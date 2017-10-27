Communities heal over football game

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

On a warm October evening parents wearing Cougar red, cheerleaders tying their white tennis shoes and fans lining up around the ticket booth could be seen at Rancho Cotate High School for a rare Monday night football game, where the Rohnert Park and Fountaingrove communities came together to try and heal and restore a sense of normalcy over a non-league game between Rancho and Cardinal Newman High School.

During the devastating Sonoma Complex Fires that heavily affected the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa, portions of Cardinal Newman High School were destroyed, including the school’s main office, library, portable classrooms and sections near the locker area. Hundreds of Cardinal students, staff and faculty lost their homes, as well as five varsity football players, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In an effort to help players and community members gain a piece of a restored sense of normalcy and to provide a night of fun and morale, the two schools came together to play a non-league game, which will not count towards any of the school’s standings. However, the game will count towards playoff seeding for both teams.

The game between the two top ranking teams in the league kicked off with a moment of silence and a tribute to first responders. However, before the main events of the game started, a couple of parents of Cardinal Newman students hopped up in the bed of their pickup truck and started selling “Cardinal Strong” t-shirts to raise money for the school’s associated student body government.

Kathy, wife to one of the Cardinal coaches, was sporting a “Cardinal Newman Strong” t-shirt herself — the recurring mantra of the night and said this game was special for them because it was more than just football.

“It is more than just about football. All they wanted was a game. Five of them (the players) lost their homes,” she said.

The impromptu tee-shirt sales was one such effort that parents were making to try and raise much needed funds for the school. While she didn’t know what the money was going to be put towards, she did say all the money that they raise will go directly to Newman’s Associated Student Body.

“We’re going to give all this money back to the school,” she said.

In the end the trio were able to sell around 500 shirts according to an article in the San Francisco Chronicle. At $10 dollars a shirt, they ultimately were able to raise $5,000 for Cardinal’s ASB.

Meanwhile on the field towards the far end zone, as the line to get into the game grew, Rohnert Park Public Safety and the Cotati Police Department were gearing up to ride out onto the field at the 50-yard line. After the Rancho Cotate marching band came out playing the Cougar fight song, five police officers on motorcycles, with blue and red lights flashing, rode out onto the field.

A rousing round of applause echoed throughout the at capacity stadium, thanking all of the responders who helped fight the Sonoma and Napa Fires.

Four Rohnert Park fire trucks were also parked on the school’s track and one RP firefighter gave his boot to pass around in the stadium for fans to donate funds for the department.

Assistant Principal of Rancho, Angela Scardinia, said the idea to do the tribute for first responder’s was originally the football coach’s’ idea.

“It was the coach’s idea and we thought it would be fun to do something special, to welcome Cardinal and have fun. It will be a fun, special night,” Scardinia said.

Following the police procession, the Rancho varsity team joined the officers on the field, carrying flags and wearing specially made red jerseys, which were donated to the team by the Rohnert Park Peace Officers Sports Federation, according to Jeff Nicks of Rohnert Park Public Safety.

“They were supposed to be for the homecoming game,” Nicks explained of the unique jerseys. “But for now it is just something nice and fun for them to have.”

Rancho’s Associated Study Body was also out in full force during the game, handing out Rancho beads and strings of pom poms to fans, helping to create a cheerful and fun environment for all.

“It makes it special for the fans and we want to give the message of being Sonoma Strong as we hand everything out to fans,” explained Jessica Holman, an advisor for Rancho’s ASB.

Around 1,000 fans and community members attended the game and it attendance with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was Director Brian Masterson. While Masterson didn’t participate in the police procession on the field, he did stand by to watch the game with several other officers and said he was glad the department could come to support both teams in the form of a “great game.”

“We’re here to support both teams. It’s part of healing and getting back to it and to enjoy the moment. It’s also a chance to support our first responders and EMS… it will be a great game,’ Masterson said of the event.

Rancho Cotate ended up beating Cardinal Newman 41-28 and despite Cardinal’s loss, the main message and feeling of the night from both the players and the crowd wasn’t on winning or losing, but on remaining Sonoma strong.

Rancho Cotate’s next game will take place Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. against Maria Carrillo High School in Rohnert Park and Cardinal Newman’s next game will be an away conference against the Santa Rosa Panthers, Friday Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The two teams will next face off in a Nov. 4 league game, which will determine the NBL Champions.

To make a donation to Cardinal Newman High School for fire relief visit, www.cardinalnewman.org and select “Fire Relief” in the drop down menu.