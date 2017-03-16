College choices at Waldo

Kids & Pets
March 16, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Displaying fine art Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 28 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for March 1 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for March 7 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for March 7 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for March 8 Are you ready when an emergency arises? Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 21 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 28 Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Awards winners for March (4th-5th grades) Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Feb. 27 Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards for February Hahn Elementary Intermediate Lifeskill Awards (3rd-5th grade) for February Middle School Career Fair slated March 16 Local students show off their talent Local students to compete in Future Chefs on March 15 Honors for Zeidler It’s imperative you keep tabs on your pet’s weight STEAM and Literacy standouts Random act of kindness Older animals prove hardest to adopt out Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten-2nd) for February Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 14 Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients (1st-3rd) for February John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 21 Penngrove Elementary School Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 15 University Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for the week of Feb. 21 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 14 Tech Science Fair champ Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 7 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 8 Positive message at University Elementary Here’s a story about three dogs and three owners Happy Birthday Greylin Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 31 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 1 Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards for January Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Feb. 6 Whale watching an incredible experience Penngrove School Additional Lifeskill Award winners for Jan. 25 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 25 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Jan. 30 Allowing older pets to leave with dignity Hahn Elementary (3rd-5th grade) Lifeskill Awards for January John Reed Elementary Citizen of the Week winners for Jan. 31 Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for January (fifth grade) John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week winners for Feb. 7 Thomas Page Academy spelling bee winners John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Jan. 24 Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners for Jan. 18 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 31 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards for January (Kindergarten-2nd grade) Fee increase at shelter was long overdue “Give Kids a Smile” event

College choices at Waldo

March 17, 2017

Fourth grade students from Waldo Rohnert Intermediate show off their college t-shirts they received from members of the College Tee Project. The organization goes to participating schools and gives a brief presentation on why college is important and how fun it can be. After the presentation the kids were given a college t-shirt to grow into and a personal note from a college graduate explaining his or her college experience. The kids also received basic information regarding college opportunities and a road map to college.

Jane Peleti