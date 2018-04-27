Community Events Calendar April 27, 2018 through May 10, 2018

Friday, April 27

• Relay for Life at Sonoma State University 2018, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Sign up at http://relayforlife.org/sonomastateca.

• A North Bay Premiere, “Lover for a Day,” will be shown at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Black Uhuru Reggae Legends at the Redwood Café State 8:30 to 11 p.m. The roots of Black Uhuru were formed in Kingston Jamaica’s Waterhouse district. Uhuru means freedom in Swahili.18 + only. $25 advance or $30 day of show. For more information, call 707-795-7868.

• Classes to help seniors prevent falls. Increase balance, flexibility and strength through gentle exercise. Free. 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. 707-565-8085 or sonomacounty.ca.gov/Human-Services.

• Garden Day-Pocket Park. Give Pocket Park some love. Free. 10 a.m. -12 p.m. at the inter-section of LaSalle and Loretto St., Cotati.

Saturday, April 28

• The Hub Cyclery is giving away free of charge refurbished bikes to families affected by the fires. The Hub Cyclery, 7880, Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information call 707-795-6670.

• Visit the Artful Arrangements century-old homestead for free family fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On a free self-guided tour see wood-splitting & brush-chipping, feed the chickens, learn about farm animals, displays on making trellises & secret rock writing and walk through the portal of time into the future. Kids, with a parent’s help, get to plant a plant to nurture at home together. Drop in at 105 Orchard Ln., Penngrove. Call Diane 707-664-8656 or go to www.artfularrangements.org.

• San Francisco-based band Jeffro Squid and Northern California group The Theory perform at 8:30 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. Free. 707-795-5118.

• “The Price is Right-Live” Interactive stage show, 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $35-$49. 707-546-3600. lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Butter & Egg Days Parade & Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Petaluma.

• Santa Rosa Junior College presents “Into the Woods,” by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at the Maria Carrillo High School Theatre, 6975 Montecito Blvd. Santa Rosa. Tickets $12-$22. 707-527-4307. Recommended for age 12 and above.

Sunday, April 29

• A North Bay Premiere, “Lover for a Day,” will be shown 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Visit the Artful Arrangements century-old homestead for free family fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On a free self-guided tour see: wood-splitting & brush-chipping, feed the chickens, learn about farm animals, displays on making trellises & secret rock writing and walk through the portal of time into the future. Kids, with a parent’s help, get to plant a plant to nurture at home together. Drop in at 105 Orchard Ln., Penngrove. Call Diane 707-664-8656 or go to www.artfularrangements.org.

• San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers at Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. 2 p.m. Concert benefits to assist Rotary District 5130 Northbay Fire Relief via the Lake Area Rotary Club Association, (LARCA), a 501©3 organization. Tickets available at Brownpapertickets.com. www.sfscottishfiddlers.org.

• Petaluma Spring Antique Faire runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic Downtown Petaluma, Fourth and Kentucky Streets. Free. petalumadowntown.com.

Monday, April 30

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Friday at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-525-0143.

• Become a volunteer firefighter. We provide the training; equipment and you provide the desire. Ci.sebastopol.caus./City-Government/Departments-Services/Fire/Volunteer-Fire-Department.

Tuesday, May 1

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce. People are needed for community events. 707-795-5508. Cotati.org/events/volunteer/chamber@cotati.org.

Wednesday, May 2

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net.

Thursday, May 3

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• NAMI Recovery Support group from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From more information, call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Family Support Group from 2-3:30 p.m. meets at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. Call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

Friday, May 4

• Wonder Bread 5 rocks for kids-Cuatro de Mayo hosted by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. 4-6 p.m. salsa taste off. 6 p.m. dinner starts and senior margarita race, 7 p.m. Comedy show, 8 p.m. Wonder Bread 5. Call 707-665-9472 for more information.

• Welcome to one of the funniest, saddest, most brittle and brutal comedies “Two for the Road,” at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Charles M. Schulz Museum is having its first Friday film- “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (1948). Free for museum members- $5 for the public. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. For more information call 707-579-4452.

• “Day before Derby” dinner at the Trinity Life Center. The charity dinner and silent auction is sponsored by the Little Cake Christian Church to benefit area foster children placed with Heritage Children Services. For more information call 270-250-2041 or email anita@heritagefostercare.com.

Saturday, May 5

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture Program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• Eco-Friendly Garden Tour & open house with the Milo Baker Chapter of the Ca. native plant Society’s Native plant sale 10-4 p.m. at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, contact maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org. or call 707-527-9277 x 110.

Sunday, May 6

• Nestward migration: Delta Pond Rookery Walk with a docent-led walk to visit the Double-crested Cormorant nesting site from 8:30-11:30 a.m. This natural history outing includes a 3-mile walk over mostly flat, uneven terrain to an area that is closed to the general public. $20 (non-refundable) as a fundraiser for Learning Laguna bus fund. Pre-registration is required, and the meeting location will be emailed upon registration (West Santa Rosa). For more information, contact maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org. or call 707-527-9277 x 110.

Monday, May 7

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

•Occupy Sonoma County presents taking action: Effective strategies for individuals, groups and communities. 6-9 p.m. at the Peace & Justice Center, 467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. 6 p.m. vegan pot luck, bring a vegan dish to share, 7-9 p.m. teach in. Donation requested. Pay what you can plant sale & free seed exchange. For more information, call 707-877-6650.

Tuesday, May 8

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

Wednesday, May 9

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

Thursday, May 10

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• NAMI Recovery Support group from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From more information, call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.