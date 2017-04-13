Community Events Calendar April 14, 2017 through April 27, 2017

Friday, April 14

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is a 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase.

Saturday, April 15

• Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association sponsoring Free Easter Egg Hunt, Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park, 9 a.m. Open to the public.

• Build the City of Cotati out of Legos, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cotati Room, 216 E. School St – behind City Hall. Free for the whole family. Call 707-665-4222 for questions.

• Renovation Celebration – Sat, April 15, 1-5:30. Ribbon cutting for new kitten room at 1:30. Refreshments, open house and adoption special Sat and Sun – all adult animals are half price! Please come by and see our new cage less cat areas and new dog visiting room.

Sunday, April 16

• Easter Fun at Larson Family Winery, 23355 Millerick Rd., Sonoma, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Free admission. For more information call Jim Muzzini at 707-938-3031. Take your kids and get some fun Easter photos. The kids may even get a special treat from the Easter Bunny’s basket!

Monday, April 17

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit Chateau Diana Winery on a Monday and enjoy a mimosa for $5 per glass!

Tuesday, April 18

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Visitors to the Petaluma Farmers’ Markets will enjoy the bounty of Sonoma County produce and find a wealth of fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods, and hot food to enjoy.

Wednesday, April 19

• Blue Apple Dental after Hours Mixer & Ribbon Cutting by Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 6230 State Farm Dr., Rohnert Park, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Open to all.

Thursday, April 20

• World Heritage Day, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, A nationally syndicated cartoonist and satirist Lalo Alcaraz will conduct an interactive lecture at SRJC’s Santa Rosa campus. Alcaraz is creator of the daily comic strip, “La Cucaracha,” which has been in syndication since 2003.

Friday, April 21

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Event B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

• Let It Be Kids Art Exhibition at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is free. For more information call Catherine Devriese at 707-829-4797.

• Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents the second annual collaborative art exhibition for students in Grades 1 to 8. Last year’s event was phenomenally successful, bringing children from different communities together through the creative process.

• Spreckels Performing Arts Center presents “Songs for a New World”. It is about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice or take a stand or turn around and go back. Cost, $26 full, $24 Senior, $22 Students, $16 Children 12 and under. For more information call 707-588-3400.

Saturday, April 22

• Weill Hall Symphony Orchestra Earth Day Concert, 2 p.m. SSU’s student orchestra honors Earth Day in a performance of Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony and a tone poem by Sibelius about the forest spirit “Tapio.” Winning entry of the SSU Student Composition Contest will be premiered. Alexander Kahn, conductor. $8. Free to SSU students. For more information call 707-664-2324.

• St. John's United Methodist Church, Rohnert Park, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. is hosting its annual plant sale on Earth Day! This year we're expanding from a small church fundraiser to a broader community event, and inviting local vendors to come and sell their wares to the public. We'll have baked goods, jams and jellies, handcrafted artwork, and hundreds of plants for sale, plus burgers and hotdogs on the grill! There's no entry fee or registration.

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Event B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Sunday, April 23

• Navarro Trio An afternoon of music for piano quartet, with Wayne Roden, viola, and Navarro Trio members Marilyn Thompson, piano; Victor Romasevich, violin; and Jill Brindel, cello. at Schroeder Hall, 2 p.m. $8 admission and free to SSU students. For more information, call 707-664-2324.

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Event B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

Monday, April 24

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 130 Avram Ave., Hall Conference Room 2A, Second Floor, Rohnert Park, 5:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

• Copperfield’s Books Presents Redwood Writers Fiction, at Copperfield’s Bookstore Montgomery Village 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 6 – 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Wednesday, April 26

• After Hours Mixer & Ribbon Cutting, Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Red Lobster, 6440 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park. Celebrating 25 years in the community. Open to all.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, presents Friday Flock Night, Awakening the Power of Self-Healing with Meir Schneider, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Meir Schneider, PhD LMT, healed himself of congenital blindness and developed an original holistic approach to health. Suggested donation $10 - $20.

Thursday, April 27

• SSU Department of Arts & Dance present “Waiting in Seoul Walking in Tokyo”, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices $5 to $17 at Event B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-4246.