Community Events Calendar April 19, 2019 through May 2, 2019

Friday, April 19

• Join an informal gathering at the Sebastopol Senior Center where you drink tea, enjoy snacks and talk about living, death and dying. 2:30-4 p.m. Free for members. Non-members $5. No reservation needed.

• Gem faire through April 21 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Fri. 12-6 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun.10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $7 weekend pass. See the fine jewelry, crystals, millions of beads and much more. Jewelry repair and cleaning while you shop. Free hourly door prizes. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or email info@gemfaire.com.

• Hip hop legend Nickatina’s Sk8 Ops competition will take place from 7-11 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. For more information to Bryce@secondoctave.com.

• A film by French New Wave director Agnes Varda, “Cleo” at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, April 20

• Kids free day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate spring with hands-on crafts and free admission for kids. Call 707-579-4452 for more information.

• Girl Scout Cadets are invited to earn their Comic Artist Badge in this special, hands-on workshop. For fees and reservations, visit gsnorcal.org or call 707-544-5472.

•The Villalobos Brothers will be appearing at Weill Hall on the SSU campus at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$55. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Sonoma County free bookmobile at the Oliver’s shopping center, Cotati, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

• A film by French New Wave director Agnes Varda, “Cleo” at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Free Easter Egg Hunt at 4695 Snyder Lane. Noon. 707-584-5673

Monday, April 22

• Story walk for el Dia de Los Niños. 12-1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Library, 71 41 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

Tuesday, April 23

• White Denim with Once & Future Band. 7:30-11 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. $16-$18.

Wednesday, April 24

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, April 25

• Join a group at the Sebastopol Senior Center to gain greater personal connection and learn to listen with compassion. Everyone is welcome. 1:30-3 p.m. Members free. Non-members $5. No reservation necessary,

Friday, April 26

• The season will conclude with Dorian Wind Quintet at 7:30 p.m. They feature the music of Faure, Mozart and Roseman. This will take place in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4342. Tickets six concert is $134.50, three concert $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

• Gil Shaham and Akira Eguchi will be performing at the Green Music Center. Violin and piano featured at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4122. All SSU parking lots $5.

• “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” will be shown at the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, on the SSU campus. 7 p.m. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee at all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, April 27

• 50th Anniversary of Snoopy’s Home ice with stories and highlights of the ice arena’s history in a special panel discussion with members of the Schulz family. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• The greatest show in town 6-10 p.m. at the DeTurk Round Barn, Santa Rosa. Fundraiser for Crossing the Jordan. For more information, call 707-588-9388.

• Big Brush Watercolor painting workshop with Donna DeLaBriandais 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. $90. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.

• “Tuxedos ‘n’ Tennis Shoes Midnight in Paris” where everybody wins to support the 4Cs; Child Care Council of Sonoma County. 6-11 p.m. at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $75 for individuals or $125 for a couple. For more information, go to info@sonoma4cs.org.

• Experience Songbird open house and healing fair from 2-5:30 p.m. at 8299 Old Redwood Hwy. Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• Great minds think alike. 13th Annual Evening with The All-Stars at Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. 5:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

• 50/50 day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Snoopy’s Home Ice, visitors will receive 50 percent off museum admission all day. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Getting to know wetlands birds with Lisa Hug, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $55. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.

• “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” will be shown at the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, on the SSU campus. 4:30 p.m. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee at all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• The Sitting Room is having readings by Sonoma County poets. Free. 2-5 p.m. 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. Free.

Monday, April 29

• Museum Mondays for little ones from 10 a.m. to noon. Crafts, games, and fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Cost $5 per child and free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

Tuesday, April 30

• Hall of Flowers 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sonoma County Fairground Grandstands. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, May 1

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, May 2

• Sonoma Art Walk in downtown Sonoma. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring the family. 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Free.

• Ca. Farm Bureau Roadshow. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Flamingo Resort & Conference Center. $40. 707-544-5575.