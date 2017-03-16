College choices at Waldo

Fourth grade students from Waldo Rohnert Intermediate show off their college t-shirts they received from members of the College Tee Project. The organization goes to participating schools and gives a brief presentation on why college is important and how fun it can be. After the presentation the kids were given a college t-shirt to grow into and a personal note from a college graduate explaining his or her college experience. The kids also received basic information regarding college opportunities and a road map to college.

Jane Peleti