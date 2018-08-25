Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018

Friday, August 24

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Rotten Tomatoes-Classic R&R. The market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Movie in the La Plaza Park in Cotati. Peter Rabbit. Free. 8:30 p.m. 707-792-4600. Cotaticity.org.

• “Avengers” free movies on the Green, 7 p.m. at Weill Hall and lawn. RP. Parking on campus $5. 866-955-6040. Gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, August 25

• Pacific Islander event at Civic Center Park in front of the RP Police Dept. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 707-588-3456.

• 24th Annual Bodega Seafood Art & Wine Festival. Taste crazy beer, bring your dancing shoes, arts, fine crafts and festival food. Benefits Stewards of the Coast & Redwoods and the Bodega Volunteer Fire Department. 707-824-8717 or info@bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

• Biker Chick Rides-A team of women cyclists dedicated to getting more women out road riding. 10 a.m. ending about 1:30 p.m. Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, 750 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, bikesonoma.org. Chicks meet and depart from 5000 Roberts Lake Rd. Bring a road-ready bike and helmet, ID, cash for lunch, spare tube, patch kit and a mini-pump.

• Tickets are on sale at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for the “So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018” which is coming to Santa Rosa Dec. 5. Tickets range in price from $59 to $65. Call 707-546-3600 for tickets Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. and is closed Mondays. For more information, go online at lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, August 26

• Full Moon exploration of Irwin Creek & Lower Stone farm for a walk and picnic with LandPaths and Kevin Munroe, Laguna Foundation’s Executive Director 5:30-9 p.m. Free. Pre-registration required through LandPaths or call 707- 527-ext. 110 for more information.

• 21st Annual Progressive festival with speaker, Daniel Ellsberg, author of the “Pentagon Papers” at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. 12-5:30 p.m. 707-763-8134. Progressivefestival.org.

Monday, August 27

• A community forum for the next Public Safety Director at 6-8 p.m. at the Community Center multi-use room, 5401 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. The city is seeking your input on what you want to see in the next Public Safety Director. www.rpcity.org.

• It’s the 7th anniversary of Brews & Bites for the bounty fundraiser. Tickets $20, 12 and under $10 and children under 7 free. Lagunitas Petaluma Taproom, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.

• Explore foster parenting. There’s an urgent need for temporary foster parents and adoptive families to open their homes to local foster children. Registration requested. 2255 Challenger Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa. 707-565-4274. Sonomafistercare.org.

Tuesday, August 28

• Open mic night with Ceni at Hopmonk, Sebastopol. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 230 Petaluma Ave.

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, August 29

• Disability Support Group-Discussion for people who identify as disabled residing in Sonoma County. Free. 5-6 p.m. Disability Services and Legal Center, 521 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-528-2745, mydslc.org.

• After -hours networking mixer hosted by Panera Bread from 5:30-7 p.m. at 6305 Commerce Blvd. Complimentary appetizers and refreshments will be served.

Thursday, August 30

• Last night for 2018 - Cotati Farmer's Market - La Plaza Park 4:30-7:30 p.m.

• Hidden past of Santa Rosa at the history museum. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Talk begins at 7 p.m. 425 7th. St., Santa Rosa. Members free. Non-members $15. 707-579-1500.

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Friday, August 31

• A Comedy of Errors, 7 p.m. General admission $18-$36. Bring your own chair or blanket. 3 W., 3rd St., Santa Rosa. 6th St. Playhouse. 707-523-4185.

• Last night for 2018 - The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Poyntlyss Sistars-50s-80s dance music. The market hours are 5- 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

Saturday, September 1

• Taste of Sonoma at the Green Music Center, SSU 12-4 p.m. Taste of Sonoma is Sonoma County’s signature event of the year. Sip on some of the quintessential wines of the region while feasting on an abundant array of bites. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tasteofsonoma.com.

Sunday, September 2

• Boating at the barn 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out the boats of the community at David Yearsley River Heritage Center at 6 Copeland St., Petaluma.

• Gypsy Kisses graces the Redwood Cage stage every first Sunday of the month with their special Continental Café Music. 5-7 p.m. No cover charge at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy, 707-795-7868.

Monday, September 3

• West Coast songwriters’ song competition 6:30 p.m. at Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy. 707-795-7868.

Tuesday, September 4

• Free Laughing Tomato comedy showcase 7:30-9:30 p.m. hosted by Tony Sparks, 1100 Valley House Dr. 707-665-9472.

Wednesday, September 5

• Sonoma County Fair “Salute to Heroes” 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. In addition to tributes to the many heroes of Sonoma County, visitors to the fair will find all the makings for a fun-filled family outing. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-545-4200.

• Noon times networking luncheon. The $25 early bird discount for chamber members ends Aug. 31. $30 at the door. Fairview @ Foxtail. RP Chamber of Commerce 584-1415.

Thursday, September 6

• The KRUSH backyard concert starts at 5:30 p.m. All shows are free. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. An evening with Bette Smith. Cash/check only. Bring low lawn chairs or blankets, no coolers. Kids are welcome but leave pets at home. 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa.

• A support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will take place at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The facilitator is Susan Key Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance- free gathering. Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Dr., Petaluma.