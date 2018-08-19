Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018

Friday, August 17

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring AquaNet-80’s Tribute. The market hours are 5- 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Bodega Marine Laboratory Tours, 2099 Westshore Rd., Bodega Bay, 2 to 4 p.m. Explore the dynamic biodiversity of the Northern California Coast during a free, docent-led tour of the Bodega Marine Laboratory! All ages are welcome. Free to public. For more information, call 707-875-2211.

• Speaking of death-talk about perspectives on death, share and honor our stories, all in a respectful environment. Potluck. $5. Free for Wisdom Counts members. 3:30-5 p.m. 167 N. High St. Sebastopol. 707-829-2440, sebastopolseniorcenter.org.

• Camp Wamp for kids with disabilities-there are still openings for Camp Wamp. All sessions offer STEAM (Science, Technology, engineering, Art and math) experiences. Free. 619-519-9700. Wamplerfoundation.org.

Saturday, August 18

• The 28th Annual nonprofit, multi-cultural Cotati Accordion Festival in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Tickets are available at www.cotatifest.com or at all Oliver’s Markets. $17 in advance or $27 for both days and $19 at the gate. For information, call Scott Goree at 707-479-5481.

• Early birds: Laguna Watershed Perspectives walk birding the Santa Rosa Creek Trail with Laguna Foundation & Regional Parks staff. 7:30 -10:30 a.m. $10 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

• Harley Hog run. Ride to the Hooligan races. 7:30 a.m. For updated information on this event, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/139077026882727. Send inquires to SummerRun@rechog.org. 7601 Redwood Dr., Cotati. 800-400-2011.

• The Thugz will be at Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati, with the “Summer of Love” 51st Anniversary dance party. 8:30-11 p.m. $15 in advance and $20 at the door. 707-664-8622.

Sunday, August 19

• Penngrove Community Church, 11800 Main St., Penngrove is celebrating its 120th Anniversary with services and BBQ. Donations to the maintenance fund would be appreciated. An open-air service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the BBQ at 12:30 p.m. For reservations and information, call 707-795-5919.

• Volunteer orientation for Wings over Wine Air show-6 p.m. Pacific Air Museum, One Air Museum Way, Santa Rosa, wingoverwinecountry.org.

Monday, August 20

• SRJC Genealogy Program-Become your family’s historian. No fee for Older Adults Program courses. Denise Beeson at 707-694-6826, santarosa.edu

• Help is needed at the Cotati Chamber of Commerce. Help at community events. 707-795-5508, cotati.org, chamber@cotati.oeg.

Tuesday, August 21

• Laughing Tomato free comedy showcase hosted by Tony Sparks. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 1100 Valley House Dr., RP.

• Cotati Chamber breakfast with Police Chief Michael Parris and Miss Sonoma County, Tyler-Avery Lewis. $15-$20, at 7 a.m. at Friar Tucks, 8201 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Cotati.org.

Wednesday, August 22

• Join us at the Beer Barn in Santa Rosa for a summer live music night featuring music from the 60s and 70s. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 614 4th St. Santa Rosa. No cover charges.

• Water & wastewater treatment operators in training program. Preparing qualified individuals for a career in the wastewater & water industry. 707-521-1848, Ryan Kirchner. Ryan.Kirchner@scwa.ca.gov.

• A free online writers camp-one- hour class will take you through writing exercises by author Ellen Sussman and author/filmmaker Elizabeth Stark. 7-8 p.m. Sonoma County Writers Camp, 1 Burnside Rd., Sebastopol. Sonomacountywriterscamp.com.

Thursday, August 23

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. at La Plaza Park.

• Albatross film screening 7-9 p.m. Directed by Chris Jordan. Free. Donations accepted. Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Free tutoring program from 3-6 p.m. at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856. Grades 5th through 12th.

• Punch Bros. at the Green Music Center, RP. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Typical bluegrass band. 1801 E. Cotati Ave. RP. $5 parking.

Friday, August 24

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Rotten Tomatoes-Classic R&R. The market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Movie in the La Plaza Park in Cotati. Peter Rabbit. Free. 8:30 p.m. 707-792-4600. Cotaticity.org.

Saturday, August 25

• Pacific Islander event at Civic Center Park in front of the RP Police Dept. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• 24th Annual Bodega Seafood Art & Wine Festival. Taste crazy beer, bring your dancing shoes, arts & fine crafts and festival food. Benefits Stewards of the Coast & Redwoods and the Bodega Volunteer Fire Department. 707-824-8717 or info@bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

• Biker Chick Rides-A team of women cyclists dedicated to getting more women out road riding. 10 a.m. ending about 1:30 p.m. Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, 750 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, bikesonoma.org.

Sunday, August 26

• Full Moon exploration of Irwin Creek & Lower Stone farm for a walk and picnic with LandPaths and Kevin Munroe, Laguna Foundation’s Executive Director 5:30-9 p.m. Free. Pre-registration required through LandPaths or call 707- 527-ext. 110 for more information.

• 21st Annual Progressive festival with speaker, Daniel Ellsberg, author of the “Pentagon Papers” at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. 12-5:30 p.m. 707-763-8134. Progressivefestival.org.

Monday, August 27

• It’s the 7th anniversary of Brews & Bites for the bounty fundraiser. Tickets $20, 12 and under $10 and children under 7 free. Lagunitas Petaluma Taproom, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.

• Explore foster parenting. There’s an urgent need for temporary foster parents and adoptive families to open their homes to local foster children. Registration requested. 2255 Challenger Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa. 707-565-4274. Sonomafistercare.org.

Tuesday, August 28

• Cotati City Council meeting 7 p.m. 201 W. Sierra, Cotati.

• Open mic night with Ceni at Hopmonk, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 230 Petaluma Ave. Sebastopol.

Wednesday, August 29

• Disability Support Group-Discussion for people who identify as disabled residing in Sonoma County. Free. 5-6 p.m. Disability Services and Legal Center, 521 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-528-2745, mydslc.org.

Thursday, August 30

• Hidden past of Santa Rosa at the history museum. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Talk begins at 7 p.m. 425 7th. St., Santa Rosa. Members free-non-members $15.