Community Events Calendar August 30, 2019 through September 12, 2019

Friday, August 30

• Party on the Plaza, 5–9 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Poyntlyss Sistars (Female led 50s-90s Dance Music.) 7:30–9 p.m. Rotten Tomatoes. The last farmers’ market for the year.

• Join One Cold Night at SAY’s fall fundraiser. Accept the challenge to sleep outside for one night to raise awareness and life-saving funds for homeless young people in the community. To learn more, contact Susan Boyle at susan.boyle@saysc.org.

Saturday, August 31

• Coiled willow basket workshop with Charlie Kennard. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $100 Pre-registration required. Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Headline comedy with Jay Mohr. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. 707-665-9472.

• Meet and greet with Sandra Anfang at Copperfield’s, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• Wings over wine country airshow. Volunteer sign up-you get free admission & parking. VolunteerBBQ.signupgenius.com.

Sunday, September 1

• Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Ln., Santa Rosa. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

• A little street music featuring Twang Ditty. Taft St. Winery, 2030 Barlow Ln., Sebastopol.

Monday, September 2

• Labor Day (Voice office closed)

• Reading at the Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3

• Autobiographical writing 9:30 a.m.-noon. At the senior center activity room, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call, 707-585-6780.

Wednesday, September 4

• Chris Isaak, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $59-$79. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, September 5

• Beginning line dancing 9-10:30 a.m. Fee: $3. At the senior center activity room, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call, 707-585-6780.

• Monthly TED Talk and discussion led by Dr. Jon Jackson. At the Sebastopol Senior Center. 2-3:30 p.m. www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org/activities.

• Celebrate a ribbon cutting for Edward Jones Financial advisor, Krista Neary at 574 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati from 5:30-7 p.m. Appetizers provided.

Friday, September 6

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

• 13th Annual Greek and Middle Eastern Festival 12-9 p.m. at St. George Orthodox church yard, 7311 College View Dr., RP. (Also Sun. Sept. 8).

• Painting Oak Branches and Galls in Gouache workshop with Lucy Martin 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $95. Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

Sunday, September 8

• Daily Acts Matter! Rising up for Climate Action, 1-7 p.m. at SOMO Event Center, Rohnert Park. Music, Trashion fashion show, demos, inspirational talks, kids craft area, silent auction and more.

• The Jewish Community Free Clinic is celebrating 18 years of providing free healthcare to the community. Taste and Toast Chaim Harvest celebration. 2-6 p.m. at Shone Farm, 7450 Steve Olson Ln., Forestville. For more information go to director.jcfc@gmail.com.

Monday, September 9

• Tai Chi, 2:30-4 p.m. Free. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

Tuesday, September 10

• Café Tacvba 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

. Tickets $49-$69. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org. 707-546-3600.

Wednesday, September 11

• Town Hall conversation with Chris Coursey, candidate for Sonoma County Board of Supervisors 3rd District, Honey Badger Coffee, 101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park. 5:30-7 pm. RSVP to gabrielbronsonsanders@gmail.com

Thursday, September 12

• Duplicate Bridge 11:45 a.m.-4 p.m. $1 donation. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

• A benefit concert at 8 p.m. for Andre Russell who was injured in a severe accident the first part of Aug. at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Some proceeds will be donated to non-profit Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County.