Community Events Calendar April 7, 2017 through April 20, 2017

Friday, April 7

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is a 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase.

• Help Hansel Subaru and Food For Thought fill the Outback, all day, 2987 Corby Ave., Santa Rosa. A special food drive intended to fill an Outback vehicle with nutritious food, giveaways from Y100.9 and The Crush. Go to fftfoodbank.org for more information.

Saturday, April 8

• Sonoma County Bunfest, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Burton Avenue Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park, several shelters and organizations will be there with adoptable bunnies, free and open to the public.

• Bunny Day, Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, 301 J. Rogers Lane, Rohnert Park, 1-5 p.m., bring your bunny for a free nail trim (in a carrier), learn about rabbit care and shop the bunny boutique for fresh hay, toys and treats and support our small animal program.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Sunday, April 9

• Redwood Writers presents Iris Jamahl Dunkle, “Answering the Call, How Jack London Changed My Life and Inspired Me to Become a Writer,” Flamingo Hotel, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 2-4:30 p.m. $5 for members, $10 for non-members, for more information, go to www.redwoodwriters.org.

• Cotati Museum & Historical Society’s ninth annual Old-Fashion Chicken BBQ, noon-4 p.m., Cotati Room, Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St., $14 in advance or $17 at the door. Thomas Page Academy students will read their essays. Tickets available at Professional Framing Services, (707) 795-2791, Cotati, Exchange Bank and Cotati Historical Museum, (707) 794-0305.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 2 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Monday, April 10

• Sonoma Speaker Series: In Conversation with Brooke Gladstone and Dan Schur, Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 7 p.m., $35 general, $75 VIP. Discuss how media should cover the Trump administration, with guests Brooke Gladstone, media analyst and co-host of NPR's "On the Media," and Dan Schnur, a leading figure in Republican national politics.

Tuesday, April 11

• Rohnert Park Chamber’s Women in Business Luncheon at Mary’s Pizza Shack Patio, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $25, guest speaker, Tiffanie Burrage.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m., 130 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park. This meeting will be televised live on Channel 26.

• Cotati City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati, meeting streamed at www.ci.cotati.ca.us.

• North Bay Black Chamber of Commerce Business Mixer, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fountaingrove Golf Course Clubhouse, 1525 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa, RSVP to info@nbbcc.org or call (888) 846-5155 for more information.

Wednesday, April 12

• The Petaluma Film Alliance presents Wednesday night screenings of classic, foreign, and independent films with guests, lectures, and post-screening discussions. This week is “The Jungle Book.” Pre-film lectures at 6 p.m., screenings begin at 7 p.m., in the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the Petaluma Campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma.

Thursday, April 13

• Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, council chamber, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, 6 p.m., meeting will be televised live on Channel 26.

• Sister Cities Relations Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

Friday, April 14

Saturday, April 15

• Free Easter egg hunt, hosted by Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association, Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park, 9 a.m. Open to the public.

• Build the City of Cotati out of Legos, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cotati Room, 216 E. School St., behind City Hall. Free for the whole family. Call (707) 665-4222 for questions.

Sunday, April 16

• Easter Fun at Larson Family Winery, 23355 Millerick Rd., Sonoma, noon-2 p.m. Free admission. For more information, call Jim Muzzini at (707) 938-3031. Take your kids and get some fun Easter photos. The kids may even get a special treat from the Easter Bunny’s basket.



Tuesday, April 18

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Visitors to the Petaluma Farmers’ Markets can find Sonoma County produce and a wealth of fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food to enjoy.

Wednesday, April 19

• Blue Apple Dental After-Hours Mixer and ribbon cutting ceremony by the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 6230 State Farm Dr., Rohnert Park, 5:30-7 p.m. Open to all.

Thursday, April 20

• World Heritage Day, noon-1 p.m., Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa.

Nationally syndicated cartoonist and satirist Lalo Alcaraz will conduct an interactive lecture at SRJC’s Santa Rosa campus.

Alcaraz is creator of the daily comic strip, “La Cucaracha,” which has been in syndication since 2003.