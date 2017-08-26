Community Events Calendar August 18, 2017 through August 31, 2017

Friday, August 18

• A benefit for student accordion scholarships at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. $5 donation at the door with all proceeds going to student scholarships

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., RP, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Pary on the Plaza - Poyntlyss Sisters’ Rock & Show Band presenting Divas & Doo Wop, provides the music for this event.

• Developing Healthy Boundaries and Deep Presence, 7 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. This event is presented by Evalena Rose. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, contact info@songbirdcenter.org or (707) 795-2398, or visit the website at www.songbirdcenter.org.

• Funky Fridays outdoor music concerts, Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Rd., SR. The Soulshine Blues Band will perform and food, wine and beer will be available to purchase. It will take place 7 p.m.- 9 p.m., at. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

• Chick Corea Elektric Band/Bela Fleck and The Fleck Tones Concert, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

Saturday, August 19

• Accordion Festival breakfast, 86 La Plaza, Cotati, (behind Rancho Adobe Fire Station) 8 a.m.-12 p.m. $12. Children under 5 free. Pancakes (blueberry), biscuits, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk.

• Cotati Accordion Festival, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., La Plaza Park, 60 W. Cotati Ave., Cotati. The 27th Annual Cotati Accordion Festival is back, celebrating “The Year of the Woman”. Watch many great performances headlined by various talents as well as check out the vendors, food, beer and wine. Tickets are $17 in advance, $19 at the gate. For more information, contact Scott Goree at 707-664-0444 or at info@cotatifest.com.

• Rotary Pedal 4 Polio: Bike Ride Finish Line, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Cheer on the riders and donate to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help raise money to end polio. Food and beverage trucks, music and entertainment will be provided. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/petalumarotary/.

Sunday, August 20

• Cotati Accordion Festival, 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., La Plaza Park, 60 W. Cotati Ave., Cotati. The 27th Annual Cotati Accordion Festival is back, celebrating “The Year of the Woman”. See great performances headlined by various talents as well as check out the vendors, food, beer and wine. Tickets are $17 in advance, $19 at the gate. For more information, contact Scott Goree at 707-664-0444 or at info@cotatifest.com.

Monday, August 21

• Solar Eclipse

Tuesday, August 22

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce, Let's Do Breakfast where members connect at Friar Tucks Pub 7:30-9 a.m., speaker Ben Stone. Call 707-795-5508 to RSVP.

• SSU Human Resource Management Certificate Info meeting, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Green Music Center 1058, SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, contact Susan Adams at 707-664-2394 or at extendeded@sonoma.edu, or visit their website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/human-resource.

Wednesday, August 23

• SSU Construction Management Certificate Info meeting, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Darwin Hall 35, SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information, contact Bryan Varner at 707-664-2394 or at extendeded@sonoma.edu, or visit their website at http://web.sonoma.edu/exed/construction.

• Summer film series, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Forum Room, Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, RP. Featured film is “Encounters at The End of The World”.

Thursday, August 24

• St. Paul and the Broken Bones Concert, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. The six-piece Alabama-based soul band St. Paul and the Broken Bones brings their unique blend of music. Tickets start at $25. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Preschool open house from 11-12 p.m. Learn about Spanish Immersion & Cultural Program for ages 3-5 at La Casita Day School, 1824 Peterson Ln., Santa Rosa. Call 707-536-1241 for more information.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

Friday, August 25

• 3:00pm Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Nine & Networking Golf Tournament - What's better than a Friday afternoon on the golf course promoting your business? Reserve your sponsorship today!

• The SSU choral activities director Jenny Bent invites community singers to audition for the SSU choirs. Auditions take place Aug. 21-25 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Green Music Center room 1047. For more information, call 664-3925.

• Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25.

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., RP, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza - Mr. Blackwell & the M.B.A.’s /R&B Motown & Soul providing the music for the event.

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Dawson City: Frozen Time”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

Saturday, August 26

• 7th Annual RP Warriors Pacific Island Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 475 City Center Drive, RP. This event brings time-honored Polynesian traditions (in music, dance, arts, crafts, food, etc.) directly from the soul of the South Pacific to the hearts of the people of Sonoma County. Live performances and vendors provided. Admission is free. For more information, contact the RP Warriors at warriorspifestival@gmail.com, or visit the website at http://rpwarriors.org.

• Love in a Shoebox, a program of SueCares North Bay BBQ Challenge, sponsored by Rocky the free range chicken takes place at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, 1-5 p.m.

• Santa Rosa Marathon/Half Marathon, 7 a.m., Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., SR. The course starts in Juilliard Park and the first two miles run through scenic Santa Rosa. It is a flat, fast course that continues along the scenic Prince Memorial Greenway. Mile 8 - 19 then goes through beautiful West Sonoma County and runs through De Loach Vineyards and even their barrel room. The Post-Race festival will be held at Juilliard Park in downtown Santa Rosa from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. with food and fun for all including a farmer’s market and kids' activities. For more information or to register, contact Orhan Sarabi at 707-703-9616 or srmarathon@gmail.com.

Sunday, August 27

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Dawson City: Frozen Time”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

Monday, August 28

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays, Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Rd., Healdsburg, 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Visit Chateau Diana Winery on a Monday and enjoy a mimosa for $5 per glass. For more information, call Ashley Aarreberg, at 707-433-6993 or ashleya@chateaud.com.

Tuesday, August 29

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

Wednesday, August 30

• 5:30pm -7:00pm Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer - Chick-fil-A Join us at the Mixer hosted by Chick-fil-A. Mixers are free to attend and open to everyone. Complimentary appetizers and refreshments will be served. Chamber Member Pot of Gold Drawing at 6:15pm. Bring a raffle prize and advertise your business!

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

Thursday, August 31

• Jewish music series: Kugelplex, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free.

• Cotati Community Farmer’s Market, La Plaza Park, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.