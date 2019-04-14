Community Events Calendar April 12, 2019 through April 25, 2019

Community
April 14, 2019
April 12, 2019

Friday, April 12

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Come and listen to invigorating and inspirational talks from local people. Horror, Tragedy and Survival: Remembering the Holocaust with Gloria Taust Glickman. Free for members. RSVP to 707-829-2440.

• A film by French New Wave director Agnes Varda, “The Gleaners and I” at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606. 

• Yoga for the eyes. Increase the connection between your body, mind and spirit. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

Saturday, April 13

• Kids night at the museum from 5-9 p.m. Drop kids off for after-hours fun including a pizza dinner, games, crafts and cartooning. For ages 5-10. $25 for members and $32 for general with a $5 discount for siblings. Advance registration is required: register online or call 707-284-1272.

• A Polenta and stew dinner at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove. Tickets are pre-sale only. $20, kids 12 and under $10. Call Kim at 794-1516 and Julie at 546-6362. This event will benefit the Penngrove Park and clubhouse improvements and the support of our community.

• JCC Sonoma County presents “It Only Hurts When I Don’t Laugh: An evening of Jewish humor” with Cathy Ladman at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proceeds from this event will support community services. For more information, contact lisag@igc.org.

• Taikoproject founded in 2000 in Los Angeles by a group of young Taiko drummers seeking to create an American style of Taiko at Weill Hall on the SSU campus. 7:30 p.m. tickets are $35-$85. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Apple Blossom Festival and Parade at Ives Park, Sebastopol 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.appleblossomfest.com.

Sunday, April 14

• A film by French New Wave director Agnes Varda, “The Gleaners and I” at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Apple Blossom Festival and Parade at Ives Park, Sebastopol 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.appleblossomfest.com.

Monday, April 15

• Income Tax Day

• Spreckels education program begins with “Let Me Entertain You!” Runs through June 10 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.  Youth ages 6-17 have the opportunity to participate in the classes, taught by Maureen O’Neill. Fee is $80 for resident and $90 for non-resident. For more information, call 707-588-3400.

“Building Character” ages 10-12. Learn how to develop a character ad build relationships on and off stage through scene work and musical theater. Runs through June 10. Fee is $100 for resident and $110 for non-resident. For more information, call 707-588-3400.

Tuesday, April 16

• Hospitality job fair prep workshop. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Preparation for upcoming job fair. 2227 Capricorn Way, #100, Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, April 17

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol’s mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

• SweetPea Gift Shoppe is hosting a chamber mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. Free. RP Senior Center. 707-481-2429.

• How to make your social media matter. Northbay Alliance of Professional Women’s Networking luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.at the club house at Redwood Creek, 600 Rohnert Park Expressway W. Rohnert Park. $15 all-inclusive lunch. Bring your business cards.  Park only in uncovered, unassigned parking spot.

Thursday, April 18

• The Annual Sonoma County Blue Ribbon training and luncheon at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. With training starting at 8:30-11:30 a.m. and the luncheon at 12 until 2 p.m. For more information, call 707-585-6108, ext. 1101 or email anneb@calparents.

• 11th Annual Sonoma County Blue Ribbon training and luncheon. Training 9 a.m. Luncheon at 12-2 p.m. Cost. $40. At the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Roa.

Friday, April 19

• Join an informal gathering at the Sebastopol Senior Center where you drink tea, enjoy snacks and talk about living, death and dying. 2:30-4 p.m. Free for members. Non-members $5. No reservation needed.

• Gem faire through April 21 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Fri. 12-6 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun.10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $7 weekend pass. See the fine jewelry, crystals, millions of beads and much more. Jewelry repair and cleaning while you shop. Free hourly door prizes. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or email info@gemfaire.com.

• Hip hop legend Nickatina’s Sk8 Ops competition will take place from 7-11 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. For more information to Bryce@secondoctave.com.

• A film by French New Wave director Agnes Varda, “Cleo” at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606. 

Saturday, April 20

• Kids free day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate spring with hands-on crafts and free admission for kids. Call 707-579-4452 for more information.

• Girl Scout Cadets are invited to earn their Comic Artist Badge in this special, hands-on workshop. For fees and reservations, visit gsnorcal.org or call 707-544-5472.

•The Villalobos Brothers will be appearing at Weill Hall on the SSU campus at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$55. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Sonoma County free bookmobile at the Oliver’s shopping center, Cotati, from  2-3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

• A film by French New Wave director Agnes Varda, “Cleo” at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Monday, April 22

•Story Walk for el Dia de Los Ninos. Sebastopol Library 12-1 p.m. 7140 Bodega Ave. Sebastopol.

Tuesday, April 23

• White Denim with Once & Future Band. 7:30-11 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. $16-$18.

Wednesday, April 24

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, April 25

• Join a group at the Sebastopol Senior Center to gain greater personal connection and learn to listen with compassion. Everyone is welcome. 1:30-3 p.m. Members free. Non-members $5. No reservation necessary,