Community Events Calendar August 25, 2017 through September 7, 2017

Friday, August 25

• Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25.

• 50 + Meet up Group at Friar Tucks, 8201 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-792-9847.

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., RP, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza - Poyntlyss Sisters’ Rock & Show Band presenting Divas & Doo Wop, provides the music for this event.

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Dawson City: Frozen Time”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• SMART Train grand opening, 9 a.m., Santa Rosa downtown station, 7 Fourth St., SR. Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit begins service, and it will be free of charge! The grand opening event is at 9 a.m., the service schedule begins at 12:49 p.m. For more information, contact 707-794-3330.

Saturday, August 26

• Love in a Shoebox, a program of SueCares North Bay BBQ Challenge, sponsored by Rocky the free range chicken takes place at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, 1-5 p.m.

• 7th Annual RP Warriors Pacific Island Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 475 City Center Drive, RP. This event brings time-honored Polynesian traditions (in music, dance, arts, crafts, food, etc.) directly from the soul of the South Pacific to the hearts of the people of Sonoma County. Live performances and vendors provided. Admission is free. For more information, contact the RP Warriors at warriorspifestival@gmail.com, or visit the website at http://rpwarriors.org.

• Santa Rosa Marathon/Half Marathon, 7 a.m., Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., SR. The course starts in Juilliard Park and the first two miles run through scenic Santa Rosa. It is a flat, fast course that continues along the scenic Prince Memorial Greenway. Mile 8 - 19 then goes through beautiful West Sonoma County and runs through De Loach Vineyards and even their barrel room. The Post-Race festival will be held at Juilliard Park in downtown Santa Rosa from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. with food and fun for all including a farmer’s market and kids’ activities. For more information or to register, contact Orhan Sarabi at 707-703-9616 or srmarathon@gmail.com.

• Kiwanis Club of the North Bay presenting first annual “Big Bug Bash, at the Petaluma Wildlife & Natural Science Museum, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 201 Fair St., Petaluma. There will be carnival games, food beverages, raffles and more. All proceeds benefiting the Petaluma Wildlife Museum. This is the largest student-run museum in America. For more information call 707-695-1266.

• Free movie Beauty and the Beast on the Weill Lawn, hosted by Green Music Center 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Dawson City: Frozen Time”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

Monday, August 28

• Ocean Explorers, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Admission is $5. For more information, contact 707-579-4452 or inquires@schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, August 29

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

Wednesday, August 30

• Seawolf Epicenter Takeover, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, SR. Come for a night of fun sports, fitness, food, and entertainment! For more information, contact seawolfliving@gmail.com.

Thursday, August 31

• Jewish music series: Kugelplex, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free.

• Cotati Community Farmer’s Market, La Plaza Park, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 1

• Funky Fridays outdoor music concerts. A Case of The Willys will be performing and food, wine and beer will be available to purchase. It will take place 7 p.m.-9 p.m., at Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Rd., SR. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

• Destination Healdsburg, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Healdsburg Museum, 221 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Come to attend a tour of the newest exhibit at Healdsburg Museum, Destination Healdsburg, which highlights the history of Healdsburg. Free to public. For more information, contact Holly Hoods at 707-431-3325 or at info@healdsburgmuseum.org.

Saturday, September 2

• Science Saturday, Environmental Discovery Center, Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Rd., SR, 1 – 4 p.m. Free to public. For more information, contact Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

• Bookshelf author series: Jay Asher, 2 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. For more information, contact museum at 707-579-4452 or at inquiries@schulzmuseum.org.

• Sonoma County Cajun Zydeco & Delta Rhythm festival in Ives Park, Sebastopol. Tickets at winecountrycajun.com. $30 per day or $50 for 2 days. All proceeds fund West county nonprofits.

Sunday, September 3

• Rockin Concerts at The Village, 911 Vintage Ct., Santa Rosa, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. For more information, contact Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 707-545-3844, Rick Lenzi and Roundabout – Elvis & More.

• “Showing on the River”, Juried fine art show, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Riverfront Art Gallery, 132 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Come view the artwork of 36 different artists and meet them, as well as enjoy the wine and food provided. Admission is free. For more information, contact Cathy Thomas at 707-775-4278or at info@riverfrontartgallery.com.

Monday, September 4

• Happy Labor Day!

Tuesday, September 5

Wednesday, September 6

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Noon Times Lunch at Fairview at Foxtail Golf Club 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oxford Suites sponsoring with speaker Press Democrat Columnist Bob Padecky and Public Safety Commander Jeff Taylor. Call 707-584-1515 for more information.

Thursday, September 7

• Hot Dog Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m., Pacific Coast Air Museum, 2230 Becker Blvd., SR. Admission is $5 and will cover food.

