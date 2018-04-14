Community Events Calendar April 13, 2018 through April 26, 2018

Friday, April 13

• A North Bay Premiere “Miss Kiet’s Children will be shown at 7 p.m. Sonoma State University at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall in Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606. A $5 donation is suggested or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Lacy J. Dalton & the Dalton Gang at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 7:30-9 p.m. This is a general admission seated show on a first come first served basis. For more information, call 707-795-7868.

Saturday, April 14

• Community SAIF (Safety, Awareness, Involvement, Fun) Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lawrence E. Jones Middle, 5164 Snyder Ln, RP. We are celebrating our community and looking forward to a day of fun!

• Free second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Redwoods League and Ca. State Parks are offering free day-use admission to more than 40 state parks. Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, 17000 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville, Fort Ross State Historic Park, 19005 Coast Hwy., Jenner and Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen.

• Cotati Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Donations will be accepted Friday, April 13, from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. at the Cotati Room, 216 East School Street, behind City Hall. Have some spring cleaning to do and want to get rid of stuff? Or looking for something gently used to add to your home? Then come on down to our first ever Cotati Community Yard Sale! We will be accepting gently used items as donations the day before the event. Proceeds benefit the Recreation Department.

Sunday, April 15

• A North Bay Premiere “Miss Kiet’s Children,” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Sonoma State University at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall in Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606. A $5 donation is suggested or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Birdwatching and Natural History walks with Lisa Hug at 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $50 per walk as a fundraiser for the Laguna Foundation. Pre-registration required. maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org.

• Cotati Chamber luncheon 12-1:30 p.m. $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Call 707-5508 for more information.

• Goat Kid Cuddles Day warms up 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Redwood Hill Farm Capracopia, 5480 Thomas Rd, Sebastopol. Admission $10, $5 for children or free for kids younger than 6. Redwoodhillfarm.org.

•. “Gefilte Fish & Chips,” at Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. The multimedia show is based on up-close and personal stories of what is it like to be Jewish and British, then and now being performed by Daniel Cainer, winner of the prestigious “Three weeks Editors Award” in 2013 and in 2017. Tickets are $20 general admission and $30 VIP. For more information call 707-664-8622.

Monday, April 16

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Friday at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-525-0143.

Tuesday, April 17

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• Professionals from Ca. choose SSU to experience first-hand expertise and wealth of connections among students, alumni and industry leaders. This is only on weeknights for working professionals, 6-7 p.m. at Darwin Hall Room 101 SSU. For more information call 707-664-3501.

• Working Professionals Support Group from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NAMI Sonoma County Office, 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3, Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, April 18

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• The RP and Cotati Chambers of Commerce are having a mixer hosted by Gina Pearson, Rodan+Fields from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, Somo Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Bring your business cards.

• Writers forum presenter Jean Hegland: Helping ourselves to write our best. Free. 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma.

Thursday, April 19

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Family Support Group from 2-3:30 p.m. meets at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. Call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Labor law seminar with Jay Putman, Attorney at Law. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free. RSVP at info@rohnertparkchamber.org or call 707-584-1415.

Friday, April 20

• The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati is saluting the community with an award dinner and celebration at 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. To honor a Cotati fireman, a Cotati police, a Rohnert Park Safety Officer, a CHP Officer, an educator, a business of the year and a volunteer of the year. A no host bar, appetizers and buffet dinner. $45 per person. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Reserve and pay online www.rotaryrpc.org or call Gus at 707-235-7095. RSVP required. No walk-ins please.

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• “Elevator to the Gallows” will be shown at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

Saturday, April 21

• The Hub Cyclery is giving away free of charge refurbished bikes to families affected by the fires. The Hub Cyclery, 7880 Cotati. Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information call 707-795-6670.

• Rip City Riders Spring bash. Meet at the Penngrove Motorcycle Company, 9585 Main St., Penngrove to sign-in at 8:30-10:30 a.m. Ride ends at Penngrove Park. BBQ at 12:30-3:30 p.m. $25 donation includes run, run hand and BBQ chicken. Go to www.ripcityriders.org.

• Kid friendly circus and comedy show at 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way. Free. 707-584-9121.

• Oliver’s in Windsor is having music (Richard Torres) from 4-6 p.m. at 9230 Old Redwood Highway. For more information, call 707-687-2050.

• Rancho Cotate High School Music Booster 4:30-8 p.m. in Cougar Stadium. Tickets are $10 pre-sale.

• The 72nd Annual Sebastopol Apple Blossom festival & parade 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Food & drinks, crafts, jewelry and more, kids’ activities, art show along with music starting at 11:30 a.m. $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students 11 to 17. Free for children ages 10 and under. Weekend adult package is $20 for a two-day pass. Ives Park, Jewell Ave. and Willow St., Sebastopol.

Sunday, April 22

• “Elevator to the Gallows” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

Monday, April 23

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-525-0143.

Tuesday, April 24

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

Wednesday, April 25

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6 from 1-5 p.m. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net.

• Rohnert Park Town Hall meeting 6 p.m. at the Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln. RP. For more information, call 707-588-3456.

Thursday, April 26

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Mixer and Ribbon Cutting at RE/Max Market Place, Cotati from 5:30-7 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Open to all and free to attend.

• From Earth to Moon and Back again: Stories from “Lunar Analog Studies” presentation with geologist, Dr. Jane Nielson 7-8:30 p.m. $12 (non -refundable) Pre-registration required.maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org.

• The 10th annual Sonoma County blue Ribbon Training & luncheon. Training: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Free. Luncheon 12-2 p.m. $40. Azim N. Khamisa will be the keynote speaker with “How to bounce back from life’s hardest hits.” At the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. Individuals with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this training should contact Anne Barron at anneb@calparents.org or call 707-585-6108 ext. 1150.Rquests must be received by April 20.