Community Events Calendar August 4, 2017 through August 17, 2017

Friday, August 4

• Sonoma County Fair 2017- 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, SR. General admission will be $7-13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200. WAR will provide the music for this event. Runs August 3-13.

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m.– 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza Court N’ Disaster/Rocky Tonk, providing the music for this event.

• Diana Krall – World Tour 2017-2018, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information, contact 866-955-6040

• Film Showing: That Sugar Film, 7 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Donation is $10. For more information, contact info@songbirdcenter.org or (707) 795-2398 or visit the website at www.songbirdcenter.org.

• Funky Fridays outdoor music concerts, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Road, SR. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net. Frobeck is providing the music for this event.

Saturday, August 5

• Science Saturday, Environmental Discovery Center, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Rd., SR. Free to public. For more information, contact Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

• Hot August Summertime Shopping Bazaar, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Multiple vendors available for shopping, as well as a raffle to raise money for a boy with neuroblastoma. For more information, contact Becky Murphy at 707-293-3820 and caligirl1521@yahoo.com.

• SOFA Art Walk, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., SOFA Arts District, South A Street and Sebastopol Avenue, SR. An interactive community of artists come together to present their work in a family and pet friendly event. Live music. Admission is free.

• Petaluma Music Festival, 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. This non-profit festival and proceeds benefit the music education programs in all Petaluma area schools. For more information and for ticket prices, contact info@petalumamusicfestival.org.

Sunday, August 6

• Annual Pint for a Pint Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloodmobiles, parked near 6902 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. For more information or to sign up, visit www.bloodheroes.com.

• We Care: Free School Supplies, 12 p.m.-3 p.m., 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. For more information, visit www.discoverychurch.cc/wecare.

• Gutter Swan Live, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., GravSouth Brew Co., 7950 Redwood Drive #15, Cotati. For more information, contact (707) 753-4198.

• The Ron Martin Memorial Foundation Annual Fundraiser, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., The Old Cotati Cabaret, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. Admission is $15 at the door. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/TheRonMartianFoundation/.

Monday, August 7

• Photography Exhibit 2017, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way., RP. Free admission.

• Sonoma County Fair 2017, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., SR. General admission $7-13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200. Lauren Alaina will provide the music for this event.

Tuesday, August 8

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mary’s Pizza Shack, 101 Golf Course Dr., RP. Chamber members lunch $25, Non-members welcome $40. Contact the chamber at 707-584-1415. Guest speaker Jean Marie Jobs.

• Sonoma County Fair 2017. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, SR. General admission will be $7-13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200. Foghat will provide the music for this event.

• Reel Kids summer series, Reading Cinemas 16, 555 Rohnert Park Exp., RP. Come enjoy these family-favorites every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer for just $1! Special concession prices also provided. The movie featured this week is “Minions” (PG, 91 minutes). For more information, visit www.readingcinemasus.com.

Wednesday, August 9

• Reel Kids summer series, Reading Cinemas 16, 555 Rohnert Park Exp., RP. Come enjoy these family-favorites every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer for just $1! Special concession prices also provided. The movie featured this week is “Minions” (PG, 91 minutes). For more information, visit www.readingcinemasus.com.

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, located at Courthouse Square. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer and local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free.

Thursday, August 10

• Jake Owen Concert, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Country superstar Jake Owen performs his latest album for Sonoma State University. Tickets start at $25. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Rolling For Rhinos, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Cal Skate Rohnert Park, 6100 Commerce Blvd., RP. All money will go to funding the AAZK Safari West rhino conservation. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/pg/SafariWestAAZK.

Friday, August 11

• Gabriel Iglesias ‘Fluffyface’: 20 years of comedy tour, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall and lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets $25. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Friday Night Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., City Center Dr., RP. Rhythm Rangers/Roots & Americana providing music for this event.

• Spreckels Performing Arts Center presents Sleeping Beauty, 5409 Snyder Ln, RP. Aug. 11-20. For tickets and information, call 707-588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

Saturday, August 12

• Gravenstein Apple Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Rd., Sebastopol. Sonoma County’s 44th annual Gravenstein Apple Fair has live music, great food, fun activities, games, farm animals, etc. This year, the theme honors pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and bats. For more information and ticket prices, contact Sonoma County Farm Trails at 707-526-6677 or at farmtrails@hollyhansenpr.com.

• St. George Greek & Middle Eastern Food festival, 12 p.m.-9 p.m., 7311 College View Dr., Rohnert Park. Come for a fun day of folk dancing, delicious food, Greek & Middle Eastern music, henna tattoos, and more! For more information go to www.stgeorgefestival.wixsite.com/sgoc or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/stgeorgefestival.

• Summer of Love 50th Anniversary dance party at Ner Shalom. 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m., Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. The West Sonoma-based Thugz (“tribal hippie underground zone”), self- described as “purveyors of Cosmic Americana & Old Time Psychedelic Music” will bring their hippie vibes and music to this fun event! Wine, beer and food will be available for purchase. There will be a raffle and a hippie era fashion show. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, contact Leiah Bowden at yes@lightspeak.com or at 518-374-4388.

• Back 2 School, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6650 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park. This event will provide free school supplies, tips on getting back to school, free raffles and give-a-ways, food and more. For more information, contact The Check Center at 1-888-593-5626.

Sunday, August 13

• Blues at The Green featuring Dr. John & The Nite Trippers, 2 p.m., Weill Hall and lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Also featuring special guest Elvin Bishop. Admission is $25.

• Sonoma County Fair 2017, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. General admission will be $7-$13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200.

• Gravenstein Apple Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Rd., Sebastopol. Sonoma County’s 44th annual Gravenstein Apple Fair is fun with live music, great food, fun activities, games, farm animals, etc. This year, the theme honors pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and bats. For more information and ticket prices, contact Sonoma County Farm Trails at 707-526-6677 or at farmtrails@hollyhansenpr.com.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 9 Fourth Street, SR. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

• Redwood Writers presents: Selden Edwards, 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Flamingo Hotel & Spa, 2777 Fourth St., SR. New York Times best-selling author Selden Edwards will make a presentation on explaining how good writing and plot structure work. For more information, contact Rebecca Smith at 707-293-6702 or at pr@redwoodwriters.org.

Tuesday, August 15

• SSU Project Management and Agile Project Management Certificate Info meeting, 6 p.m-7:30 p.m., Stevenson Hall 3077, SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Attend a free info meeting to learn more about the Agile Project Management and Project Management Certificate programs. For more information, contact Jim Robison at 707-664-2394 or at extendeded@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/pmcp.

Wednesday, August 16

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer and local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free. Located at Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

Thursday, August 17

• Writers Forum presenter Peg Alford Pursell: Flash Fiction, 6:30 p.m., Copperfield’s, 140 Kentucky Street, Petaluma. For more information, contact 707-762-6279.

• Throwback Thursday, 90’s Edition, 9 p.m., Gale’s Central Club, 106 Petaluma Boulevard, Petaluma. For more information, contact Armin Naghashian at armin@djarmin.com.

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information meeting, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Carson Hall 69, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Make your living making a difference! Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. For more information, contact (707) 664-2682 or maod@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/orgdev/.