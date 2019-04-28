Community Events Calendar April 26, 2019 through May 9, 2019

Friday, April 26

• The season will conclude with Dorian Wind Quintet at 7:30 p.m. They feature the music of Faure, Mozart and Roseman. This will take place in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4342. Tickets six concert is $134.50, three concert $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

• Gil Shaham and Akira Eguchi will be performing at the Green Music Center. Violin and piano featured at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4122. All SSU parking lots $5.

• “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” will be shown at the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, on the SSU campus. 7 p.m. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee at all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, April 27

• 50th Anniversary of Snoopy’s Home ice with stories and highlights of the ice arena’s history in a special panel discussion with members of the Schulz family. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• 10th annual Earth Day on stage in Courthouse Sq. Santa Rosa. 12-4 p.m. For more information, go to srcity.org/earthday.

• The greatest show in town 6-10 p.m. at the DeTurk Round Barn, Santa Rosa. Fundraiser for Crossing the Jordan. For more information, call 707-588-9388.

• Big Brush Watercolor painting workshop with Donna DeLaBriandais 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. $90. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.

• “Tuxedos ‘n’ Tennis Shoes Midnight in Paris” where everybody wins to support the 4Cs; Child Care Council of Sonoma County. 6-11 p.m. at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $75 for individuals or $125 for a couple. For more information, go to info@sonoma4cs.org.

• Experience Songbird open house and healing fair from 2-5:30 p.m. at 8299 Old Redwood Hwy. Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• Great minds think alike. 13th Annual Evening with The All-Stars at Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. 5:30-11:30 p.m.

• Ca. Poets in the Schools holding its Annual Student Reading from 2-4 p.m. at 211 E. St., Santa Rosa. Free.

Sunday, April 28

• 50/50 day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Snoopy’s Home Ice, visitors will receive 50 percent off museum admission all day. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Getting to know wetlands birds with Lisa Hug, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $55. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.

• “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” will be shown at the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, on the SSU campus. 4:30 p.m. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee at all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• The Sitting Room is having readings by Sonoma County poets. Free. 2-5 p.m. 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. Free.

Monday, April 29

• Museum Mondays for little ones from 10 a.m. to noon. Crafts, games, and fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Cost $5 per child and free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

Tuesday, April 30

• Hall of Flowers 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sonoma County Fairground Grandstands. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, May 1

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, May 2

• Sonoma Art Walk in downtown Sonoma. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring the family. 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Free.

• Ca. Farm Bureau Roadshow. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Flamingo Resort & Conference Center. $40. 707-544-5575.

• Have Coffee with Cotati Cops, 7-9 a.m. at Cotati Coffee Company in downtown Cotati.

Friday, May 3

• “The Random World,” a dark comedy by Steven Dietz. Runs through May 26. Tickets are $25 for general and $40 for VIP. This event will take place in the Resident Theatre Company of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• Santa Rosa first Fri. art walk. 5-8 p.m.

• First Friday Film Series: The Getaway See one of Charles Schulz’s favorite movies on the big screen. The action thriller The Getaway (1972) stars Steve McQueen and Ali McGraw as husband and wife on the run after a heist gone awry. Cost: Free for members/$5 general. Includes popcorn and candy. Sponsored by Craig Schulz. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

• Derby after Dark at the Grace Pavilion, Sonoma County fairgrounds. 5 p.m. Benefitting Meals on Wheels-Council on Aging. Come dressed in your best. For event information, contact Lauren Schwing at 707-525-0143 x 146.

• Conductor Laureate Bruno Ferrandis and pianist Olga Kern together again for Santa Rosa Symphony’s “From Russia with Love” at the Green Music Center, SSU. Runs from May 4-6. Doors open at 1 p.m. Sun. 3 p.m. Mon. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $24-$87. 707-546-8742.

• Eco-friendly garden tour. Native plant sale & Laguna Environmental Center open house 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Registration required. 707-527-9277 x 100.

• 2019 Truckers Ball benefiting the Penngrove Social Firemen at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove. 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. The menu includes Tri-tip, Chicken, beans and salad. Tickets are $25. Dance to the music by Charley Baker. 50/50 raffle drawing. For more information, call Ki, Hanson at 707-794-1516 or Julie Hanson at 707-546-6362.

Sunday, May 5

• Annual Bodega Bay Fishermen’s Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Bodegabayfishfest@gmail.com.

Monday, May 6

• A reading at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. 6:15-8:30 p.m. Open mic.

• Occupy Sonoma County Presents Climate change or diet change? Earth conscious eating. 6 p.m. Plant based potluck. 7-9 p.m. teach-in with Cyrelle McDonald, natural foods chef and health educator from Bauman College, 467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. Free with donations welcome, free seed exchange. For more information, call 707-877-6650.

Tuesday, May 7

• Willie Nelson is at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. $103-$173. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, May 8

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, May 9

• Kronos Quartet with Mahsa Vahdat Music for Change: The Banned Countries. 7:30 p.m. Music from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen at the Green Music Center. Tickets $25-$55. All SSU parking lots $5. For more information, call 707-664-4122.

• Know the 10 signs of Alzheimer’s. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St. For more information, call 800-272-3900.

• Sunset Vernal Pools Botanical field trip walk with Sarah Gordon, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed. $35. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 x 100.