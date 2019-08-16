Community Events Calendar August 16, 2019 through August 29, 2019

Friday, August 16

• Party on the Plaza, 5–8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Igniters (Classic Rock).

• Veronda-Falletti Ranch open house for a farm Friday date. Hands on activities at 3 p.m.

• “Hold These Truths”- a free stage reading at Spreckels Theatre, Rohnert Park, starring David L. Yen. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Conjuring the Laguna through abstraction acrylic painting techniques workshop with Angela Z. Sturr. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $68. Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• 29th Annual Cotati Accordion Festival. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. La Plaza Park in Cotati. Kids 15 and under free with an adult. 707-664-0444. Thirty + performers. Lady-of-Spain ring 1:35 p.m.

• Lions Club of Cotati Accordion Festival breakfast. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. $15. Children 5 and under free. 86 La Plaza, Cotati. Behind the fire station. Go to http://cotatilionsbreakfast.bpt.me. to purchase tickets.

• The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s Biker Chicks’ ride is from BikePartners, 512 Wilson St. Four rides to choose from between three and 25 miles, each with a ride leader. For details, call 707-545-0153,

Sunday, August 18

• 29th Annual Cotati Accordion Festival. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. La Plaza Park in Cotati. Kids 15 and under free with an adult. 707-664-0444.

• Brewery fundraiser for the Peace Justice Center 6-8 p.m. The Loft at Lagunitas Brewing Co., 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Monday, August 19

• Beginning wrestling 6-8 p.m. Community Center, RP. Meeting room #2.

Tuesday, August 20

• Cotati Aikido (ongoing) 6-7 p.m. Drop in fee $10 a class. 216 E. School St., Cotati.

• Strength and conditioning 6-7 p.m. at Callinan Sports and Fitness Center. For information and class schedule to mylesaheadfitness.com.

Wednesday, August 21

• Broadway Under the Stars “Those Dancin’ Feet.” Jack London State Historic. 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen.

• After-hours networking mixer hosted by Ronnie’s. 1460 E. E. Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park. 5:30-7 p.m. Free.

SSU Construction Management certificate meeting. 7-8 p.m. SSU alazar2015. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 707-664-2394.

Thursday, August 22

• Bob Culbertson & Band playing at the Cotati Farmers’ Market along with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• Caregivers of older adults are invited to improve their skills in working with older LGBT. Attendees earn a Certificate of Completion and $25, if they register at least one week ahead of the class date, arrive on time and complete the four-hour class. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. p.m. Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol. https://lgbt0725.eventbrite.com.

• DNC to meet in San Francisco from 22nd to 24th at the Hilton SF Union Sq. Hotel, 333 O’Farrell St. SF. For more information, contact Angelo Fernandez at fernandeza@dnc.org.

• One Justice: Free immigration workshop. Free resources for anyone in need of general immigration assistance. Free. 3-7 p.m. 415-534-5878.

Friday, August 23

• Party on the Plaza, 5–8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Reggae Night Un Amour Band (Positive Reggae).

Drop off household toxic household things. No appointment needed. Central Disposal Site (Bldg. 5), 500. Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency.

• Buddy will be shown at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a parking lot fee of $5. 707-664-2606.

Saturday, August 24

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

• The 22nd annual St. Joseph Church Men’s Club Golf tourney. Call Jan Godoski at 707-823-2448 or Dennis Crandall at 707-824-8239 for more information. You can register at www.stjosephsgolf.com.

• Grand opening & ribbon cutting, Sozo student center & Squatch’s gourmet ice cream & coffee shop, 1451 Southwest Blvd., Suite 100 in University Sq. Free.

• Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festival (also Sun. Aug. 25). Bodegasefoodfestival.com.

Sunday, August 25

• Second annual Luau at Bear Republic Lakeside, 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., Rohnert Park. 5 p.m. Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com.

• Enjoy a historic docent-guided stroll through lovely Petaluma. 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 707-778-4398.

• Buddy will be shown at 4 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a parking lot fee of $5. 707-664-2606.

Monday, August 26

• Map your neighborhood community meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Free, open to the community. RSVP to Skip Jirrels, Sebastopol Public Safety Outreach Coordinator at sjirrels@gmail.com. Learn how to benefit your neighborhood during an emergency.

Tuesday, August 27

• Senior fitness, 10:45 a.m.-noon. Free. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Marin Traveling show at Rebound Books, San Rafael. 7 p.m.

• Benefit concert for the Living Peace Wall and the PJC. 7-9 p.m. Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-7868.

Wednesday, August 28

• Seawolf part-time job, internship and service fair at 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Exhibition -Grass Roots Cannabis 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th St., Santa Rosa.

Thursday, August 29

• Memory Lane playing at Cotati’s Farmers’ Market along with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• The state of water: Understanding Ca. most precious resource presentation and book-signing by Obi Kaufmann. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $14 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia 1-3 p.m. Free. RSVP to the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.