Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018

Friday, August 31

• Coffee with the Rohnert Park cops in McDonald’s at 6600 Commerce. Blvd., RP 8:30 to 10 a.m.

• A Comedy of Errors, 7 p.m. General admission $18-$36. Bring your own chair or blanket. 3 W., 3rd St., Santa Rosa. 6th St. Playhouse. 707-523-4185.

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Poyntlyss Sistars-50’s-80’s dance music. The market hours are 5- 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Bernie performs classic rock, R&B and funk. 8:30 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse. 5475 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. Free. 707-795-5118.

Saturday, September 1

• Taste of Sonoma at the Green Music Center, SSU 12-4 p.m. Taste of Sonoma is Sonoma County’s signature event of the year. Sip on some of the quintessential wines of the region while feasting on an abundant array of bites. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tasteofsonoma.com.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes andeedles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Sunday, September 2

• Boating at the barn 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out the boats of the community at David Yearsley River Heritage Center at 6 Copeland St., Petaluma.

• Gypsy Kisses graces the Redwood Cage stage every first Sunday of the month with their special Continental Café Music. 5-7 p.m. No cover charge at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy, 707-795-7868.

Monday, September 3

• Labor Day (Voice office closed)

• West Coast songwriters’ song competition 6:30 p.m. at Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy. 707-795-7868.

Tuesday, September 4

• Free Laughing Tomato comedy showcase 7:30-9:30 p.m. hosted by Tony Sparks, 1100 Valley House Dr. 707-665-9472.

Wednesday, September 5

• Sonoma County Fair “Salute to Heroes” 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. In addition to tributes to the many heroes of Sonoma County, visitors to the fair will find all the makings for a fun-filled family outing. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-545-4200.

• Noon times networking luncheon. The $25 early bird discount for chamber members ends Aug. 31. $30 at the door. Fairview @ Foxtail.

Thursday, September 6

• The KRUSH backyard concert starts at 5:30 p.m. All shows are free. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. An evening with Bette Smith. Cash/check only. Bring low lawn chairs or blankets, no coolers. Kids are welcome but leave pets at home. 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa.

• A support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will take place at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The facilitator is Susan Key Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance- free gathering. Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Dr., Petaluma.

Friday, September 7

• Friday night bingo. The Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts bingo every Friday night. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all of the supplies needed. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. All proceeds go directly to the RP Senior Center.

• Black Panther-picnic on the Weill lawn. Free. 7 p.m. Green Music Center, SSU. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. gmc.sonoma.edu. $5 parking on the campus.

• Free Laughing Tomato Comedy showcase at 1100 Valley House Dr. RP. Hosted by Tony Sparks, 1100 Valley House Dr. 707-665-9472.

• Sonoma educators are invited to the local library to learn about library resources to enrich your teaching. 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 8

•. 9th Annual Hawaiian Luau at Penngrove Park, Social time 3

p.m., Dinner 5: p.m. Come join the Hawaiian dancing and entertainment. Authentic Hawaiian style Kailua Pork dinner. Tickets for dinner can be purchased at JavAmore Café. For more information call Kim at 707-794-1516.

• 61st Annual Art in the Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Petaluma’s Walnut Park located at Petaluma Blvd. South and D St. Sponsored by Petaluma Arts Association. Free.

• Ukulele beyond the basics at local library 2-3 p.m.

• “With Awe and Wonder: A celebration of Nature’s Beauty” photography by Brenda Tharp. 3-5 p.m. Free. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

Sunday, September 9

• The PAA 61st Annual Art in the Park is a free family event that offers an opportunity to meet our local artists and to see their bodies of work. Walnut Park will be filled with the work of painters, photographers, jewelers, weavers, sculptors and metal artists. Their creations will be available for sale. Children are welcome and will have the opportunity to create art while at the event! There will be a full line-up of local musicians, demonstrations by local artists Mary Fassbinder and weaver Karen Spratt. The public is invited to contribute to a community weave. There will also be a raffle held Sunday of Petaluma Arts Association members’ work. Please come contribute and enjoy!

• California Indian day celebration. Free museum admission. 5250 Aero Dr., Santa Rosa. Open to the public. Native craft vendors. Language assessment raffle. For more information, email Lauracimcc@gmail.com.

• A natural history outing with Laguna Foundation’s Executive Director, Kevin Munroe. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to travel around the Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed to explore aquatic habitats. $25-$50 sliding scale. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Monday, September 10

• Whether you are a beginner or familiar with computers the helpful lab volunteers can assist you in accomplishing whatever task it is you would like to complete. Donations are always appreciated. 9 a.m. to noon at the RP Senior Center. Free.

• Call the Sonoma County Elder Law Hotline at 707-340-5610 to make an appointment for free services at the Senior Center Counseling office.

Tuesday, September 11

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, September 12

• The senior transportation program is available in the mornings for seniors residing in Rohnert Park, Cotati and Penngrove (also Thursdays and Fridays) for medical appointments, shopping, banking or other personal needs in the Rohnert Park area. For an application and information packet, stop by the Senior Center at 6800 Hunter Dr., RO or call 707-585-6780. $7 round trip in RP, $10 round trip to Santa Rosa. A $2 surcharge if you are the only passenger going to Santa Rosa. Cash or check payable to the driver upon boarding the bus.

Thursday, September 13

• Luther Burbank Center for the Art is reopening of the sculpture garden following the Oct. wildfires. There will be a showcase of works of Bay Area artists.