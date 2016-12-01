Commencement schedule at SSU sees expansion

SSU NewsCenter

Sonoma State University’s 2017 commencement ceremonies will be spread out over two days and take place at the Green Music Center. Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jeri Echeverria made the announcement in an email on Nov. 18.

Six individual school commencement ceremonies will be held for both undergraduate and graduate students. Students will be graduating with other students in their academic departments and schools.

Historically, SSU’s commencement ceremonies have taken place outdoors with temporary bleacher-style seating at Commencement Lawn. There has been one ceremony in the morning and one in the afternoon.

More than 2,000 students total participated in both ceremonies last year, and the university saw about 10,000 visitors throughout the day.

This will be Judy K. Sakaki’s first commencement ceremony as President of Sonoma State University.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 20

• 9 a.m.: School of Business and Economics: Business Administration and Economics.

• 1 p.m.: School of Science and Technology: Applied Statistics, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Computer and Engineering Science, Computer Science, Earth Science, Electrical Engineering, Geology, Interdisciplinary Studies/Special Major, Kinesiology, Mathematics, Nursing, Physics, and Statistics.

• 5 p.m.: School of Arts and Humanities: American Multicultural Studies, Art, Art History, Chicano and Latino Studies, Communication Studies, English, Fine Arts, French, Liberal Studies (Hutchins School), Music, Organization Development, Philosophy, Spanish, and Theatre Arts.

Sunday, May 21

• 9 a.m.: School of Social Sciences (Part A): Anthropology, Cultural Resources Management, Counseling, History, Human Development, Political Science, Public Administration, and Psychology

• 1 p.m.: School of Social Sciences (Part B): Criminology and Criminal Justice Studies, Environmental Studies and Planning, Global Studies, Geography, Liberal Studies - Ukiah, Sociology, and Women's and Gender Studies.

• 5 p.m.: School of Education: Early Childhood Studies, Education, and Teacher Credential Ceremony.