Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018

Friday, August 10

• Hunter Hayes a country musician, 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall & lawn, Green Music Center, RP. $25-$50. 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu. Parking is $5 on campus.

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Dylan Black-Funk, Blues R&R. The market hours are 5- 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Bodega Marine Laboratory Tours, 2099 Westshore Rd., Bodega Bay, 2 to 4 p.m. Explore the dynamic biodiversity of the Northern California Coast during a free, docent-led tour of the Bodega Marine Laboratory! All ages are welcome. Free to public. For more information, call 707-875-2211.

Saturday, August 11

• A live auction is being held at 11 a.m. at the Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St., Cotati. These items are seized assets from law violators and will be sold piece by piece at a nominal reserve.

• The weekly racing series continues at the Petaluma Speedway, 100 Fairgrounds Dr. $16 general, $12 seniors and kids 6-11. petaluma-speedway.com

• Summer of love & big bad boogie rock, a rocking concert series from noon to 3 p.m at the Village Crt., Montgomery Village, Sata Rosa. Free. Benefits Sunday Open Table. 707-545-3844, mvshops.com.

• Gravenstein Apple Fair, Sebastopol. The sweetest little fair in Sonoma County. Ragle Rd., Sebastopol, or call 707-837-8896. Live music, local food, Gravenstein apples, arts & crafts. $8 to $15 under 5 free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Rd., Sebastopol. 707-837-8896 or Gravensteinapplefair.com.

• Painting Bark & Lichens in Gouache workshop with current Heron Hall exhibitor, Lucy Martin 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $95. Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 110 or go anita@lagunafoundation.org.

• The Great Train Days at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Ln., Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join the Redwood Empire Garden Railway Society at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, as they show off their model trains and buildings. Build your own train tracks in Mary’s Garden, listen to train music, or hear a story about trains. Climb aboard the Live Steamers ride-on train ($2 per ride). $12 ages 1 and up; Free with a CMOSC Membership. For more information, call 707-546-4069.

Sunday, August 12

• Award-winning jazz trumpeter, Chris Botti will take place at Weill Hall & lawn, Green Music Center, RP. $25-$85. 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu/ $5 parking on campus.

• Gravenstein Apple Fair, Sebastopol. The sweetest little fair in Sonoma County. Ragle Rd., Sebastopol. For more information, call 707-837-8896.

• Vamos Afuera: Aventura en la Laguna a Spanish Language event with LandPaths and the Laguna Foundation. This event will be led in Spanish. Free but pre-registration is required through LandPaths. 5:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

• West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The West End Farmers Market is a seasonal Sunday market featuring locally grown and made products. Free to the public.

• The Great Train Days at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Ln., Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Join the Redwood Empire Garden Railway Society at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, as they show off their model trains and buildings. Build your own train tracks in Mary’s Garden, listen to train music, or hear a story about trains. Climb aboard the Live Steamers ride-on train ($2 per ride). $12 Ages 1 and Up; Free with a CMOSC membership. For more information, call 707-546-4069.

Monday, August 13

• Native secrets with Art Runningbear and practice grounding, meditation, running energy, protection and healing techniques. Public is welcome to drop in any Monday to observe the practice. Free. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-938-8808.

Tuesday, August 14

• Cotati City Council meeting, 7 p.m. 201 West Sierra Ave.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m. 130 Avram Ave.

• Feldenkrais for back pain. $15 per class. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-938-8808.

• Final passages: Let’s talk about death- a film and discussion-$5-$15. 6:30-9 p.m. Sebastopol Grange Hall, 6000 Hwy. 12, Sebastopol. 707-824-0268, finalpassages.org. Info@finalpassages.org.

Wednesday, August 15

• Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square and Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 5 – 8:30 p.m. The Santa Rosa Market, celebrating 30 years brings together everything there is to love about Santa Rosa and Sonoma County.

• Legal consultations for seniors and family members. 30- min. consults with elder law attorney. Free. Preregister. 10-11:30 a.m. Jewish Family & Children’s Services, 1360 N. Dutton Ave., Suite C, Santa Rosa, 707-303-1530, jfcf.org.

