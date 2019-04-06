Community Events Calendar April 5, 2019 through April 18, 2019

Friday, April 5

• First Friday film series: “Knute Rockne All American.” Free for members or $5 for general and will include popcorn and candy. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• The Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour 60th anniversary with Tallis Scholars at the Green Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$85. All SSU parking lots are $5. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

Saturday, April 6

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Tule berry-gathering basket workshop with Charlie Kennard 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $95. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.

• The Rotary Club of Windsor will be hosting a lobster feed at the Mary Agatha Furth Center (tickets by pre-sale only). All proceeds will benefit the community and students. Contact WindsorLobster.com for more information.

Sunday, April 7

• The Ariel String Quartet will grace the music of Schumann, Beethoven Webern and Brahms at 4 p.m. This will take place in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4342. Tickets six concert is $134.50, three concert $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

• Left Edge Theatre’s season will showcase for 2019 at 7 p.m. Witness an amazing ensemble of actors presenting scenes from plays under consideration. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP. In the Resident Theatre Company of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620. Also will run April 8 at 2 p.m.

• Girl Scout day: Peanuts naturally. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Scouts are invited to work toward their Naturalist badge requirements. For fees and reservations, visit gsnorcal.org or call 707-544-5472.

• The Santa Rosa Symphony family concert will play “The Composer is Dead” with Francesco Lecce Chong as conductor and Jeff Cote as narrator. 3 p.m. Pre-concert fun begins with an instrument petting zoo. Free to all ticket holders. Weill Hall, Green Music Center at SSU. $18 for adults and $12 for youths 12 and under. For tickets call 707-546-8742. All parking lots $5.

• Cotati’s annual chicken barbeque in the Ray Miller Comm. Center. Meal served from noon to 3 p.m. Live music, a car show, a bake sale and a silent auction.

• The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center will host the New Yorker’s Roz Chast and Patricia Marx for a live presentation at 3 p.m. in celebration of their new book, “Why Don’t You Write My Eulogy Now so I Can Correct it?” Tickets are $30 and includes a copy of the book. To purchase tickets, visit Copperfield’s website.

Monday, April 8

• San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. 6:45 p.m.

• Sonoma County Healing Academy, Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol will have a session of Financial Wellness 2019 on “How Money Works” 6:30-8 p.m. 707-799-0398. $10 a class.

Tuesday, April 9

• Birds of the Laguna de Santa Rosa by Denise Cadman 6-8:30 p.m. $14 non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.

Wednesday, April 10

• Home school day “The Great Outdoors” from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the natural world just like Woodstock and his Beagle Scout friends. Dissect owl pellets, plant a seed, experiment with solar power and more. Also, ice skate at Snoopy’s Home Ice from 12-2 p.m. Advance registration required: fees and registration available online or call 707-284-1272.

Thursday, April 11

• Join Dr. Jon Jackson as the Sebastopol Area Senior Center will stream a 15-minute TED talk and have a facilitated discussion. 2 p.m. Free for member; $5 day-use for non-members. No reservation necessary.

• The Living with Mountain Lions project by Audubon Canyon Ranch Wildlife Ecologist, Dr. Quinton Martins. 7-8:30 p.m. $14 non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.

Friday, April 12

• Come and listen to invigorating and inspirational talks from local people. Horror, Tragedy and Survival: remembering the Holocaust with Gloria Taust Glickman. Free for members. RSVP to 707-829-2440.

• A film by French New Wave director Agnes Varda, “The Gleaners and I” at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Yoga for the eyes. Increase the connection between your body, mind and spirit. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

Saturday, April 13

• Kids night at the museum from 5-9 p.m. Drop kids off for after-hours fun including a pizza dinner, games, crafts and cartooning. For ages 5-10. $25 for members and $32 for general with a $5 discount for siblings. Advance registration is required: register online or call 707-284-1272.

• A Polenta and stew dinner at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove. Tickets are pre-sale only. $20, kids 12 and under $10. Call Kim at 794-1516 and Julie at 546-6362. This event will benefit the Penngrove Park and clubhouse improvements and the support of our community.

• JCC Sonoma County presents “It Only Hurts When I Don’t Laugh: An evening of Jewish humor with Cathy Ladman at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proceeds from this event will support community services. For more information, contact lisag@igc.org.

• Taikoproject founded in 2000 in Los Angeles by a group of young Taiko drummers seeking to create an American style of Taiko at Weill Hall on the SSU campus. 7:30 p.m. tickets are $35-$85. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Sunday, April 14

• A film by French New Wave director Agnes Varda, “The Gleaners and I” at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Monday, April 15

• Income Tax Day

• Spreckels education program begins with “Let Me entertain You!” Runs through June 10 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Youth ages 6-17 have the opportunity to participate in the classes, taught by Maureen O’Neill. Fee is $80 for resident and $90 for non-resident. For more information, call 707-588-3400.

“Building Character” ages 10-12. Learn how to develop a character ad build relationships on and off stage through scene work and musical theater. Runs through June 10. Fee is $100 for resident and $110 for non-resident. For more information, call 707-588-3400.

Tuesday, April 16

• Hospitality job fair prep workshop. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Preparation for upcoming job fair. 2227 Capricorn Way, #100, Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, April 17

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol’s mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

• SweetPea Gift Shoppe is hosting a chamber mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. Free. RP Senior Center. 707-481-2429.

Thursday, April 18

• The Annual Sonoma County Blue Ribbon training and luncheon at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. With training starting at 8:30-11:30 a.m. and the luncheon at 12 until 2 p.m. For more information, call 707-585-6108, ext. 1101 or email anneb@calparents.

