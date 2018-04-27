“Coffee with a Cop” at Johnny’s Java

By: Irene Hilsendager

Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 a.m. Officers Doug Endy, Community Service Officer Carrie People, Officer Brandon Mitchell, Officer Paul Goodin and Steve Brian, a part time resident of Rohnert Park and New York held a “coffee with a cop” session. Cotati residents came into Johnny Java’s coffee shop and peppered the officers with questions that concerned the residents. Some of the questions were:

Do Cotati Police Officers wear body cameras?

Why is the response time so lengthy on a call?

Why is Carrie’s shirt a different color from the other police officers?

Why do drivers insist on going through yellow lights at top speed?

Does the City of Cotati have cameras installed at intersections?

Where is Remo and who is the handler?

Have several of the murders in Cotati ever been solved?

Yes, Cotati police officers wear body cameras

Response time varies

Carrie wears a different colored shirt because she is a community service officer.

Drivers that go through yellow signal lights are in a terrible rush and should they stomp on the brakes and hope no one will rear end them or whiz through the yellow light and hope a peace officer isn’t around?

No, the City of Cotati does not have cameras at the intersections. Cameras are much too costly because many cases are questionable and go to court which then results time being taken away from the police department due to officers having to appear to testify. Remos was not in attendance as he works the night shift with his handler, Officer Brian Deaton.

The Cotati murders have not been solved and the case has been taken over by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.