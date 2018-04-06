Community Events Calendar April 6, 2018 through April 19, 2018

Friday, April 6

• “The Killing,” Stanley Kubrick’s all-time great caper film will be shown at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Charles M. Schulz Museum’s first Friday film “12 Angry Men” (1957). Free for museum members. $5 for the public. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. For more information call 707-579-4452.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• SSU celebrates 10th anniversary of hosting disability awareness. Read & Write hands-on presentation teaching the campus community how to use Read & Write. Free and open to all faculty, staff and students. Schulz room 1014. 10 a.m.

• Friday night Bingo, Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., 4 p.m.-10 p.m. The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday and all are welcome! The doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is 6:30 p. m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. All the proceeds go the Rohnert Park Senior Center!

Saturday, April 7

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Wine and beer tasting, artisan food, auctions, 6-9 p.m. Doubletree, Rohnert Park. $65 benefits Senior Advocacy Services. pickofthevine.org.

• Dancing with the stars and stripes. A fundraising ballroom dance competition at 7:30 p.m. at the Jackson theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets $25-$40. www.DancingWithTheStarsand Stripes.org. Proceeds benefit Veterans Resource Centers of America. Contact event manager, Barbara McChesney at barbara@dancingwiththestarsandstripes.org.

• Annual F section garage sale 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 8

• Cotati Historical Society’s Annual Old-Fashioned Chicken Barbecue 12-4 p.m. Ray Miller Center, 216 E. School St., Cotati. Tickets $14 in advance, $17 at the door. Get tickets at Cotati Museum, 707-794-0305, Professional Framing Services, 8172 La Plaza, Cotati, 707-795-2794 or Cotati Exchange Bank, 590 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati. All event proceeds benefit the Cotati Historical Society.

• Navarro Trio chamber music, 2 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. $8. 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu.

• April Foolery: Wendy DeWitt, Johnny Tsunami & the Hurricanes and Rhythm Drivers, 2-6 p.m. Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. $10-$30. 707-953-1663, socodancebeat.com.

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1- 4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• “The Killing,” Stanley Kubrick’s all-time great caper film will be shown at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Walk with Jenny Blaker, Michael Knappman, Patrick Lei and Kate Symonds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meeting in Cotati and direction and details sent upon registration. Walk and explore the upper region of Laguna de Santa Rosa. Must pre-register. maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org. $10-$50 sliding scale benefits the Laguna Foundation. Bring your own lunch.

Monday, April 9

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

• The Department of Rehabilitation will focus on the transition to work after graduation, sponsored by Disability Services for Students. Free. 11 a.m. at the Cooperage, SSU.

Tuesday, April 10

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• Women in Business luncheon, 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes 1100 Valley House Dr. Sponsored by Primerica. For more information, call 707-584-2945.

Wednesday, April 11

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• A talk with Gavin Pretor-Pinney, founder of the International Cloud Appreciation Society from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Finley Community Center. $10 members $15 public. Pre-registration is required at sonomalandtrust.org. This talk will explore the value of engaging with the sky and how it is the perfect antidote to the pressures of the digital world.

Thursday April 12

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us,city of Petaluma.net.

• NAMI Recovery Support group from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From more information, call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Family Support Group from 2-3:30 p.m. meets at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. Call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

Friday, April 13

• A North Bay Premiere “Miss Kiet’s Children” will be shown at 7 p.m. Sonoma State University at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall in Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606. A $5 donation is suggested or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

Saturday, April 14

• Community SAIF (Safety, Awareness, Involvement, Fun) Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lawrence E. Jones Middle School, 5164 Snyder Ln, RP. We are celebrating our community and looking forward to a day of fun!

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Cotati Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Donations will be accepted Friday, April 13, from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. at the Cotati Room, 216 East School Street, behind city hall. Have some spring cleaning to do and want to get rid of stuff? Or looking for something gently used to add to your home? Then come on down to our first ever Cotati Community Yard Sale! We will be accepting gently used items as donations the day before the event. Proceeds benefit the Recreation Department.

Sunday, April 15

• A North Bay Premiere “Miss Kiet’s Children” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. SSU at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall in Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606. A $5 donation is suggested or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Birdwatching and Natural History walks with Lisa Hug at 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $50 per walk as a fundraiser for the Laguna Foundation. Pre-registration required. maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org.

• Cotati Chamber luncheon 12-1:30 p.m. $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Call 707-5508 for more information.

Monday, April 16

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Friday at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-525-0143.

Tuesday, April 17

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• Professionals from Ca. choose SSU to experience first-hand expertise and wealth of connections among students, alumni and industry leaders. This is only on weeknights for working professionals, 6-7 p.m. at Darwin Hall Room 101 SSU. For more information call 707-664-3501.

• Working Professionals Support Group from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NAMI Sonoma County Office, 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3, Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, April 18

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• The RP and Cotati Chambers of Commerce are having a mixer hosted by Gina Pearson, Rodan+Fields from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sally tomatoes, Somo Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Bring your business cards.

• Writers forum presenter Jean Hegland: Helping ourselves to write our best. Free. 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma.

Thursday, April 19

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Family Support Group from 2-3:30 p.m. meets at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. Call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Labor law seminar with Jay Putman, Attorney at Law. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free. RSVP at info@rohnertparkchamber.org or call 707-584-1415.