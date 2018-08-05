Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018

Friday, August 3

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Blue Rock CC-Country & Southern R&R. The Market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Downtown Santa Rosa art galleries and studios are open for the monthly first Friday event at the Chroma Gallery, 312 So. A St. Santa Rosa.

• Uncle Wiggly brings their special brand of music to the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 8:30-11 p.m. 707-795-7868.

• Sonoma County Fair, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., August 3 – August 12. Closed Mondays. For more information, call 707-545-4200.

• Bodega Marine Laboratory Tours, 2099 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 2-to 4 p.m. Explore the dynamic biodiversity of the Northern California Coast during a free, docent-led tour of the Bodega Marine Laboratory! All ages are welcome. Free to public. For more information, call 707-875-2211.

Saturday, August 4

• 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. For tickets www.petalumamusicfestival.org. Support event to keep music in the schools. Tickets are $55 for general admission, $149 for VIP, and children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Ticket prices will increase on the day of festival. Students 13-17 can purchase $20 tickets at the door.

• Cotati Historical Society. Free. Open Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. and on the second Tuesday of each month, 5-7 p.m. 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. 707-794-0305.

• Bring your dog, cat, rabbit or iguana to the Schulz Museum for a personalized pet caricature by Cartoonist Joe Wos. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $5.

• Bohemian Hwy. at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Come dance and dine from 8-11 p.m.

• Snoopy’s Skate Party, 1667 West Steel Lane, Santa Rosa, 7:30 – 9: p.m. Join the fun at Snoopy’s Skate Party on the first Saturday of each month! A live DJ, big screen, on-ice lounge, games, and food will all be part of what makes this night special. This event is recommended for teens ages 12-15. Staff will be on hand to ensure that Snoopy’s Home Ice is a safe space for your kids to come and have fun. You are welcome to drop them off at 7:15 p.m. Please be sure to pick them up at 9:00 p.m. Cost $10. For more information, call 707-546-7147.

• Country musician Brad Paisley, co-host actress Bonnie Hunt at Weill Hall & lawn, Green Music Center. RP. $45-$250. 7:30 p.m. This will benefit the fire relief for the first responders. 866-955-6040. gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, August 5

• Gypsy Kisses graces the Redwood Cafe stage every first Sunday of the month with their special Continental Cafe’ Music. No cover charge. Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati.

• West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The West End Farmers Market is a seasonal Sunday market featuring locally grown and made products. Free to the public.

• The Twin Oaks Backyard BBQ continues 6 p.m. featuring Train Wreck Junction, 5475 Old Redwood Hwy. Tickets $10 for the show or $20 for the show and BBQ plate. Large outdoor patio area of the roadhouse. 707-795-5118.

Monday, August 6

• Sonoma County Library Photography exhibit 2018. 12 to 6 p.m. Reception to meet the artists is from 6-8 p.m. at the Armando Flores meeting room at the RP-Cotati Regional Library. Call 707-584-9121 for more information.

• A poetry reading at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. 6:15-8:30 p.m. with Maya Khosis and Peter Neil Carroll. For more information, go to wrdpntr51@gmail.com.

• Three Petaluma Rotary Clubs will hold a benefit for children at Brewster’s Beer Garden at 5 p.m. Petaluma Sunrise, Petaluma Valley Rotary & Petaluma Rotary will host the event featuring raffle and silent auction items. All proceeds will be used to fund a variety of global service projects aimed at benefiting children. Tickets are $20 ($10 for kids ages 6-12) and are available on EventBrite.com under “For the children Pasta Dinner.” Entertainment will include the Keeney Triplets, performing music from the O’Brien Center for the Arts and Chris Newton and son will play ukuleles.

Tuesday, August 7

• National Night Out. National night out for Cotati residents with an annual free dinner with a movie for you and your family. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. in La Plaza Park with a bouncing house and other games.

• National Night Out at Civic Center in Rohnert Park with demonstrations and fun.

• A free Laughing Tomato Comedy Showcase at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr. RP. 707-665-9472.

• Free tutoring program from 3-6 p.m. at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856. Grades 5th through 12th.

Wednesday, August 8

• Santa Rosa Farmers’ Market in downtown Santa Rosa from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 9

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. at La Plaza Park.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

Friday, August 10

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Dylan Black-Funk, Blues R&R. The market hours are 5- 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Bodega Marine Laboratory Tours, 2099 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 2 to 4 p.m. Explore the dynamic biodiversity of the Northern California Coast during a free, docent-led tour of the Bodega Marine Laboratory! All ages are welcome. Free to public. For more information, call 707-875-2211.

Saturday, August 11

• Gravenstein Apple Fair, Sebastopol. The sweetest little fair in Sonoma County. Ragle Rd., Sebastopol, or call 707-837-8896. Live music, local food, Gravenstein apples, arts & crafts. $8 to $15 under 5 free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Rd., Sebastopol. 707-837-8896 or Gravensteinapplefair.com.

• Painting Bark & Lichens in Gouache workshop with current Heron Hall exhibitor, Lucy Martin 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $95. Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 110 or go anita@lagunafoundation.org.

• The Great Train Days at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join the Redwood Empire Garden Railway Society at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, as they show off their model trains and buildings. Build your own train tracks in Mary’s Garden, listen to train music, or hear a story about trains. Climb aboard the Live Steamers ride-on train ($2 per ride). $12 Ages 1 and Up; Free with a CMOSC Membership. For more information, call 707-546-4069.

Sunday, August 12

• Gravenstein Apple Fair, Sebastopol. The sweetest little fair in Sonoma County. Ragle Rd., Sebastopol. For more information, call 707-837-8896.

• Vamos Afuera: Aventura en la Laguna a Spanish Language event with LandPaths and the Laguna Foundation. This event will be led in Spanish. Free but pre-registration is required through LandPaths. 5:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

• West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The West End Farmers Market is a seasonal Sunday market featuring locally grown and made products. Free to the public.

• The Great Train Days at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Join the Redwood Empire Garden Railway Society at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, as they show off their model trains and buildings. Build your own train tracks in Mary’s Garden, listen to train music, or hear a story about trains. Climb aboard the Live Steamers ride-on train ($2 per ride). $12 Ages 1 and Up; Free with a CMOSC membership. For more information, call 707-546-4069.

Monday, August 13

• Native secrets with Art Runningbear and practice grounding, meditation, running energy, protection and healing techniques. Public is welcome to drop in any Monday to observe the practice. Free. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-938-8808.

Tuesday, August 14

• Cotati City Council meeting, 7 p.m.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m.

• Feldenkrais for back pain. $15 per class. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-938-8808.

Wednesday, August 15

• Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square and Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 5 – 8:30 p.m., celebrating 30 years in 2018, brings together everything there is to love about Santa Rosa and Sonoma County.

Thursday, August 16

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Writing as a Tool for Transformation at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma with Christine Falcon-Daigle.6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. For more details go to www.TheWriteSpot.us