Collecting toys for local girls and boys

By: Irene Hilsendager

Service groups, police and firefighters look to brighten Christmas for youths

A holiday gift and toy drive is now underway to support families of Cotati, Penngrove and Rohnert Park. For nearly 20 years, this drive has grown not only in popularity but also in partnerships with others in order to help fill the special needs of the local communities.

The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati is working together with the Rancho Adobe Fire District, the Cotati Police Dept., Cotati City employees, Rancho Cotati Rotary Club, Rotary Interact and Rotaract members, the Rohnert Park Chapter of Realtors and the community at large to fulfill the desires of those families in need of some help.

Generosity grows

The generosity of the community to support this program has grown larger and larger each year. Hundreds of toys, gift cards and cash are donated. These donations will be accepted through Dec. 25 at the Cotati Police Dept., or at any of the Rancho Adobe Fire District stations.

Rotarian Steven Elliot, owner of Fundemonium Toys, located at 579 Rohnert Park Expressway, is providing a 50 percent discount on gifts that are purchased from them and donated to this toy drive. For those wishing to donate, also consider gifts or gift cards for those between the ages of 9 to 14. Many times this age group is forgotten and these young people will be underserved.

Here are some back facts on how this program was started. The Cotati Fire Department, now known as Rancho Adobe, had a fireman’s association that instituted the toy drive program around 25 years ago. The fire department program did not have any partnerships at that time and only served Cotati and Penngrove. When Bob Stewart became the Cotati Chief of Police, he instituted a holiday toy drive program within the department as a public outreach effort. The community enjoyed having the officers visit the children and the public appreciated the fire department’s efforts.

Involving Cotati cops

Shortly after joining the Rotary in 1996, Stewart enlisted the club’s participation with the Cotati Police Department’s toy drive program. This partnership provided an expanded level of enthusiasm within the Rotary Club to serve the community and especially the children. The additional member assistance and their role of expanding the gifting process made such a huge difference in helping the lower-income families.

While both the fire and police toy drives were extremely successful and created such a positive image for the respective departments, there was an obvious overlap including families receiving gifts from both organizations and competing with public donation requests from the two organizations and lastly the operational oversight each year to ensure program success.

Meeting with the fire association representatives to discuss the merger, program partnerships have expanded to include the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati, Rotary Interacts and Rotaract members, employees from the City of Cotati, the Rohnert Park Chapter of Realtors and many community members.

Gifts for more than 4,000

In speaking only of the program since 1996, an estimation of more than 4,000 children have received gifts in the past 20 years and many more if you count the fire department’s program before the merge

To apply for assistance, go to the Cotati Police Department or any of the Rancho Adobe Fire Departments to complete an application which will only be accepted from now until Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Santa’s elves will be wrapping gifts Dec. 10 at the Rohnert Park Community Center and Santa will also be assisted by other volunteers Dec. 17 to deliver these gifts in a Rancho Adobe Fire District engine or a Cotati police car. Neighbors Organized Against Hunger (NOAH), which is the local food bank, will also provide a bag of food to approximately 90 of these families.

Instructions for locals

For Rohnert Park residents, the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety is coordinating a separate toy drive and you may contact them in lieu of applying for assistance through the program previously described. For those applying for assistance, only do so with one organization as a way of assuring that everyone is served. If you apply for both programs you may be considered ineligible.

While phone requests will not be accepted, further information is available by calling the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati’s voicemail system at (707) 765-4898.