Thursday, August 16

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Ln., Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Writing as a Tool for Transformation at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma with Christine Falcon-Daigle. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. For more details go to www.TheWriteSpot.us.

• Raise your glass for Ceres at Crooked Goat Brewing. Crooked Coat will be donating $1 per beer sold to Ceres. Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., Sebastopol, 707-827-3893.

Friday, August 17

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring AquaNet-80’s Tribute. The market hours are 5- 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Bodega Marine Laboratory Tours, 2099 Westshore Rd., Bodega Bay, 2 to 4 p.m. Explore the dynamic biodiversity of the Northern California Coast during a free, docent-led tour of the Bodega Marine Laboratory! All ages are welcome. Free to public. For more information, call 707-875-2211.

• Speaking of death-talk about perspectives on death, share and honor our stories, all in a respectful environment. Potluck. $5. Free for Wisdom Counts members. 3:30-5 p.m. 167 N. High St. Sebastopol. 707-829-2440, sebastopolseniorcenter.org.

• Camp Wamp for kids with disabilities-there are still openings for Camp Wamp. All sessions offer STEAM (Science, Technology, engineering, Art and Math) experiences. Free. 619-519-9700. Wamplerfoundation.org.

Saturday, August 18

• The 28th annual nonprofit, multi-cultural Cotati Accordion Festival in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Tickets are available at www.cotatifest.com or at all Oliver’s Markets. $17 in advance or $27 for both days and $19 at the gate. For information, call Scott Goree at 707-479-5481.

• Early birds: Laguna Watershed Perspectives Walk birding the Santa Rosa Creek Trail with Laguna Foundation & Regional Parks staff. 7:30 -10:30 a.m. $10 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

• Harley Hog run. Ride to the Hooligan races. 7:30 a.m. For updated information on this event, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/139077026882727. Send inquires to SummerRun@rechog.org. 7601 Redwood Dr., Cotati. 800-400-2011.

• The Thugz will be at Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati, with the “Summer of Love 51st Anniversary dance party. 8:30-11 p.m. $15 in advance and $20 at the door. 707-664-8622.

•SMART Fest, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at SMART Novato Hamilton Station. Live music, food trucks, beer and wine and free SMART rides Aug, 18-19.

Sunday, August 19

• The 28th annual nonprofit, multi-cultural Cotati Accordion Festival in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Tickets are available at www.cotatifest.com or at all Oliver’s Markets. $17 in advance or $27 for both days and $19 at the gate. For information, call Scott Goree at 707-479-5481.

• Penngrove Community Church, 11800 Main St., Penngrove is celebrating its 120th Anniversary with services and BBQ. Donations to the maintenance fund would be appreciated. BBQ reservations are required by Aug. 15th. An open-air service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the BBQ at 12:30 p.m. For reservations and information, call 707-795-5919.

• Volunteer orientation for Wings over Wine Air Show-6 p.m. Pacific Air Museum, One Air Museum Way, Santa Rosa, wingoverwinecountry.org.

Monday, August 20

• SRJC Genealogy Program-Become your family’s historian. No fee for older adults program courses. Denise Beeson at 707-694-6826, santarosa.edu

• Help is needed at the Cotati Chamber of Commerce. Help at community events. 707-795-5508, cotati.org, chamber@cotati.oeg.

Tuesday, August 21

• Laughing Tomato free comedy showcase hosted by Tony Sparks. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 1100 Valley House Dr., RP.

• Cotati Chamber breakfast with Police Chief Michael Parris and Miss Sonoma County, Tyler-Avery Lewis talk. $15-$20, at 7 a.m. at Friar Tucks, 8201 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Cotati.org.

Wednesday, August 22

• Gather at the Beer Barn in Santa Rosa for a summer live music night featuring music from the 60s and 70s. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 614 4th St. Santa Rosa. No cover charges.

• Water & wastewater treatment operators in training program. Preparing qualified individuals for a career in the wastewater& water industry. 707-521-1848, Ryan Kirchner. Ryan.Kirchner@scwa.ca.gov.

Thursday, August 23

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• Albatross film screening 7-9 p.m. Directed by Chris Jordan. Free. Donations accepted. Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100.