Community Events Calendar April 28, 2017 through May 11, 2017

Friday, April 28

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase.

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

Saturday, April 29

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance presents “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

• A shopping cart race will be held in Cotati to collect food for the Redwood Empire Food Bank. You must pre-register at: http://northbayburners.org/cotatitarod/. The start and finish line will be at La Plaza Park. Donate 60 lbs. of food to enter. Bring your own shopping cart. No stolen carts allowed. Costumes are encouraged.

• The Music Dept. at Rancho Cotate High School is hosting their annual pancake breakfast. Serving times will be from 8 -11 a.m. in the MU at the High School at 5450 Snyder Lane in RP. Students will be performing ensembles during breakfast. Tickets $14 at the door. This event benefits the entire Music Dept. at RCHS.

• Crossing the Jordan Presents ~ Not Forgotten Roaring 20's BallApril 29, 2017 6 - 11:00pm Hyatt Vineyard Creek Hotel, Santa Rosa, www.crossingthejordan.org.

Sunday, April 30

• Songs for A New World April 21 through May 7, 2017 at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. This contemporary song cycle weaves characters and history together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery. For tickets, call the Spreckels Box Office at 707-588-3400. Box Office hours are Thursday through Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. and one hour before showtime.

Monday, May 1

• The Petaluma Regional Library May 2017 Book Sale for the Friends of the Petaluma

Library in the Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. For more information, call 763-9801 x 5. New books added daily through Friday, May 19. Also, Special Better Books-Wednesday through Saturday.

Tuesday, May 2

• Santa Rosa Junior College to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. In celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) will host a free panel discussion entitled “Asian Pacific American Trailblazers in Education.” The event will start at 12 to 1:30 p.m., in the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center at SRJC’s Santa Rosa campus. This panel will highlight and celebrate the culture of Asian Pacific Americans. Since fall 2010, this segment has been growing and currently represents over 5% of the total student population.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, Film & Discussion: Crazywise. 7:30 p.m. by donation. Crazy...or wise? The traditional wisdom of indigenous cultures often contradicts modern views about a mental health crisis. Is it a ‘calling’ to grow or just a ‘broken brain’? The documentary CRAZYWISE explores what can be learned from people around the world who have turned their psychological crisis into a positive transformative experience. For more information call 707-795-2398.

Wednesday, May 3

• Paint night hosted by the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati, 6 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes. Register in advance. Cost $45.

• Free - Regional Chamber Mixer, Graton Resort & Casino (poolside) 288 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park. 5:30 -7:30 p.m. RSVP for an accurate count to 707-795-5508.

Thursday, May 4

• "Power Lines: A New Play Festival with Hard Hats", Written by Sonoma State University students, Festival director Scott Horstein, May 4 to May 13, 2017 - Ives Hall 119.

• EmPowering Our Community, This event will be on May 4th 2017 at the Petaluma Seed Bank from 6:30 to 8p.m. So you have turned off all of your unnecessary lights, made the switch to energy efficient bulbs, and your energy bill is still the thing you dread to come through your mailbox each month. What now? By attending this panel, and registering your energy conservation actions for our Community Resilience Challenge, you will be entered to win equipment that will improve your home's energy efficiency.

Friday, May 5

• Sebastopol Center for The Arts, 282 So. High Street, Sebastopol, presents Two Lions Band, 7:30 p.m. The Two Lions band was created to showcase the music of Mitchel Slade. The idea of the band stems from the iconic idea that the Lion and the Lamb in friendship is a sign of peace. For more information call Linda Galletta at 707- 829-4797.

•. A Benefit for the Rotary Rocks for Kids Scholarship Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati Presents: Wonder Bread at SOMO Event Center Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati Presents: Wonder Bread at SOMO Event Center, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park on May 5th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 8 - 10:30 p.m. Tickets at: www.universe.com/rotaryrockswb5

Saturday, May 6

• Food for Thought’s Human Race, $17,000 = a whole lot of food. That's our fundraising goal for this year's Human Race and we need your help to get there. To walk with us, register at humanracenow.org and select Food for Thought as your nonprofit of choice, or to make a donation to our team.

• Petaluma Artists Association are sponsoring the 2017 Open Studios Tour, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma (in the historic railroad station). For a map of studio locations, please visit the PAA website at www.petalumaarts.org. For more information about the 2017 Open Studio Tour please contact Mary Bales, Open Studios Chair, at 707-762-2978.

• Spreckels Theatre Company presents North Bay Premiere of “Disney’s Musical Tarzan” at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage / Codding Theatre, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. This family show is presented at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1p.m. matinees. For more information and tickets, call the Spreckels Box Office at 707-588-3400.

Sunday, May 7

• Petaluma Artists Association (PAA) are sponsoring the 2017 Open Studios Tour, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma (in the historic railroad station). There will be 22 artists at 14 studios throughout greater Petaluma area featured in this year’s tour. For a map of studio locations, please visit the PAA website at www.petalumaarts.org. For more information about the 2017 Open Studio Tour please contact Mary Bales, Open Studios Chair, at 707-762-2978.

• Santa Rosa Junior College presents Under the Oaks which offers free family entertainment and education in an open- house fair. Exchange Bank returns as the lead sponsor for the event, and American AgCredit returns as Supporting Sponsor. This year SRJC celebrates “Building our Healthy Community” with booths from Student Health Services, the Health Sciences department, and community health partners. A handful of community craft vendors will also be visiting SRJC.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. May Day Celebration with Sahar, Tina Deason and the Songbird Community, 2 - 6 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Come usher in the summer with drumming, ritual, dancing and a finger food potluck. Tina Deason will share about gods & goddesses of the season and ancient ways of celebrating.

Monday, May 8

• Cotati Spring Curbside Cleanup. During this week, Cotati residents may place extra garbage-contained in bags or boxes – at the curb for collection on their regular collection day. Please call Redwood Empire Disposal at (707) 585-0291 or visit us at ww.unicycler.com to learn what you can and cannot put out for this collection.

Tuesday, May 9

• SSU Jazz Combos, Schroeder Hall, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324.

Wednesday, May 10

• SSU Jazz Orchestra, Schroeder Hall, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324.

Thursday, May 11

• SSU Musical Theatre Scenes, Schroeder Hall, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324.