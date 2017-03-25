Community Calendar

March 24 through April 6

Friday, March 24

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is a 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. Bring this ad in for a free dinner.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 4-5:30 p.m., 6314 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park.

• “The Dancing Princesses,” 7 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Saturday, March 25

• Sacred Realms: With Ah! Bright Wings-Green Mountain Consort Directed by Robert Worth, 8 p.m. BachGrounder pre-concert talk, 7:25 p.m., St. Seraphim Orthodox Church, 90 Mountain View Ave, Santa Rosa.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

• Sequoia 4-H Club March Hare Youth show for rabbits and cavy (guinea pigs), judging begins at 8:30 a.m., followed at 9 a.m. by cavy and rabbit showmanship, 6445 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park. Open to the public.

Sunday, March 26

• Sacred Realms: With Ah! Bright Wings-Green Mountain Consort Directed by Robert Worth, 8 p.m. BachGrounder pre-concert talk, 3 p.m., St. Seraphim Orthodox Church, 90 Mountain View Ave, Santa Rosa.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 2 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Monday, March 27

• Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2nd Floor Conference Room, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park.

Tuesday, March 28

• Roller Derby newbie training, 7:30 p.m., Cal Skate, 6100 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park, Resurrection Roller Girls are recruiting first-time and returning skaters for this season, every Tuesday is back to basics practices which focus on building fundamental skate skills as well as learning rules and strategy. First time sessions are free, $10 after that. Entrance includes loaner equipment if needed.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Rohnert Park City Hall, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park. Watch live on Channel 26.

• Cotati City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Watch podcast at www.ci.cotati.ca.us.

• Sonoma Executive MBA and Sonoma MBA for professionals information session, 6:30-8 p.m., Darwin Hall Room 101, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, call (707) 664-3501 for more information or email mba@sonoma.edu.

Wednesday, March 29

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce after hours’ mixer, Sportsman’s Warehouse, 5195 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park, 5:30-7 p.m. Free to attend, open to all.

Thursday, March 30

• Sonoma State Rotaract Club bake sale outside Oliver’s Market, 546 E. Cotati Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Friday, March 31

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is a 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. Bring this ad in for a free dinner.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Saturday, April 1

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Sunday, April 2

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Monday, April 3

No events scheduled

Tuesday, April 4

• Golf Course Oversight Committee meeting, Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane Rohnert Park, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

• Rohnert Park Chamber, Noontimes Luncheon at Fairview Sonoma County at Foxtail, 100 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. Cost: $25 for members, register before March 31. After, members are $30 and non-members $40.

Thursday, April 6

• Cotati State of the City address, noon-1:30 p.m., Cotati Room next to Cotati Police Station, 203 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati, $15, RSVP required, RSVP at chamber@cotati.org or call (707) 795-5508.

• Mobile Home Park Rent Appeal Meeting, City Hall Council Chambers, 130 Avram Avenue Rohnert Park, 6 p.m.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 7:30 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.