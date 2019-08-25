Community Events Calendar August 23, 2019 through September 5, 2019

Friday, August 23

• Party on the Plaza, 5–8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Reggae Night Un Amour Band (Positive Reggae).

• Drop off household toxic household things. No appointment needed. Central Disposal Site (Bldg. 5), 500. Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency.

• Buddy will be shown at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a parking lot fee of $5. 707-664-2606.

• Honor the Pasta King at the Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club hosted by the Boy Scouts Council. To order tickets go to www.redwoodbsa.org.

Saturday, August 24

• Bodega seafood, art and wine festival 10 a.m.-6 p.m.bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

• The 22nd annual St. Joseph Church Men’s Club Golf tourney. Call Jan Godoski at 707-823-2448 or Dennis Crandall at 707-824-8239 for more information. You can register at www.stjosephsgolf.com.

• Grand opening & ribbon cutting, Sozo student center & Squatch’s gourmet ice cream & coffee shop, 1451 Southwest Blvd., Suite 100 in University Sq. Free.

• ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, RP. 707-664-4246.

Sunday, August 25

• Second annual Luau at Bear Republic Lakeside, 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., Rohnert Park. 5 p.m. Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com.

• Enjoy a historic docent-guided stroll through lovely Petaluma. 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 707-778-4398.

• Buddy will be shown at 4 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a parking lot fee of $5. 707-664-2606.

Monday, August 26

• Map your neighborhood community meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Free, open to the community. RSVP to Skip Jirrels, Sebastopol Public Safety Outreach Coordinator at sjirrels@gmail.com. Learn how to benefit your neighborhood during an emergency.

Tuesday, August 27

• Senior fitness, 10:45 a.m.-noon. Free. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Marin Traveling show at Rebound Books, San Rafael. 7 p.m.

• Benefit concert for the Living Peace Wall and the PJC. 7-9 p.m. Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-7868.

Wednesday, August 28

• Seawolf part-time job, internship and service fair at 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 11

a.m.-2 p.m.

• Exhibition-Grass Roots Cannabis 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7 th St., Santa Rosa.

Thursday, August 29

• Memory Lane playing at Cotati’s Farmers’ Market along with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• The state of water: Understanding Ca. most precious resource presentation and book-signing by Obi Kaufmann. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $14 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia 1-3 p.m. Free. RSVP to the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.

Friday, August 30

• Party on the Plaza, 5–9 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Poyntlyss Sistars (Female led 50s-90s Dance Music.) 7:30–9 p.m. Rotten Tomatoes. The last farmers’ market for the year.

Saturday, August 31

• Coiled willow basket workshop with Charlie Kennard. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $100 Pre-registration required. Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Headline comedy with Jay Mohr. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. 707-665-9472.

• Meet and greet with Sandra Anfang at Copperfield’s, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• Wings over wine country airshow. Volunteer sign up-you get free admission & parking. VolunteerBBQ.signupgenius.com.

Sunday, September 1

• Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Ln., Santa Rosa. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

• A little street music featuring Twang Ditty. Taft St. Winery, 2030 Barlow Ln., Sebastopol.

Monday, September 2

• Labor Day (Voice office closed)

• Reading at the Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3

• Autobiographical writing 9:30 a.m.-noon. At the senior center activity room, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call, 707-585-6780.

Wednesday, September 4

• Chris Isaak, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $59-$79. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, September 5

• Beginning line dancing 9-10:30 a.m. Fee: $3. At the senior center activity room, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call, 707-585-6780.

• Monthly TED Talk and discussion led by Dr. Jon Jackson. At the Sebastopol Senior Center. 2-3:30 p.m. www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org/activities.

• Celebrate a ribbon cutting at 574 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati from 5:30-7 p.m. Appetizers provided.