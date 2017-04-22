Community Events Calendar April 21,2017 through May 4, 2017

Friday, April 21

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is a 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35.00 or $45.00 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase.

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

• Let It Be Kids Art Exhibition at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is free. For more information call Catherine Devriese at 707-829-4797. Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents the second annual collaborative art exhibition for students in Grades 1 to 8. Last year’s event was phenomenally successful, bringing children from different communities together through the creative process.

• Spreckels Performing Arts Center presents “Songs for a New World”. It is about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice or take a stand or turn around and go back. Cost, $26 full, $24 Senior, $22 Students, $16 Children 12 and under. For more information call 707-588-3400.

Saturday, April 22

• Weill Hall Symphony Orchestra Earth Day Concert, 2 p.m. SSU’s student orchestra honors Earth Day in a performance of Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony and a tone poem by Sibelius about the forest spirit “Tapio.” Winning entry of the SSU Student Composition Contest will be premiered. Alexander Kahn, conductor. $8. Free to SSU students. For more information call 707-664-2324.

• St. John's United Methodist Church, Rohnert Park, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. is hosting its annual plant sale on Earth Day! This year we're expanding from a small church fundraiser to a broader community event, and inviting local vendors to come and sell their wares to the public. We'll have baked goods, jams and jellies, handcrafted artwork, and hundreds of plants for sale, plus burgers and hotdogs on the grill! There's no entry fee or registration.

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• We are having a work day for the families and staff of Thomas Page and the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati, from 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. That day we will sheet mulch, weed, and put the garden in order for the spring and summer seasons. A fitting way to celebrate Earth Day! Please join us.

Sunday, April 23

• Navarro Trio An afternoon of music for piano quartet, with Wayne Roden, viola, and Navarro Trio members Marilyn Thompson, piano; Victor Romasevich, violin; and Jill Brindel, cello. at Schroeder Hall, 2 p.m. $8 admission and free to SSU students. For more information, call 707-664-2324.

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

Monday, April 24

• Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 130 Avram Ave., Hall Conference Room 2A, Second Floor, Rohnert Park, 5:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

• Copperfield’s Books Presents Redwood Writers Fiction, at Copperfield’s Bookstore Montgomery Village 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Wednesday, April 26

• After Hours Mixer & Ribbon Cutting, Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Red Lobster, 6440 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park. Celebrating 25 years in the community. Open to all.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, presents Friday Flock Night, Awakening the Power of Self-Healing with Meir Schneider, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Meir Schneider, PhD LMT, healed himself of congenital blindness and developed an original holistic approach to health. Suggested donation $10 - $20.

Thursday, April 27

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

Friday, April 28

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is a 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35.00 or $45.00 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase.

• The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati is hosting the 3rd annual Salute to Community Awards Dinner and Celebration at the SOMO Village, 5:30 p.m. No Host Cocktails and Appetizers, 6:30 p.m. Buffet Dinner and Program Cost is $45.00 Per Person. In an effort to keep costs down and make this event affordable for all, we are offering you the opportunity to promote your business in conjunction with this event. Reserve and pay online at www.rotaryrpc.com.

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

Saturday, April 29

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

Sunday, April 30

Songs For A New World APRIL 21 through MAY 7, 2017

Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, CA

Monday, May 1

• The Petaluma Regional Library May 2017 Book Sale for the Friends of the Petaluma Library in the Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive Petaluma. For more information, call 763-9801 x 5. Children's Sale Days: Friday May 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday May 13, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Half price all day.

• General Sale Days: Wednesday, May 17, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday & Friday May 18 & 19, l0 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday May 20, 10 a.m. -1:50 p.m.; 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Bag sale ($2.00 per bag). New Books Added Daily thru Friday. Also Special Better Books-Wednesday thru Saturday.

Tuesday, May 2

• Santa Rosa Junior College to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. In celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) will host a free panel discussion entitled “Asian Pacific American Trailblazers in Education.” The event will start at 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., in the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center at SRJC’s Santa Rosa campus. This panel will highlight and celebrate the culture of Asian Pacific Americans. Since fall 2010, this segment has been growing and currently represents over 5% of the total student population.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, Film & Discussion: Crazywise. 7:30 p.m. by donation. Crazy...or wise? The traditional wisdom of indigenous cultures often contradicts modern views about a mental health crisis. Is it a ‘calling’ to grow or just a ‘broken brain’? The documentary CRAZYWISE explores what can be learned from people around the world who have turned their psychological crisis into a positive transformative experience. For more information call 707-795-2398.

Wednesday, May 3

• Paint night hosted by the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati, 6 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes. Register in advance. Cost $45.

• Regional Chamber Mixer, Graton Resort & Casino (poolside) 288 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park. 5:30 -7:30 p.m. RSVP for an accurate accout to 707-795-5508.

Thursday, May 4

• "Power Lines: A New Play Festival with Hard Hats", Written by Sonoma State University students, Festival director Scott Horstein, May 4 to May 13, 2017 - Ives Hall 119 / Ives Hall Ives Hall 119 / Ives Hall