7 p.m. at Callinan Sports and Fitness Center. For information and class schedule to mylesaheadfitness.com.

Wednesday, August 21

• Broadway Under the Stars “Those Dancin’ Feet.” Jack London State Historic. 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen.

Thursday, August 22

• Bob Culbertson & Band playing at the Cotati Farmers’ Market along with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• Caregivers of older adults are invited to improve their skills in working with older LGBT. Attendees earn a Certificate of Completion and $25, if they register at least one week ahead of the class date, arrive on time and complete the four-hour class. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol. https://lgbt0725.eventbrite.com.