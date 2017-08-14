Community Events Calendar August 11, 2017 through August 24, 2017

Friday, August 11

• Gabriel Iglesias ‘Fluffyface’: 20 Years of comedy tour, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall and lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Friday Night Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., City Center Dr., RP. Rhythm Rangers/Roots & Americana providing music for this event.

• Spreckels Performing Arts Center presents Sleeping Beauty, 5409 Snyder Ln, RP. Aug. 11-20th. For tickets and information, call 707-588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

• Sonoma County Fair Holidaze at the Sonoma County Event Center, 1350, Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa. Goes until August 13th, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Admission $13 for kids 13+ and $7 for kids 7-12 and free admission for kids 6 and under. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sonomacountyfair.com or call 707-545-4200





Saturday, August 12

• Gravenstein Apple Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Rd., Sebastopol. For more information and ticket prices, contact Sonoma County Farm Trails at 707-526-6677 or at farmtrails@hollyhansenpr.com.

• St. George Greek & Middle Eastern Food festival, 12 p.m.-9 p.m., 7311 College View Dr., Rohnert Park. Come for a fun day of folk dancing, delicious food, Greek & Middle Eastern music, henna tattoos, and more! For more information go to www.stgeorgefestival.wixsite.com/sgoc, or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/stgeorgefestival. Runs until August 13.

• Summer of Love 50th Anniversary dance party at Ner Shalom. 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m., Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, contact Leiah Bowden at yes@lightspeak.com or at 518-374-4388.

• Back 2 School, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6650 Commerce Blvd., RP. This event will provide free school supplies, tips on going back to school, free raffles and give-a-ways, food, and more. For more information, contact The Check Center at 1-888-593-5626.

Sunday, August 13

• Blues at The Green featuring Dr. John & The Nite Trippers, 2 p.m., Weill Hall and lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Also, featuring special guest Elvin Bishop. Admission is $25.

• Gravenstein Apple Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Rd., Sebastopol. Sonoma County’s 44th annual Gravenstein Apple Fair is fun with live music, great food, fun activities, games, farm animals, etc. This year, the theme honors pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and bats. For more information and ticket prices, contact Sonoma County Farm Trails at 707-526-6677 or at farmtrails@hollyhansenpr.com.

Monday, August 14

• Photography Exhibit 2017, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, RP. Admission is free. Come enjoy beautiful photography from ten outstanding Sonoma County photographers and free refreshments.

Tuesday, August 15

• SSU Project Management and Agile Project Management Certificate Info meeting, 6 p.m-7:30 p.m., Stevenson Hall 3077, SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Attend a free info meeting to learn more about the Agile Project Management and Project Management Certificate programs. For more information, contact Jim Robison at 707-664-2394 or at extendeded@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/pmcp.

• RP-Cotati Library Advisory Board Meeting, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Conference Room, Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, RP. The public is welcome to attend this meeting and discuss the matters of public library service. For more information, contact (707) 584-9121.

Wednesday, August 16

• Downtown Wednesday Night Market, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square, SR. Admission is free. For more information, contact LeslieGraves at 707-524-2123or at market@sonic.net.

Thursday, August 17

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information meeting, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Carson Hall 69, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Make your living making a difference! Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. For more information, contact (707) 664-2682 or maod@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/orgdev/.

Friday, August 18

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., RP, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Poyntlyss Sisters’ Rock & Show Band presenting Divas & Doo Wop, provides the music for this event.

• Developing Healthy Boundaries and Deep Presence, 7 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. This event is presented by Evalena Rose. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, contact info@songbirdcenter.org or (707) 795-2398, or visit the website at www.songbirdcenter.org.

• Funky Fridays outdoor music concerts, Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Rd., SR. The Soulshine Blues Band will perform and food, wine and beer will be available to purchase. It will take place 7 p.m.- 9 p.m., at. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

• Chick Corea Elektric Band/Bela Fleck and The Fleck Tones Concert, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

Saturday, August 19

• Cotati Lions Club - Accordion Festival breakfast, 86 La Plaza, Cotati, (behind Rancho Adobe Fire Station) 8 a.m.-12 p.m. $12. Children under 5 free. Pancakes (blueberry), biscuits, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk.

• Cotati Accordion Festival, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., La Plaza Park, 60 W. Cotati Ave., Cotati. The 27th Annual Cotati Accordion Festival is back, celebrating “The Year of the Woman”. Watch many great performances headlined by various talents as well as check out the vendors, food, beer and wine. Tickets are $17 in advance, $19 at the gate. For more information, contact Scott Goree at 707-664-0444 or at info@cotatifest.com.

• Rotary Pedal 4 Polio: Bike Ride Finish Line, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Cheer on the riders and donate to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help raise money to end polio. Food and beverage trucks, music and entertainment will be provided. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/petalumarotary/.

Sunday, August 20

• Cotati Accordion Festival, 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., La Plaza Park, 60 W. Cotati Ave., Cotati. The 27th Annual Cotati Accordion Festival is back, celebrating “The Year of the Woman”. See great performances headlined by various talents as well as check out the vendors, food, beer and wine. Tickets are $17 in advance, $19 at the gate. For more information, contact Scott Goree at 707-664-0444 or at info@cotatifest.com.

Tuesday, August 22

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce "Let' Do Breakfast" MembersConnect, 7:30-9 Friar Tucks Pub, speaker Ben Stone. Call 707-795-5508 to RSVP.

• SSU Human Resource Management Certificate Info meeting, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Green Music Center 1058, SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, contact Susan Adams at 707-664-2394 or at extendeded@sonoma.edu, or visit their website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/human-resource.

Wednesday, August 23

• SSU Construction Management Certificate Info meeting, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Darwin Hall 35, SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information, contact Bryan Varner at 707-664-2394 or at extendeded@sonoma.edu, or visit their website at http://web.sonoma.edu/exed/construction.

• Summer film series, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Forum Room, Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, RP. Featured film is “Encounters at The End of The World”.

Thursday, August 24

• St. Paul and the Broken Bones Concert, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. The six-piece Alabama-based soul band St. Paul and the Broken Bones brings their unique blend of music. Tickets start at $25. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Rumi’s Caravan Benefit concert, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary, 209 Bohemian Hwy., Freestone. Enjoy an evening of live poetry and music performed in the ecstatic tradition, celebrating the art of Rumi, Hafiz, and other mystic poets in the enchanting Japanese Meditation Garden at Osmosis. For more information, Osmosis Day Spa at 707-823-8231 or at marketing@osmosis.com.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.