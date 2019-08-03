Community Events Calendar August 2, 2019 through August 15, 2019

Friday, August 2

• Party on the Plaza, 5–8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Levi Lloyd & Friends (Rockin Blues).

• Barrel racing at the Sonoma County Fair. Tickets at sonomacountyfair.com. Free concerts with fair admission.

Saturday, August 3

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

• NorCal Brew Fest. Taste over 50 beers trackside at the Sonoma County Fair. Pre-sale deals on tickets through July 31. Must be 21 or older, event ticket required. Tickets at sonomacountyfair.com.

• Introduction to belly dance, ages 16+, 12-1:30 p.m., ongoing. Drop-in $15 per class. 216 E. School St.

• Gleaning from the Gut, an embodied writing workshop. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. www.sittingroomlibrary/events.

• The Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart to speak at the Charles M. Schulz about the impact of Woodstock music festival. Advanced tickets are required. For more information, call 707-284-1265.

Sunday, August 4

• SSU Green Music Center will present Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan. $25. $5 parking at all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

• Life-saving blood offers second chances and many tomorrows to those who depend on it. The bloodmobile will be parked across from Screaming Mimi’s in Sebastopol. Make your appointment as all donors will receive a free pint of ice cream. 707-890-1458.

• Bodega Fire big event & BBQ. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the little town of Bodega@17184 Bodega Hwy. The shortest parade starts at 10:30 a.m. with a meal. $15 adults, $10 kids. Free admission.

• Novato Space Fest provided by the Space Station Museum special celebration of the Apollo 11 Moon landing. Located at the Pacheco Shopping Plaza at 404 Ignacio Blvd., Novato.

Monday, August 5

• Lonestar playing at the Sonoma County Fair. Sonomacountyfair.com.

• Redwood Empire Food Bank Volunteers needed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa. 707-523-7900.

• Reading and open mic night at 6:15 p.m. at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m.

• Photography exhibit 2019 through Aug. 17. Mon.-Fri. 12-6 p.m. Reception 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rp.

Tuesday, August 6

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

• Free summer movie in La Plaza Park, Cotati. Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

• National night out at La Plaza Park, BBQ hamburgers and all the fixings! Free. 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7

• LGBTQI history and discussion group 2:30-4 p.m. Members $5; non-members $8. Registration required, call 707-829-2440. www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org/activities.

• Belly dance with finger cymbals all levels, ages 16+. Drop-in $12 per class. 216 E. School St., Cotati

Thursday, August 8

• Mosaic playing at the Cotati Farmers’ Market along with free games for all ages provided by Farmster. Cotati.

• Getting deep sleep 1-2:30 p.m. Members $8; non-members $10. Registration required, call 707-829-2440, Deep sleep is one of the best ways to improve your health.

www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org/activities.

• Monster trucks at the Sonoma County Fair. Tickets at sonomacountyfair.com.

• Rohnert Park Senior Center’s annual fundraising BBQ. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the senior center activity room. $5 for members and $8 for non-members. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. 707-585-6784.

Friday, August 9

• Party on the Plaza, 5-8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Levi Lloyd & Friends (Rockin Blues).

• Technology High School 20th anniversary.

Saturday, August 10

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

• Destruction derby (requires additional event ticket) at the Sonoma County Fair. Tickets at sonomacountyfair.com.

Monday, August 12

• Computer lab daily 9 a.m.-noon. Free. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

Tuesday, August 13

• Free tutoring program 3-6 p.m. Grades 5-12. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. Adult supervision. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, August 14

• Art reception 1-2 p.m. An exhibit that features local artists using fabric to create the art. Exhibit on display July 18-Sept. 19 at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St.

Thursday, August 15

• Mississippi Moon playing at the Cotati Farmers Market along with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• Lee Brice at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

707-546-3600.

• Writers Forum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Copperfield’s in downtown Petaluma.